You know what - I recently rewatched the first season of The Last of Us series and thought that humanity experiences a rather weird, not always understandable pleasure from contemplating spectacular scenes of desolation. That is, the places where people once lived where life was in full swing - and now only ivy covers the remains of old brick walls, and only the wind howls in the ruins at night...

Forgive me for being too poetic, but, damn it, how popular the theme of the abandoned remnants of civilization is! Suffice it to recall the old TV series Life After People, where over the course of twenty episodes, all that happens is the gradual destruction of outstanding (and not so) monuments of human activity. In general, it is not surprising that there are many popular resources on the internet that collect photographs of abandoned places - such as this page on X, a selection of the best postings of which we’ll present to you today.

More info: X

#1

Abandoned Dunalastair Castle, Scotland

#2

Abandoned Cruise Ship

#3

Mysterious Abandoned ‘Chicken Church’ Built In The Indonesian Jungle By A Man Who Had A Vision From God

44 minutes ago

Again not abandoned, still a place of worship with cafe and souvenir shop.

In fact, there are many reasons why once prosperous towns, villages or individual buildings fall into disrepair. This could be the consequences of a military conflict, a devastating natural or human-made disaster, or simply due to changes in economic conditions. Just remember how many towns or settlements in the West of the United States that owed their heyday to the gold rush were abandoned when nearby gold deposits exhausted their potential.
#4

Abandoned Train

#5

Abandoned Tunnel In France

#6

An Abandoned Mansion In The Irish Forests

We must also not forget the destructive consequences of human activity - for example, one of the northern districts of the city of Famagusta in Cyprus has been abandoned since 1974 as a result of a military conflict, and only in 2020 were civilians able to visit it again. Or the site of perhaps the most notorious human-made disaster in the world - the so-called ‘Exclusion Zone’ around the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, which arose in 1986 after the accident.

And people who have been there bring dozens, hundreds of photographs, frightening with their lifeless, eerie aesthetics, the terrible beauty of nature, desperately trying to heal the wounds left by humankind...
#7

Dunalistair Estate, Scotland

#8

Abandoned Swimming Pool

#9

Stock Exchange, Antwerp, Surely Too Beautiful To Be Abandoned

“I also had the opportunity to visit the Exclusion Zone - where the level of radiation allows a person to stay for a short time,” says Ivan Strahov, a photographer from Odessa, Ukraine, whom Bored Panda asked for a comment here. “This is an incredible, incomparable impression. The evacuation of the inhabitants was carried out on an emergency basis, so the state of things in towns and villages has hardly changed for almost forty years. A lifeless kingdom of decay, rust, trees and silence...”

“I photographed many other abandoned objects - houses, sunken ships, abandoned cars and carriages - and I can say that these photographs still evoke some strange, subtle, poignant feeling. As if we, people, created them, endowed them with a peculiar semblance of life - and then they were left to live out their lives alone. In the end, anyone who looks at such a photo can invent stories about the times when there was life there. And this, probably, is the main charm,” Ivan ponders.

#10

Abandoned Ship

31 minutes ago

Have seen this one before on here and whilst it looks cool is actually fake. Source here; https://www.illustrationx.com/artists/RiveGauche/74285

#11

The Dark Hedges, Ireland

30 minutes ago

Cool and creepy and had been used for filming locations, not abandoned as it's on a local road.

#12

Graveyard Of Disused Ships

And now let’s just scroll this list to the very end, mentally walk through these dilapidated rooms and corridors, imagine that the blind gaps of the windows are filled with light and life, try to imagine who lived here and when... and then our own lives will probably seem even more valuable for us all. Or just simply look and enjoy this wild beauty of oblivion, because it is really worth your time and attention!
#13

The Largest 'Telephone Box Graveyard' Is Located Near Merstham

#14

Abandoned Chateau In The Forest

#15

Abandoned Mill, Sorrento, Italy

#16

Abandoned Chateau, France

4 minutes ago

not anymore, https://www.mothe-chandeniers.com/ (in french ) fast traduction : "On October 6, 2017, the start-up Dartagnans launches a crazy idea: collectively buy the castle of the Mothe Chandeniers. The goal? To save and offer the world a new unique model of heritage preservation. In just a few months, the collective purchase campaign went around the world and the castle seduced women and men from 115 countries, of all ages and cultures. Today, they are the guardians of this castle with absolute romanticism."

#17

Abandoned Villa With A Beautiful View

#18

Abandoned Diner

#19

Faded Glory, Italy

#20

An Unusual Subway Station In Chongqing, China

#21

Abandoned Theater

#22

Abandoned Restaurant In Victorville, California

#23

A Mental Health Hospital In Scotland

#24

Abandoned Filmtheater, Dresden Germany

#25

Abandoned Snack Machine

#26

The Abandoned Salto Hotel, Columbia

#27

Hotel Belvedere, Furka Pass, Switzerland

42 minutes ago

though not abandoned? (think some others pandas have mentioned before)

#28

Abandoned Temple In The Jungle

#29

An Abandoned House In Portugal

#30

Library Inside An Abandoned 19th Century Victorian Mansion

#31

Abandoned Island In Japan

#32

This Casino In Romania

#33

Autopsy Room Of An Old Hospital

#34

An Abandoned Control Room Of A Coal Fired Power Plant

#35

Frozen In Time Since It Got Abandoned

#36

An Abandoned Psychiatry

#37

Lighthouse Staircase

#38

Ticino, Switzerland

#39

Abandoned Theatre

#40

Abandoned Railroad Tracks In Forest

#41

Nature Takes Over This Abandoned Industrial Building But Adds A Rooftop Pool

#42

Abandoned Castle In Ireland

#43

Great Train Graveyard, Bolivia

#44

End Of The Line

#45

Abandoned Stadium

#46

Abandoned Hotel On The Edge Of A Lake In Italy

#47

Bethlehem Steel, The Factory That Built NYC

#48

Abandoned Amusement Park In Japan

#49

Abandoned Water Park, Vietnam

#50

The Great Synagogue Of Constanta, Romania

