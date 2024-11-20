ADVERTISEMENT

Mental health experts have been warning us for several years already that the world has a loneliness problem. According to a Gallup poll, almost one in four adults worldwide say they feel very or fairly lonely.

This is a sign we long for meaningful connections. We can do that by being more open and vulnerable with the people we care about – by feeling all the feels! This IG page gets it and celebrates meaningful connections with quotes and messages that inspire people to be kinder and more open with each other. Because, when you think about it, we're not really strangers after all, are we?