Winter is a rare visitor in Polish cities nowadays, but there are still some moments in the season when the streets and squares become extremely picturesque and make people feel like they have moved into another world. Into an old and mystic world of fairytales.

Kraków is one of the most beautiful cities not only in Poland, but also in the whole of Europe. Its architecture combines many styles - from Romanesque to Gothic, Baroque, Art Nouveau, and others. It's an unbelievable pleasure to walk through the medieval streets and feel the soul of the city covered with a thick layer of snow, constantly falling from the sky.

If you enjoy my work, I invite you to check out the posts I shared on Bored Panda when I Visited Nur-Sultan, One Of The Coldest Capitals In The World, and Vilnius, one of the most beauful European cities!

Let me take you into the mythical reality!

More info: Instagram | patrykbieganski.com | Facebook