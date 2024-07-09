ADVERTISEMENT

Alvin Juano, a talented comic artist from Jakarta, Indonesia, is the creator behind "The Square Comics," a popular series known for its dark humor and unexpected twists. Alvin has over 611k followers on Instagram where his easy-to-digest, bite-sized comics deliver a punch of comedy in just a few frames. His characters, often square-shaped people or talking animals, share a pessimistic but relatable view of life that makes readers laugh and think.

Despite his simple drawings, Alvin's comics touch on deep topics like trauma and societal expectations. His humor, though dark, connects with many people and makes tough subjects easier to understand. "The Square Comics" is perfect for anyone who enjoys finding humor in life's unexpected moments.

More info: Instagram | bonappetees.shop | Facebook