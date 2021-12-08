It's said that winter is not the best time for traveling. Low temperatures, rain or snowfalls, and more often communication problems can turn the trip into a bunch of uncomfortable moments. On the other hand, it's also a beautiful time to visit cities - especially the ones covered with snow and decorated with Christmas illuminations.

This winter I traveled to Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania. It was my 3rd visit in this city but the previous trips took place in the summer. This time I totally fell in love with the dark and cold side of the city covered with fresh snow and heartwarming Christmas illuminations.

Vilnius is considered to be one of the most beautiful Christmas destinations in Europe, with its beautiful Christmas trees and wonderful decorations.

Take a look at the pictures I've taken during my visit.

