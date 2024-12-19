ADVERTISEMENT

Dustin Rogers, the creator of the comic series 'Dustinteractive Comics,' is an illustrator and UX designer who combines humor, storytelling, and unique observations about people in his work. With a background in UX design, Dustin developed his storytelling skills through creating user stories, which eventually led him to pursue comic art.

His comics often focus on themes like consumerism, relationships, and funny everyday situations, featured in series like 'Playing House' and 'Ethan the Vegan.' Inspired by Matthew Inman (The Oatmeal), Dustin has built a distinct style, mashing together some traditional hand-drawn sketches with digital tools for efficiency. After years of nonstop work, he is now focusing on self-improvement and new projects, including a card game that launched early this year.

More info: Instagram | dustinteractive.com | webtoons.com | Facebook