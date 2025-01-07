ADVERTISEMENT

The Golden Globes kicked off awards season last Sunday (January 5) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, marking the return of the online fashion police. After the ceremony, the celebrations continued as stars mingled at various exclusive after-parties in Los Angeles.

Many celebrities changed into less formal outfits that they wouldn’t wear to the main event. While some leaned too far into the casual vibe, others opted for bold fashion statements that many felt missed the mark.

Here are some of the looks that social media users deemed the worst from this year’s Golden Globes after-parties.

Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham in a sheer black dress at the Golden Globes 2025 after-party, showcasing worst-dressed fashion.

The model was photographed at the UTA (United Talent Agency) after-party in a risqué black mesh dress that revealed her underwear. She kept her makeup simple and paired the outfit with black heels and a matching clutch.

    #2

    Elle Fanning

    Elle Fanning in a leopard-print dress, showcasing a striking fashion choice at the Golden Globes 2025 after-party.

    Elle wore a leopard-print silk chiffon Dior Fall 2004 dress with a slit at the leg and a matching neck scarf.

    She completed her look for Jas Mathur and Michael Braun's party with black peep toe heels, a clutch, and red lipstick.

    “That runway look is a hot mess,” wrote a Redditor on the subreddit r/whatthefrock.

    Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Report

    Jenna Kay
    Jenna Kay
    Jenna Kay
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What's with the little red bows? They just add a touch of bedroom for no reason.

    #3

    Emma Chamberlain

    Emma Chamberlain in a mint green trench coat and glasses at Golden Globes after-party, labeled as a worst-dressed attendee.

    For the UTA after-party, Emma opted for a more casual look, wearing a mint green trench coat with a black turtleneck top and matching pants. 

    The 23-year-old podcaster paired the outfit with a black bag and boots.

    Eric Charbonneau/UTA Report

    Paul C.
    Paul C.
    Paul C.
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She thought it was Cosplay and went as Inspector Gadget!

    #4

    Jonathan Van Ness

    Jonathan Van Ness in a sequined dress at a Golden Globes 2025 after-party, noted for being among the worst dressed.

    The Queer Eye star paired a purple sequin slip dress with white sneakers. Before the ceremony, the famous hairstylist interviewed celebrities on the red carpet for WWD in a strapless green gown by Christian Siriano.

    Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Report

    DowntownStevieB
    DowntownStevieB
    DowntownStevieB
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am part of the LGBTQ fam, but I can't be the only one who thinks he's annoying.

    #5

    Lisa Ann Walter

    Lisa Ann Walter in a red dress at the Golden Globes 2025 after-party, holding a clutch, smiling towards the camera.

    Lisa famously played Chessy, the nanny to Lindsay Lohan’s character in The Parent Trap, and teacher Melissa Schemmenti in the ABC sitcom Abbott Elementary

    At the star-studded event, the actress wore a custom red Marchesa gown that features a fishtail silhouette, a draped bodice, and off-the-shoulder sleeves.

    Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times Report

    #6

    Ayo Edebiri

    Ayo Edebiri in a gray outfit and white cap at Golden Globes 2025 after-party, holding a drink and a jacket.

    The Bear actress, nominated for Best Performance in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy, wore an oversized gray suit by Loewe, accessorized with black dress shoes, a burgundy bag, and a cap.

    The look was similar to the Armani suit Julia Roberts wore to the awards show in 1990 when she won Best Supporting Actress for Steel Magnolias.

    “I’m always rooting for her! But I’m rooting for her to find a tailored suit for once,” one Redditor said.

    “The baggy suit look is never my favorite on anyone ever,” another commented. “Call me boring. I dislike this look as a whole.”

    David Jon/Getty Images Report

    #7

    Anthony Anderson

    Anthony Anderson at Golden Globes 2025 after-party dressed in a black outfit and white shoes, making a peace sign.

    The actor and host of Fox’s We Are Family attended UTA’s after-party wearing a striped black and gray outfit that looks like a mix between a tracksuit and a formal suit. Anthony kept his footwear casual with white sneakers.

    PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Report

    #8

    FKA Twigs

    FKA Twigs and Anya Taylor Joy in trendy outfits at Golden Globes 2025 after-party, showcasing unique fashion choices.

    The 36-year-old English star wore a burgundy lace bralette and translucent skirt, a light brown moto jacket, and thigh-high leather boots.

    Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Report

    Paul C.
    Paul C.
    Paul C.
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sorry, I'm sure it will be unpopular, but they just look ill.

    #9

    Gabriel Basso

    Gabriel Basso in a black suit at the Golden Globes 2025 after-party, noted as one of the worst dressed attendees.

    At Netflix’s after-party, the Night Agent star donned a formal all-black ensemble that many agreed seemed more fitting for his role as an FBI agent.

    Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Report

    #10

    Ivy Wolk

    Ivy Wolk wearing a ruffled denim outfit at the Golden Globes 2025 after-party, standing on a wooden floor.

    Ivy, who played Crystal in Sean Baker’s film Anora, wore a denim two-piece set consisting of a ruffled top and peplum skirt.

    The California-born actress accessorized the early 2000s-inspired look with black tights and gray shoes.

    Eric Charbonneau/UTA Report

    #11

    Mary Elizabeth Ellis

    Mary Elizabeth Ellis in an embroidered dress holding a silver clutch at a Golden Globes 2025 after-party.

    The It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia actress attended Netflix’s party in a white slip dress with red and light blue illustrations which she paired with a silver clutch.

    Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Report

    #12

    Richard Gadd

    Richard Gadd in black tuxedo at Netflix backdrop, Golden Globes 2025 after-party, worst dressed highlight.

    Richard celebrated the win of his Netflix show, Baby Reindeer, which took home the award for Best Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television.

    The Scottish actor, who was nominated for Best Performance in the same category, kept it simple in a black Dior suit adorned with a plated lapel pin.

    Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Report

    #13

    Awkwafina

    Awkwafina in a black dress at Golden Globes 2025 after-party, noted among worst dressed of the evening.

    Awkwafina presented the award for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy, which Max’s comedy-drama Hacks won.

    The Farewell actress attended Netflix’s after-party in a long-sleeved black dress featuring mesh material and gold detailing at the chest area.

    Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Report

    #14

    Evan Ross

    Evan Ross at Golden Globes 2025 after-party in black velvet suit and wide-brim hat, considered a worst dressed look.

    At Jas Mathur and Michael Braun's Golden Globes party, the 96 Minutes actor made a statement in an all-black suede suit, matching dress shoes, and a fedora hat.

    Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Report

    #15

    Auliʻi Cravalho

    Auli'i Cravalho in polka dot gown at Golden Globes 2025 after-party, noted for worst-dressed list.

    The Hawaiian actress, who famously voiced the title character in Disney’s Moana, presented the award for Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture, won by Zoe Saldaña for Emilia Pérez.

    Later, she attended the Netflix after-party held at the Beverly Hills restaurant Spago. 

    Auliʻi chose a black and white polka-dot dress adorned with a flower detail at the top. She accessorized the look with silver jewelry and black shoes.

    Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Report

