15 Worst Dressed Celebrities At The 2025 Golden Globes After Parties
The Golden Globes kicked off awards season last Sunday (January 5) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, marking the return of the online fashion police. After the ceremony, the celebrations continued as stars mingled at various exclusive after-parties in Los Angeles.
Many celebrities changed into less formal outfits that they wouldn’t wear to the main event. While some leaned too far into the casual vibe, others opted for bold fashion statements that many felt missed the mark.
Here are some of the looks that social media users deemed the worst from this year’s Golden Globes after-parties.
Ashley Graham
The model was photographed at the UTA (United Talent Agency) after-party in a risqué black mesh dress that revealed her underwear. She kept her makeup simple and paired the outfit with black heels and a matching clutch.
Elle Fanning
Elle wore a leopard-print silk chiffon Dior Fall 2004 dress with a slit at the leg and a matching neck scarf.
She completed her look for Jas Mathur and Michael Braun's party with black peep toe heels, a clutch, and red lipstick.
“That runway look is a hot mess,” wrote a Redditor on the subreddit r/whatthefrock.
Emma Chamberlain
For the UTA after-party, Emma opted for a more casual look, wearing a mint green trench coat with a black turtleneck top and matching pants.
The 23-year-old podcaster paired the outfit with a black bag and boots.
Jonathan Van Ness
The Queer Eye star paired a purple sequin slip dress with white sneakers. Before the ceremony, the famous hairstylist interviewed celebrities on the red carpet for WWD in a strapless green gown by Christian Siriano.
Lisa Ann Walter
Lisa famously played Chessy, the nanny to Lindsay Lohan’s character in The Parent Trap, and teacher Melissa Schemmenti in the ABC sitcom Abbott Elementary.
At the star-studded event, the actress wore a custom red Marchesa gown that features a fishtail silhouette, a draped bodice, and off-the-shoulder sleeves.
Ayo Edebiri
The Bear actress, nominated for Best Performance in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy, wore an oversized gray suit by Loewe, accessorized with black dress shoes, a burgundy bag, and a cap.
The look was similar to the Armani suit Julia Roberts wore to the awards show in 1990 when she won Best Supporting Actress for Steel Magnolias.
“I’m always rooting for her! But I’m rooting for her to find a tailored suit for once,” one Redditor said.
“The baggy suit look is never my favorite on anyone ever,” another commented. “Call me boring. I dislike this look as a whole.”
Anthony Anderson
The actor and host of Fox’s We Are Family attended UTA’s after-party wearing a striped black and gray outfit that looks like a mix between a tracksuit and a formal suit. Anthony kept his footwear casual with white sneakers.
FKA Twigs
The 36-year-old English star wore a burgundy lace bralette and translucent skirt, a light brown moto jacket, and thigh-high leather boots.
Gabriel Basso
At Netflix’s after-party, the Night Agent star donned a formal all-black ensemble that many agreed seemed more fitting for his role as an FBI agent.
Ivy Wolk
Ivy, who played Crystal in Sean Baker’s film Anora, wore a denim two-piece set consisting of a ruffled top and peplum skirt.
The California-born actress accessorized the early 2000s-inspired look with black tights and gray shoes.
Mary Elizabeth Ellis
The It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia actress attended Netflix’s party in a white slip dress with red and light blue illustrations which she paired with a silver clutch.
Richard Gadd
Richard celebrated the win of his Netflix show, Baby Reindeer, which took home the award for Best Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television.
The Scottish actor, who was nominated for Best Performance in the same category, kept it simple in a black Dior suit adorned with a plated lapel pin.
Awkwafina
Awkwafina presented the award for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy, which Max’s comedy-drama Hacks won.
The Farewell actress attended Netflix’s after-party in a long-sleeved black dress featuring mesh material and gold detailing at the chest area.
Evan Ross
At Jas Mathur and Michael Braun's Golden Globes party, the 96 Minutes actor made a statement in an all-black suede suit, matching dress shoes, and a fedora hat.
Auliʻi Cravalho
The Hawaiian actress, who famously voiced the title character in Disney’s Moana, presented the award for Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture, won by Zoe Saldaña for Emilia Pérez.
Later, she attended the Netflix after-party held at the Beverly Hills restaurant Spago.
Auliʻi chose a black and white polka-dot dress adorned with a flower detail at the top. She accessorized the look with silver jewelry and black shoes.