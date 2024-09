It took until the middle of the 19th century for tourism per se, in a form even remotely close to modern times, to appear. Its inventor is considered to be the Englishman Thomas Cook, who in 1840 organized a group trip for members of the Temperance Society he had created to a convention in a neighboring town on a recently built railroad nearby.

Cook looked after the group members carefully (mostly, however, he tried to distract them from the thoughts about booze - so he switched people's attention to the beauty around them), and the carefree trip was so enjoyable for folks that they wanted more. Then more and more - and so Thomas Cook organized the world's first travel agency. By the way, it was also the longest-lived - the company existed until 2019, when it successfully went bankrupt... but that's a completely different story.