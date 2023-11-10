ADVERTISEMENT

It’s time to take a break and get a nice dose of entertainment. We’re happy to have you covered today and to present you with a comic series featured on Bored Panda for the first time.

‘Dustinteractive Comics’ by the illustrator Dustin Rogers is loaded with good humor, unexpected twists, and surprising endings. The author of the series told us more about his journey into the world of comic art: “I am a UX designer by profession, and surprisingly, this job involves a significant amount of storytelling. We craft ‘user stories,’ essentially storyboarding exercises to demonstrate how people will interact with designs.

Over the years, this evolved into a passion, and I began enhancing these skills. Storyboarding became my preferred method of communicating ideas. I remember it feeling like a superpower. It led to promising ideas, which went from sketches to internet posts, then viral Reddit content, and ultimately became a lucrative career in comic making. It was a dream come true.”

