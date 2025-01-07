ADVERTISEMENT

The Golden Globes kicked off awards season last Sunday (January 5) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, marking the return of the online fashion police. After the ceremony, the celebrations continued as stars mingled at various exclusive after-parties in Los Angeles.

Many celebrities changed into less formal outfits that they wouldn’t wear to the main event. While some leaned too far into the casual vibe, others opted for bold fashion statements that many felt missed the mark.

Here are some of the looks that social media users deemed the worst from this year’s Golden Globes after-parties.