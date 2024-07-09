35 “The Square Comics” For People Who Enjoy A Darker Sense Of Humor (New Pics)Interview With Artist
Alvin Juano, a talented comic artist from Jakarta, Indonesia, is the creator behind "The Square Comics," a popular series known for its dark humor and unexpected twists. Alvin has over 611k followers on Instagram where his easy-to-digest, bite-sized comics deliver a punch of comedy in just a few frames. His characters, often square-shaped people or talking animals, share a pessimistic but relatable view of life that makes readers laugh and think.
Despite his simple drawings, Alvin's comics touch on deep topics like trauma and societal expectations. His humor, though dark, connects with many people and makes tough subjects easier to understand. "The Square Comics" is perfect for anyone who enjoys finding humor in life's unexpected moments.
Bored Panda reached out to Alvin again to learn more about his creative process and himself. Beyond his daily life and personal experiences, we asked the artist where else he finds inspiration for his comic narratives. Alvin replied that for inspiration, he likes taking walks and people-watching in cafes—imagining their backstories and interactions. "There are some ideas that will appear randomly. Having a notebook or a phone to write them down helps!"
Many artists encounter challenges throughout their careers, so we asked Alvin if he experienced something similar. He shared that he often has writer's block, which he finds usually happens when he can't realize an idea or when he's burnt out. "I'm still struggling with it, but my usual approach is to take a break and continue sketching afterward."
Are you curious how the creative process of "Square Comics" looks? Alvin revealed to us that usually, he'd have a glass of whiskey, a stack of papers, and a pencil at hand. "I would spend an hour or two sketching, churning out a bunch of quick sketches, and then deciding which ones I thought would work."
Looking ahead, we asked Alvin what his aspirations for his comic series are. "I hope the series can continue to evolve and people will enjoy reading it as much as I enjoyed making it."