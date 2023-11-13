ADVERTISEMENT

You know what - I recently rewatched the first season of The Last of Us series and thought that humanity experiences a rather weird, not always understandable pleasure from contemplating spectacular scenes of desolation. That is, the places where people once lived where life was in full swing - and now only ivy covers the remains of old brick walls, and only the wind howls in the ruins at night...

Forgive me for being too poetic, but, damn it, how popular the theme of the abandoned remnants of civilization is! Suffice it to recall the old TV series Life After People, where over the course of twenty episodes, all that happens is the gradual destruction of outstanding (and not so) monuments of human activity. In general, it is not surprising that there are many popular resources on the internet that collect photographs of abandoned places - such as this page on X, a selection of the best postings of which we’ll present to you today.

More info: X