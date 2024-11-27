I have to admit that history was never my favorite subject in school. For some reason, my teachers just could not convince me that it was relevant to my life at all. Why should I worry about the past when I’m going to be living in the future? Well, now I wish I could turn back time and pay much closer attention in those classes, because I know now just how fascinating and important the history of the world is!

When it comes to why we should all be invested in history, University of the People notes on their site that it allows us to comprehend more. It’s much harder to grasp what’s going on in the world when you don’t know the context and the history of what’s happened before. Plus, it teaches us so much about society and other people. Why does your culture have the traditions that it does? They’re not arbitrary; they came about in the past for a reason. And you probably want to know why!