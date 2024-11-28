ADVERTISEMENT

Alvin Juano, a talented comic artist from Jakarta, Indonesia, is the creator behind "The Square Comics," a popular series loved by over 618k followers on Instagram. His simple, square-shaped characters and talking animals share funny and surprising takes on everyday life, making readers smile and relate with just a few frames.

Each comic starts with a familiar situation but often takes an unexpected turn, keeping things fresh and entertaining. Alvin's unique style and relatable humor make "The Square Comics" a favorite for anyone who enjoys a lighthearted look at life's little twists and surprises.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | patreon.com | bonappetees.shop