Being a parent has its fair share of difficulties, which many may find daunting. However, some folks can reframe these challenges and turn their supposedly headache-inducing experiences into funny anecdotes to share with everyone online. 

These tweets are from moms and dads who gladly shared stories about their (mis)adventures involving their kids. A few of these also feature some of the darndest things these little tots have said, making for instant comic relief. 

Here’s our collection of funny parenting posts for the month, which you can gladly scroll through. Enjoy the good vibes!

#1

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-October-2024

KatieDeal99 Report

#2

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-October-2024

MrsRuvi Report

#3

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-October-2024

sarcasticmommy4 Report

In this day and age, you can’t lean too much on one parenting style alone. You can’t be a total authoritarian or 100 percent passive. According to Northwestern University human development professor Terri Sabol, finding the balance between the two is the right way to go. 

“We think that there’s this ‘perfect parenting,’ but actually, it’s just a matter of being warm but also firm,” Sabol told Fortune.

#4

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-October-2024

notmythirdrodeo Report

Me: How was your day? 3: Good. Me: What did you do? 3: Play. Me: With what? 3: I don't know...

#5

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-October-2024

IHideFromMyKids Report

My daughter is named Olivia, but back in 1993 when she was born, there weren't any others!!

View More Replies...
#6

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-October-2024

sewistwrites Report

Many people may struggle with the idea of what it means to be a “good parent.” For experts like clinical psychologist Dr. Emily Edlynn, one criterion is the ability to promote a child’s sense of self. 

According to Dr. Edlynn, a good indicator is whether a child can openly admit to making a mistake without the fear of being judged. 

Through your relationship with them and how you treat them, you are nurturing that sense of autonomy,” she said.

#7

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-October-2024

KatieDeal99 Report

#8

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-October-2024

daddygofish Report

#9

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-October-2024

reallifemommy3 Report

As long as they set them up in such a way that you can't see what they've been watching there are no losers in this scenario.

First-time parents, especially, are bound to make mistakes. Psychotherapist Dr. Eileen Kennedy-Moore encourages being openly vulnerable about them, as this can teach the child the value of owning up to their own mistakes. 

As she pointed out, “Love means trying again.”

#10

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-October-2024

_YamSmalls_ Report

#11

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-October-2024

oldenoughtosay Report

#12

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-October-2024

bgschnikelfritz Report

Trying to be “good” at parental obligations can be tiring and even stressful for some. Clinical social worker Dr. Mercedes Samudio says parents tend to retreat when they are out of energy, which is why she also advises setting realistic expectations. 

In an interview with CNBC, Dr. Samudio suggests writing down goals and reassessing them each week to see which ones are working or need tweaking. 
#13

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-October-2024

mxmclain Report

#14

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-October-2024

mandalynns23 Report

#15

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-October-2024

michimama75 Report

A solid support system is also essential in stress management for younger, inexperienced parents. Don’t hesitate to seek advice from someone who’s been through the grind and has nuggets of wisdom to impart. 

“Now may be the time to reform your ‘village’ of support,” licensed clinical psychologist and Parenting Translator founder Dr. Cara Goodwin wrote in an article for Psychology Today, adding that other parents would be more than willing to help.

#16

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-October-2024

NoEmmeG Report

#17

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-October-2024

mesyliah Report

#18

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-October-2024

DanielGorman20 Report

Now, it’s your turn to share, readers. For the moms and dads out there, do you have any similar funny parenting anecdotes? What have your experiences taught you so far? Let’s liven up the comments section!
#19

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-October-2024

missmulrooney Report

#20

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-October-2024

Lottie_Poppie Report

#21

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-October-2024

dadmann_walking Report

#22

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-October-2024

deloisivete Report

#23

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-October-2024

ericamorecambe Report

#24

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-October-2024

KatieDeal99 Report

#25

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-October-2024

dadmann_walking Report

#26

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-October-2024

dadmann_walking Report

#27

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-October-2024

mommeh_dearest Report

Toddlers: "Eww, I don't want the seeds on these buns!" Also toddlers: "I'm eating rocks!"

#28

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-October-2024

kidversations_ Report

#29

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-October-2024

mom_tho Report

#30

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-October-2024

oneawkwardmom Report

#31

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-October-2024

UpsideDad Report

#32

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-October-2024

raoulvilla Report

#33

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-October-2024

deloisivete Report

#34

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-October-2024

dadmann_walking Report

#35

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-October-2024

itssherifield Report

#36

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-October-2024

deloisivete Report

#37

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-October-2024

UpsideDad Report

#38

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-October-2024

kryzazzy Report

#39

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-October-2024

reallifemommy3 Report

#40

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-October-2024

deloisivete Report

#41

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-October-2024

MommyingHard Report

#42

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-October-2024

deloisivete Report

#43

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-October-2024

notmythirdrodeo Report

#44

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-October-2024

deloisivete Report

#45

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-October-2024

RodLacroix Report

#46

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-October-2024

sweetmomissa Report

#47

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-October-2024

kristabellerina Report

#48

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-October-2024

themomessence Report

#49

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-October-2024

daddygofish Report

#50

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-October-2024

kidversations_ Report

#51

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-October-2024

IHideFromMyKids Report

#52

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-October-2024

dadmann_walking Report

#53

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-October-2024

reallifemommy3 Report

#54

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-October-2024

bossy_bootz Report

#55

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-October-2024

kristabellerina Report

#56

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-October-2024

sweetmomissa Report

#57

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-October-2024

notmythirdrodeo Report

#58

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-October-2024

mahnamematt Report

#59

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-October-2024

_SingleBabyMama Report

#60

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-October-2024

MommyingHard Report

#61

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-October-2024

itssherifield Report

#62

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-October-2024

mom_tho Report

#63

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-October-2024

reallifemommy3 Report

#64

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-October-2024

deloisivete Report

#65

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-October-2024

deloisivete Report

#66

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-October-2024

itssherifield Report

#67

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-October-2024

KatieDeal99 Report

#68

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-October-2024

dadmann_walking Report

#69

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-October-2024

mommeh_dearest Report

#70

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-October-2024

Mrs_JParker Report

#71

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-October-2024

IHideFromMyKids Report

