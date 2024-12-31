“Smokin’ hot” Heather Graham, 54, Rings In New Year In Blue Bikini During Snowy Holiday Getaway

ADVERTISEMENT

Heather Graham is manifesting a great 2025 for all her fans!

The 54-year-old posted a series of photos on Instagram on December 30 of her current trip to Jackson, Wyoming. The actress was seen wearing a blue bikini and relaxing in a hot tub with a gorgeous winter wonderland backdrop.

She later posed with her boyfriend in front of her ski town resort, smiling in a white two-piece, low-rise jeans, a hot pink jacket, and a light cowboy hat.

“Happy New Year! 🎉Hope this year brings us all lots of love and good vibes. ❤️🥰😘” she captioned the post.

Heather Graham is wishing everyone a 2025 full of “good vibes”

Image credits: imheathergraham

Along with showing off the cozy ambiance of The Mangy Moose Restaurant & Saloon at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, as reported by Page Six, Graham showed snippets of herself skiing down a mountain in snow gear.

“I’m learning how to ski from @bennyskispowder and looking for ways to be healthy and happy in the new year,” she wrote, thanking dermatologist Dr. Dendy Engeleman for treating her to Emsculpt Neo and Emface sessions in an effort to “kick-off” her muscle goals.

The comments section gave the beloved star exactly what she wished for — good vibes.

“How do you not age?” one fan questioned. “I developed a crush on you when I was 9 years old and saw you in License to Drive and you look pretty much the same except with less 80s hair!”

To this, Graham replied, “🤣thank you ! Happy New year ! 🎊❤️”

Image credits: imheathergraham

“I’d like to thank the algorithm gods for putting this at the top of my feed 🔥” another gushed.

A user joked, “Making that water boil I’m sure.”

“Don’t you age?” a fourth echoed. “You are just as hot as you were 20 years ago. Damn.”

Fans gushed over the series of photos

Graham and her beau, John de Neufville, have been romantically involved with one another since 2022, according to Fox News, and though he’s “more of a sports guy,” he’s shown consistent interest in her career and watched a few of her old films.

And although many would say an unmarried 54-year-old woman is “missing out” on life, Graham stands firm in her belief that she’s exactly where she needs to be.

Image credits: imheathergraham

“I do feel like as a woman, culturally, you’re not allowed to say, ‘I didn’t want to have kids.’ Because it’s like, what’s wrong with you?” she said, revealing that she often sees her projects as her “little kids.”

“I think we all have different paths,” the actress continued. “You just have to embrace the one that you’re on. If, somehow, I had had kids, I’m sure that would’ve been cool.

“But at the moment, not having kids, I do feel free. And I get a lot of sleep. That is pretty great.”

Graham understands her decision to remain unmarried isn’t common in today’s society

While not yet retired from Hollywood, Graham previously explained that she’s at a comfortable enough point in her life to see her work as a “secondary” obligation.

“I was super ambitious as a younger person, but my most important goal is to enjoy my life,” she said. “It’s so much more fulfilling than trying so hard to be somewhere in your career.

“Of course, I still am ambitious, but whenever I can really relax and get into a place of gratitude, then I feel like I really can enjoy all the good things in my life, which I have a lot.”

It’s an “important goal” to find fulfillment in more than just her professional life, says Graham

