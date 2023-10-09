ADVERTISEMENT

As the weather gets colder, many people flock to warm countries and post envy-worthy shots of sandy beaches and sunny cocktails. Unfortunately, not everyone gets to travel, leaving them wondering whether life will pass by before they get to explore the wonders of the world. If you’re in a similar boat, then this story of extraordinary traveler Jane will inspire you – the 82-year-old just completed her annual 600-mile journey with her beloved dog Dinky and trusty pony Diamond.

Jane, 82, has a remarkable tradition that she has kept going for more than 50 years

Image credits: Metro

Jane Dotchin, an adventurous 82-year-old soul, resides in Hexham, Northumberland. Since her youth, she has enjoyed the great outdoors and travelling. One day, way back in 1972, Jane decided to embark on an extraordinary adventure – a 600-mile journey from her home to the north of Scotland. The scenic route and the sense of freedom left a lasting impression on Jane, so she decided to keep this tradition going.

Her travels usually last about seven weeks. During her journey, Jane and her companions cover 15 to 20 miles each day. She spends the nights in a tent and eats her meals by the fire – granted, if it’s not raining. Her diet consists of simple, nourishing meals such as oatcakes, porridge, and delicious cheese. Everything tastes better in nature!

Image credits: Metro

Every year since 1972, she has traveled 600 miles to visit the Scottish countryside

Image credits: Metro

Jane is always prepared for any emergencies; she carries an old mobile phone with a battery that lasts six weeks – remember when you didn’t have to charge your phone every day? However, it can be a challenge getting a signal in remote areas, so Jane is always very careful.

“I refuse to go slogging on through pouring wet rain. There are a few different routes I can take depending on the weather. I don’t want to go over hilltops in foul weather but I work it out on the way. I don’t warn them too far in advance because if the weather changes or I stop early then they can be left wondering where I’ve got to’.’

Image credits: Metro

The skilled equestrian travels with her trusty pony, Diamond, and adorable dog, Dinky

Image credits: Metro

Image credits: Metro

Over the years, Jane has become very familiar with the route – after half a century, every curve and every hill greets her like an old friend. The adventurer has also formed bonds and friendships with business owners, community leaders and other regular pilgrims along the way. After a cold and challenging day of hiking, there is nothing better than seeing the face of a friend whose smile can warm you up right away.

Not everyone is brave enough to challenge themselves to a 600-mile outdoorsy adventure, let alone to have one each year. Jane’s achievements and years of trekking have been recognized, and she received the Exceptional Achievement Award from the British Horse Society. Despite receiving the accolades, Jane remains humble and admits it was “a bit of a surprise”.

Jane adores the Scottish countryside, especially during the autumn months when the nature reveals its most beautiful colors- golden crowns of birch trees, brown of the maple and the last sights of violet heathers, signaling that summer has ended. To share this beauty with two beloved pets, well, that just sounds like a dream.

She sleeps in a tent, braves harsh autumnal weather, and eats a lot of cheese

Image credits: Metro

Image credits: Metro

Diamond, a 13-year-old pony, and Dinky, a 10-year-old dog, are Jane’s companions. Dinky has deformed feet and has trouble walking. Luckily for her, she has a cozy saddlebag, so she can comfortably nap while Jane and Diamond ride through the countryside. However, this wonderful adventure isn’t without its challenges.

“You’ve got to be careful when you go on the side of the road because there are bottles and cans, and anything… There are pizza containers, all sorts of things. When Diamond gets frightened, having stepped on something, it is hard to jump back on the road, which can be very dangerous.”

Jane has impaired vision and wears an eyepatch – her other eye also suffered after she hit some branches during her journey. But she doesn’t let it stop her, she just goes forward a little slower – there’s a life lesson for all of us.

Jane has befriended numerous people and business owners on her journeys, always bringing smiles to those who know her

Image credits: Metro

Image credits: Metro

Jane’s adventures are a wonderful testament that age is just a number and you’re never too old for an adventure

Image credits: Metro

For the most of her long and beautiful life, Jane has embraced the outdoorsy, off-the-grid lifestyle, working by hand in the fields, caring for horses and even had a riding school at some point. The 82-year-old is not only a skilled rider, but she also trained numerous young equestrians, leaving a beautiful legacy behind. Hopefully, when her former students turn 80, they will continue Jane’s tradition.

Jane’s story is a beacon of hope and inspiration for us all, once again telling us that we still have plenty of time to enjoy life to its fullest. If you’re struggling with a lack of time or finances, there will be a day when you’ll be comfortable enough to go on an adventure of your own. And if you want to be as healthy and energetic as Jane is, follow her example: Spend more time outdoors, eat more cheese and enjoy the company of adorable animals.

What will be your next adventure?

