“If You Are Not Struggling As A Mother, You Are Not A Real Mother”: Woman Is Called A Fake Mom
People always find a way to surprise us. Even those whom we’ve known for decades can one day reveal an unknown side of themselves that makes us question our entire relationship.
A few days ago, one woman made a post on the subreddit ‘AITAH‘ (which is basically the same as the legendary ‘AITA’, only it focuses exclusively on difficult interpersonal conflicts) about falling out with her friend.
It started happening after the woman gave birth: due to some of her choices — for example, putting her kids in daycare — the friend began hinting that she might not be a “real mom” because of the lack of struggles compared to other parents.
Eventually, the woman ended their friendship but since the two of them have had such a long history, she’s still having doubts if that was the correct decision.
Daycare is a popular option among parents who want (or need) to work
Image credits: Rawpixel (not the actual photo)
But this woman was accused of being a fake mom because she sent her kids there
Image credits: ORION_production (not the actual photo)
Image credits: NotArealMom4563
I don't get these people that claim daycare harms children... I don't have any, but my sister put my niece in daycare at 7 months, and not because she wanted to get back to work, but because IT IS beneficial for the child! In the 6 months she's been in daycare, my niece started to feel much more comfortable when people are around, learned a lot of new words (at 13 months of age) and is already standing up and trying to walk! All this whilst my sister still spending at least 8 hours a day with her, after daycare, as she is a SAHM and takes care of house chores and cleaning while my niece is in daycare. Stop blaming others for your shortcomings, people, and pull your heads out of your a******s...
Yes! Maby they also think that the kids will be a copy of them, and not wanting a new individual who is independent. Or just really afraid of others? Like social anxiety? (Parent/s)
Daycare makes the kids more social? Understanding social cues ((if that is the right cues?) )
