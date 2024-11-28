ADVERTISEMENT

Alvin Juano, a talented comic artist from Jakarta, Indonesia, is the creator behind "The Square Comics," a popular series loved by over 618k followers on Instagram. His simple, square-shaped characters and talking animals share funny and surprising takes on everyday life, making readers smile and relate with just a few frames.

Each comic starts with a familiar situation but often takes an unexpected turn, keeping things fresh and entertaining. Alvin's unique style and relatable humor make "The Square Comics" a favorite for anyone who enjoys a lighthearted look at life's little twists and surprises.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | patreon.com | bonappetees.shop

#1

Humorous comic with dark twist of life disrupting plans, featuring characters in a playful setting.

thesquarecomics Report

Bored Panda reached out to Alvin again to learn more about his creative process, the role of humor in his work, and how his comics serve as both a personal and societal reflection. When asked about the unique power of comics, the artist shared that for "The Square Comics," it's the simplicity. "It's fun to condense ideas into 4-panel comics."
#2

Humorous comic with dark twist featuring a princess and a wizard casting a curse, leading to a surprising outcome.

thesquarecomics Report

#3

Humorous comic with dark twists about wanting a relationship but reconsidering after seeing step one: talk to people.

thesquarecomics Report

Alvin explained how humor helps tackle serious topics in comics: "I think it's important to be light-hearted when discussing something heavy. Personally, I find it helps take the tension away and create a safe space for a much more genuine exchange of views."
#4

Humorous comic strip showing an egg protecting a chick with a dark twist ending.

thesquarecomics Report

#5

Humorous comic with dark twists showing a pumpkin overshadowed by Christmas and comforted by Deepavali.

thesquarecomics Report

Alvin shared that he feels connected to all his comics, as they reflect his emotions in the moment. "One that I especially resonate with is about my dog who went missing a few years ago. We never found him, and drawing the comic helped with the grieving process."
#6

Humorous comic with dark twist about commitment issues, showing a character facing unresolved trauma as a lasting companion.

thesquarecomics Report

#7

Humorous comic with a dark twist: A person thinks about death, greeted by a friendly reaper holding a knife.

thesquarecomics Report

As a fun extra, we asked Alvin what message he'd include in a comic strip for a time capsule for future generations. "I think I would create a comic about dealing with personal issues, to show that no matter the era, we all have unresolved issues."
#8

Humorous comic with a dark twist, featuring a conversation between a person and a dog about happiness, ending with a sad dog.

thesquarecomics Report

#9

Humorous comic featuring a fish evolving legs with a dark twist ending.

thesquarecomics Report

#10

Humorous comic with dark twist shows character discussing benefits of being single with a humorous outcome.

thesquarecomics Report

#11

Humorous comic by an artist features a dog and a cat with a funny misunderstanding about language.

thesquarecomics Report

#12

Humorous comic strip with a dark twist featuring characters discussing their goals and timing.

thesquarecomics Report

#13

Humorous comic with dark twist featuring a character looking at a disappointed reflection in a mirror.

thesquarecomics Report

#14

Comic with humorous twist about a man deeming a plant useless, only to realize his degree is the worst purchase.

thesquarecomics Report

#15

Humorous comic with a dark twist shows a bean and a tree in various optimistic situations, ending in fire.

thesquarecomics Report

#16

Humorous comic with a dark twist: a child afraid of the dark, comforted by an existential crisis.

thesquarecomics Report

#17

Humorous comic with dark twist: a tree complains about another tree taking sunlight, unaware of a small flower in the shade.

thesquarecomics Report

#18

Humorous comic with a dog named Edgar who thinks his job is to walk his human.

thesquarecomics Report

#19

Comedic comic of a balloon flying away and unexpectedly bursting, by a creative artist known for dark twists.

thesquarecomics Report

#20

Humorous comic with dark twist featuring a tortoise discussing its long lifespan.

thesquarecomics Report

#21

Humorous comic with a dark twist featuring a determined appendix and two characters discussing its usefulness.

thesquarecomics Report

#22

Humorous comics with dark twists; three characters express their dislikes and form an "I'm Sooo Different" club.

thesquarecomics Report

#23

Humorous comic with a pink blob discussing odds of being alive, ending with a crying boy. Dark twist theme.

thesquarecomics Report

#24

Comic strip of a carrot in soil, humorously calling for help, conveys dark twist theme in minimalist art style.

thesquarecomics Report

#25

Humorous comic featuring a leaf and tree with a dark twist.

thesquarecomics Report

#26

Humorous comic with dark twist featuring two characters discussing long-term thinking and mortality.

thesquarecomics Report

#27

Humorous comic with a dog pondering life's purpose, realizes it's to be happy, featuring a character in blue.

thesquarecomics Report

#28

Comic illustration showing humorous dialogue with a dark twist about stars representing unreachable dreams.

thesquarecomics Report

#29

Humorous comic with dark twist; a character talks to a brain about making people care, leading to living forever.

thesquarecomics Report

#30

Humorous comic showing ants and humans working, highlighting a dark twist on self-awareness.

thesquarecomics Report

