It's said that winter is not the best time for traveling. Low temperatures, rain or snowfalls, and more often communication problems can turn the trip into a bunch of uncomfortable moments. On the other hand, it's also a beautiful time to visit cities - especially the ones covered with snow and decorated with Christmas illuminations.

This winter I traveled to Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania. It was my 3rd visit in this city but the previous trips took place in the summer. This time I totally fell in love with the dark and cold side of the city covered with fresh snow and heartwarming Christmas illuminations.

Vilnius is considered to be one of the most beautiful Christmas destinations in Europe, with its beautiful Christmas trees and wonderful decorations.

Take a look at the pictures I've taken during my visit.

#1

"Augustas & Barbora Love Story Café"

"Augustas & Barbora Love Story Café"

Patryk Biegański
#2

"Happiness Of The Ladies" Confectionery

"Happiness Of The Ladies" Confectionery

Patryk Biegański
Nikki Sevven
Nikki Sevven
I absolutely love the whimsy. There's not enough whimsy in life, IMO.

#3

View From The Hill Of Three Crosses

View From The Hill Of Three Crosses

Patryk Biegański
Glynna Bowood
Glynna Bowood
Such a contrast in styles between that green building with the red roof and the grey and yellow building next to it.

#4

Vilnius Cathedral

Vilnius Cathedral

Patryk Biegański
Sunshine Paciaffi
Sunshine Paciaffi
How pretty! My ancestors came from Lithuania, near Vilnius.

#5

Cathedral Square

Cathedral Square

Patryk Biegański
#6

Stikliu (Glassblower's) Street

Stikliu (Glassblower's) Street

Patryk Biegański
Vicky Z
Vicky Z
I love this kind of streets

#7

"Augustas & Barbora Love Story Café" On Stikliu Street

"Augustas & Barbora Love Story Café" On Stikliu Street

Patryk Biegański
#8

"Happiness Of The Ladies" Confectionery

"Happiness Of The Ladies" Confectionery

Patryk Biegański
#9

Gates Of Dawn

Gates Of Dawn

Patryk Biegański
#10

The Palace Of The Grand Dukes Of Lithuania And A View Of The Old Town

The Palace Of The Grand Dukes Of Lithuania And A View Of The Old Town

Patryk Biegański
#11

Stikliu (Glassblower's) Street

Stikliu (Glassblower's) Street

Patryk Biegański
#12

Old Town Streets

Old Town Streets

Patryk Biegański
#13

Neoclassical Building Near Presidential Palace, Skapo Street

Neoclassical Building Near Presidential Palace, Skapo Street

Patryk Biegański
Lyone Fein
Lyone Fein
All the older buildings, looking so lovely in the snow

#14

Uzupis District

Uzupis District

Patryk Biegański
#15

Gates Of Dawn

Gates Of Dawn

Patryk Biegański
#16

Gediminas Castle Defensive Tower

Gediminas Castle Defensive Tower

Patryk Biegański
#17

Cathedral Square At Snowfall

Cathedral Square At Snowfall

Patryk Biegański
karin engel
karin engel
Quiet snow with white lights is magical.

#18

Town Hall

Town Hall

Patryk Biegański
#19

Aa

Aa

Patryk Biegański
#20

St. Nicholaus Church On The Great Street

St. Nicholaus Church On The Great Street

Patryk Biegański
#21

Skapo Street

Skapo Street

Patryk Biegański
#22

Remains Of Gediminas Castle

Remains Of Gediminas Castle

Patryk Biegański
#23

Aa

Aa

Patryk Biegański
#24

City View From Uzupis District

City View From Uzupis District

Patryk Biegański
#25

Stikliu (Glassblower's) Street

Stikliu (Glassblower's) Street

Patryk Biegański
#26

Orthodox Church Build In 14th Century

Orthodox Church Build In 14th Century

Patryk Biegański
#27

The Mixture Of Old And New

The Mixture Of Old And New

Patryk Biegański
#28

View From The Hill Of Three Crosses

View From The Hill Of Three Crosses

Patryk Biegański
#29

Gates Of Dawn

Gates Of Dawn

Patryk Biegański
#30

Vilnius Cathedral

Vilnius Cathedral

Patryk Biegański
