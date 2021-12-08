1k+views
I Traveled To Vilnius During The Winter, And I’ll Show You Why It Is One Of The Most Beautiful European Capitals (30 Pics)
It's said that winter is not the best time for traveling. Low temperatures, rain or snowfalls, and more often communication problems can turn the trip into a bunch of uncomfortable moments. On the other hand, it's also a beautiful time to visit cities - especially the ones covered with snow and decorated with Christmas illuminations.
This winter I traveled to Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania. It was my 3rd visit in this city but the previous trips took place in the summer. This time I totally fell in love with the dark and cold side of the city covered with fresh snow and heartwarming Christmas illuminations.
Vilnius is considered to be one of the most beautiful Christmas destinations in Europe, with its beautiful Christmas trees and wonderful decorations.
Take a look at the pictures I've taken during my visit.
More info: Instagram | Facebook | patrykbieganski.com
This post may include affiliate links.
"Augustas & Barbora Love Story Café"
"Happiness Of The Ladies" Confectionery
I absolutely love the whimsy. There's not enough whimsy in life, IMO.
View From The Hill Of Three Crosses
Such a contrast in styles between that green building with the red roof and the grey and yellow building next to it.
Vilnius Cathedral
How pretty! My ancestors came from Lithuania, near Vilnius.
Ok I need to go to Vilnius in winter
yeah, you should definitely visit this city! :)
Finally a post about Lithuania in a Lithuanian site!!! I was waiting for something like that! It's about time we see other countries and cities here
I'm glad you're happy! I was amazed by the beauty of Lithuanian capital city! It really needs more fame :)
Fantastic photos. Reminds me how much I miss being able to just jump on a flight to take a day or two break. I love Vilnius, one of my favourite European cities to visit. The whole country is worth exploring. Stunning architecture everywhere, but the coastlines, with their huge sand dunes, are my particular favourite.
Thanks a lot! I feel you... Probably after all these dark times we will apperciate travelling much more than before! I fell in love with pure nature of Lithuania but still haven't been to the coastal part, it sounds really amazing!
