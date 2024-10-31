ADVERTISEMENT

Being a parent has its fair share of difficulties, which many may find daunting. However, some folks can reframe these challenges and turn their supposedly headache-inducing experiences into funny anecdotes to share with everyone online.

These tweets are from moms and dads who gladly shared stories about their (mis)adventures involving their kids. A few of these also feature some of the darndest things these little tots have said, making for instant comic relief.

Here’s our collection of funny parenting posts for the month, which you can gladly scroll through. Enjoy the good vibes!