History. It’s a never-ending story full of twists, turns and lessons to be learned that we're currently writing as you read this. It always repeats itself eventually, and it should never be forgotten. So even if you finished your formal education decades ago, it’s never a bad time to refresh your knowledge about the past. And if you’re looking for some reminders of historical events told through a humorous lens, you’ve come to the perfect place!

Below, you’ll find some of the funniest and most clever memes that have been shared on this Instagram account. So enjoy scrolling through this comedic history lesson, and be sure to upvote the pics that inspire you to brush up on the historical fun facts you keep hidden up your sleeve!

I have to admit that history was never my favorite subject in school. For some reason, my teachers just could not convince me that it was relevant to my life at all. Why should I worry about the past when I’m going to be living in the future? Well, now I wish I could turn back time and pay much closer attention in those classes, because I know now just how fascinating and important the history of the world is!

When it comes to why we should all be invested in history, University of the People notes on their site that it allows us to comprehend more. It’s much harder to grasp what’s going on in the world when you don’t know the context and the history of what’s happened before. Plus, it teaches us so much about society and other people. Why does your culture have the traditions that it does? They’re not arbitrary; they came about in the past for a reason. And you probably want to know why!

sk_1988 avatar
JJ
JJ
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think today's German police is actually very nice. Except you're caught running over a stop sign or red traffic light. That'll cost you.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
Understanding history also helps us understand our own identities. Anything from how you look, what language you speak and what foods your grandmother prepares can be explained by looking in the past. Your life was also shaped by how your ancestors lived. For example, were any of them in the military? Were they wealthy? These previous generations impact how you live today.

We also need historical context to fully understand the issues that are happening in the world at the moment. Ever wondered why certain countries have beef with one another? Chances are, there’s a long explanation in your history textbook. And taking the time to learn about conflicts around the world can help you be a much more informed global citizen.

History can also provide us with plenty of explanations for why things change over time. It’s not a secret why there are so many fewer smokers in the United States today than there were half a century ago. Or why Britain voted in favor of Brexit, even though many people around the world disagreed with their choice. Without historical context, nothing makes sense. But when we dive a little deeper and take the time to understand the past, we can see why the future is going in the direction that it is.   
alihmsalehuddin avatar
Ali H M Salehuddin
Ali H M Salehuddin
Community Member
55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

All cannons? Cannot be! Should have been one cannon, one flame thrower, one grenade launcher and one anti-riot water gun.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
Another great thing that history can teach us is morals and values. When we look back on atrocities that happened in the past, we know that we never want to be a part of repeating them. We can learn from the mistakes of previous generations to improve our own actions. Plus, history can help inform our political decisions. You might align with a certain party based on how they’ve made decisions in the past. Or you might try to avoid certain policies or voting for particular politicians due to how they’ve historically acted. 
sarah-jones avatar
sbj
sbj
Community Member
24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As a Brit I have to disagree as like many others over here I adore spicy food

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
Understanding the history of your own city, region and nation can also make you a much better citizen. When you travel, you’ll be able to understand what makes your home different from where you’re visiting. And you’ll have the ability to teach others about your own culture if they’re curious. Having thousands of different cultural identities around the world is what makes our planet so special, and it’s important for the history of each place to never be lost.
So how can you expand your understanding of the past while you’re living in the present? Well, The London Dungeon’s first tip is to experience it. Go to museums, visit historical sites and have immersive experiences that will help you remember exactly what you learned. If you turn facts into memories, you’ll be much more likely to hold onto that knowledge. But if you can’t physically travel, don’t underestimate watching a great YouTube video or documentary. The information will be served up on a platter for you, and you shouldn’t have any problem retaining it! 

yvonnedauwalderbalsiger avatar
Yvonne Dauwalder Balsiger
Yvonne Dauwalder Balsiger
Community Member
47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Holodomor in 1932-33, millions of Ukrainians were deliberately starved to death by the Soviet union

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
You can also broaden your understanding of history by taking plenty of quizzes online. This can be a fun way to test your knowledge and see what you’d like to learn more about. If you miss a question or notice that you don’t know much about a specific topic, start researching that! Quizzes can help us identify gaps in our knowledge and provide a fun, interactive way to learn even more. 
talitha-alders90 avatar
The Big Bad
The Big Bad
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It gets difficult for a teacher when the parents tell their kids WWII did not happen, or at least the Holocaust die not/was not severe. It is mind baffling...

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
We hope you’re enjoying your scroll through these hilarious history memes, pandas! Keep upvoting all of your favorites, and let us know in the comments below what your favorite moments in history are. Then, if you’d like to check out even more funny pics similar to the ones featured here, we’ve got another Bored Panda article that will be right up your alley right here!
sarah-jones avatar
sbj
sbj
Community Member
5 minutes ago

#72

Hilarious-History-Memes-Jokes

history_memes_balll Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#73

Hilarious-History-Memes-Jokes

history_memes_balll Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#74

Hilarious-History-Memes-Jokes

history_memes_balll Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#75

Hilarious-History-Memes-Jokes

history_memes_balll Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!