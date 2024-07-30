ADVERTISEMENT

Parenting brings countless joys—the first smiles, the giggles, and the proud moments of watching your child grow. But it also comes with its fair share of chaos, from sleepless nights to grocery store tantrums. During these challenging times, parents need a place to vent and share a laugh to release their emotions. Naturally, there’s no better place for this than X (formerly Twitter).

That’s right, we’re back with another edition of this month’s top parenting tweets. Scroll down to enjoy some of the funniest and most relatable posts from July, and don’t miss our chat with Kirsty Pakes, a clinical psychologist and parenting consultant from the UK.