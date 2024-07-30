105 Of The Most Hilarious Parenting Tweets This MonthInterview With Expert
Parenting brings countless joys—the first smiles, the giggles, and the proud moments of watching your child grow. But it also comes with its fair share of chaos, from sleepless nights to grocery store tantrums. During these challenging times, parents need a place to vent and share a laugh to release their emotions. Naturally, there’s no better place for this than X (formerly Twitter).
That’s right, we’re back with another edition of this month’s top parenting tweets. Scroll down to enjoy some of the funniest and most relatable posts from July, and don’t miss our chat with Kirsty Pakes, a clinical psychologist and parenting consultant from the UK.
My dad likes to stand on the porch to watch tomatoes
"I don't wanna grow up, I'm a Toys 'R' Us kid"!!!
I once read: "Don't make fun of your parents because they struggle with electronic devices while you need to google how to boil rice." Seems pretty right, tbh.
Or, like my sister, leave JUST enough that she can say “it’s not empty”
A nine year old, really? At nine years old a child is completely able to realize someone is throwing up...
I don't have children, but some of these were hilarious 😂 best BP post in awhile!
