This Artist Created 45 Hilarious Comics With Funny Twists And Unexpected EndingsInterview With Artist
It’s time to take a break and get a nice dose of entertainment. We’re happy to have you covered today and to present you with a comic series featured on Bored Panda for the first time.
‘Dustinteractive Comics’ by the illustrator Dustin Rogers is loaded with good humor, unexpected twists, and surprising endings. The author of the series told us more about his journey into the world of comic art: “I am a UX designer by profession, and surprisingly, this job involves a significant amount of storytelling. We craft ‘user stories,’ essentially storyboarding exercises to demonstrate how people will interact with designs.
Over the years, this evolved into a passion, and I began enhancing these skills. Storyboarding became my preferred method of communicating ideas. I remember it feeling like a superpower. It led to promising ideas, which went from sketches to internet posts, then viral Reddit content, and ultimately became a lucrative career in comic making. It was a dream come true.”
Niiice. On another note, Quack-Whacker's name origin raises curiosity about potential hidden character traits
Asked to describe his artistic style and the themes Dustin often explores in his comics, he said: “Before my current role in fin-tech, I worked as the UX lead on a CRM system for major companies like McDonald’s, Ford Motors, and Domino’s Pizza. Consumerism intrigued me, becoming a prominent theme in my comic work. This led me to become fascinated with other human behavior and I started observing silly aspects of married life among my friends. Things like this provided abundant material for my ‘Playing House’ and ‘Ethan the Vegan’ series.
We were wondering what Rogers’ creative process looks like and what tools, software, or techniques the artist typically uses when creating his comics. The author of the ‘Dustinteractive Comics’ series told us: “I always begin by sketching everything by hand, a practice ingrained in me from art school. Despite experimenting with digital tools like tablets and iPads, I found the traditional method of sketching on newsprint and then photographing and vectoring in Illustrator to be most efficient. While many of my creative friends disagree, I've become very adept at digitizing physical work with a mouse, surpassing the speed of any stylus. Creating 3 comics a week on top of a full-time software design job was extremely challenging. Efficiency became important in my creative process and I stuck with the process that worked the best for me at the time.”
How fast this one kicks in will say something about us
Next, we wanted to find out if Dustin could tell us more about specific influences or artists who have inspired his work. The illustrator shared with us: “My entry into the world of comics was inspired by Matthew Inman, the creator of The Oatmeal. Seeing his ability to tell captivating stories and make a substantial impact on the world fascinated me. He was also brilliant at marketing. His success in monetizing his work also influenced me, as he pioneered ways for comic artists to sustain themselves independently.”
Finally, we asked the artist what his future plans and projects are. We found out: “After my contract ended with Webtoon, I've taken time to focus on a crucial project—myself. Addressing bad habits that developed during the years of nonstop creation, I'm committed to personal growth and health. Despite some readers feeling abandoned, I’m feeling great and have big plans for the future that hopefully redeem my recent absence.
I am working on a card game set for release in early 2024. This four-year project aims to captivate my audience and showcase the style and humor of my original work, while offering a new flair on what’s to come. I am thrilled to unveil this project and break back into this space that I’ve missed so much.”