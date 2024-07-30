ADVERTISEMENT

Parenting brings countless joys—the first smiles, the giggles, and the proud moments of watching your child grow. But it also comes with its fair share of chaos, from sleepless nights to grocery store tantrums. During these challenging times, parents need a place to vent and share a laugh to release their emotions. Naturally, there’s no better place for this than X (formerly Twitter).

That’s right, we’re back with another edition of this month’s top parenting tweets. Scroll down to enjoy some of the funniest and most relatable posts from July, and don’t miss our chat with Kirsty Pakes, a clinical psychologist and parenting consultant from the UK.

#1

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-July-2024

deloisivete Report

#2

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-July-2024

michimama75 Report

#3

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-July-2024

Parkerlawyer Report

#4

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-July-2024

IHideFromMyKids Report

#5

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-July-2024

mxmclain Report

#6

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-July-2024

Parkerlawyer Report

#7

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-July-2024

Average_Dad1 Report

#8

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-July-2024

sarcasticmommy4 Report

#9

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-July-2024

KatieDeal99 Report

#10

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-July-2024

milifeasdad Report

#11

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-July-2024

UpsideDad Report

#12

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-July-2024

reallifemommy3 Report

#13

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-July-2024

mahnamematt Report

#14

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-July-2024

sarcasticmommy4 Report

lismarie avatar
Undercover
Undercover
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I once read: "Don't make fun of your parents because they struggle with electronic devices while you need to google how to boil rice." Seems pretty right, tbh.

#15

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-July-2024

allholls Report

#16

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-July-2024

allholls Report

#17

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-July-2024

reallifemommy3 Report

jameskramer avatar
James016
James016
Community Member
36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I didn't forget it, you didn't want to go back for it

#18

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-July-2024

daddygofish Report

#19

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-July-2024

dadmann_walking Report

#20

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-July-2024

RYGdance Report

#21

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-July-2024

reallifemommy3 Report

#22

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-July-2024

UncleDuke1969 Report

#23

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-July-2024

VeryBadLlama Report

#24

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-July-2024

ericamorecambe Report

#25

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-July-2024

notmythirdrodeo Report

#26

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-July-2024

KatieDeal99 Report

#27

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-July-2024

IHideFromMyKids Report

#28

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-July-2024

IHideFromMyKids Report

#29

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-July-2024

deloisivete Report

liz_reid3 avatar
Liz Reid
Liz Reid
Community Member
36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And you have to go and buy the food to use in said meals. It's exhausting

#30

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-July-2024

lindsayfickas Report

#31

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-July-2024

milifeasdad Report

jameskramer avatar
James016
James016
Community Member
33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well about 6.30 this morning, my son decided he needed to read at 90% of his maximum volume. However, he doesn't just read, he puts on voices and is very expressive. He was reading a Peanuts book so he always puts on an angry voice when reading Lucy's lines.

#32

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-July-2024

deloisivete Report

#33

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-July-2024

RodLacroix Report

#34

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-July-2024

mommeh_dearest Report

#35

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-July-2024

milifeasdad Report

#36

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-July-2024

allholls Report

#37

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-July-2024

reallifemommy3 Report

#38

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-July-2024

dadmann_walking Report

rubee avatar
Ru Bee
Ru Bee
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Cups are a f*****g stupid measure, it's different for different substances! A cup of sugar is a different weight to a cup of flour! Idiotic.. Fight me!

#39

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-July-2024

allholls Report

#40

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-July-2024

Jay_FrickinLynn Report

rubee avatar
Ru Bee
Ru Bee
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Cheese, tomato sauce, onion and pickles please... Every time xxxxxcc

#41

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-July-2024

itssherifield Report

#42

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-July-2024

daddygofish Report

#43

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-July-2024

deloisivete Report

#44

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-July-2024

notmythirdrodeo Report

#45

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-July-2024

dadmann_walking Report

#46

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-July-2024

deloisivete Report

#47

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-July-2024

oneawkwardmom Report

#48

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-July-2024

IHideFromMyKids Report

#49

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-July-2024

RunOldMan Report

#50

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-July-2024

sarcasticmommy4 Report

#51

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-July-2024

allholls Report

#52

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-July-2024

deloisivete Report

#53

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-July-2024

ericamorecambe Report

#54

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-July-2024

mommeh_dearest Report

#55

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-July-2024

emily_tweets Report

eviefindsfossils avatar
Grudge-holding Treefrog
Grudge-holding Treefrog
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Or, like my sister, leave JUST enough that she can say “it’s not empty”

#56

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-July-2024

deloisivete Report

#57

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-July-2024

daddygofish Report

#58

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-July-2024

sarcasticmommy4 Report

#59

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-July-2024

allholls Report

#60

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-July-2024

emily_tweets Report

#61

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-July-2024

dadpickupline Report

#62

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-July-2024

kristabellerina Report

#63

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-July-2024

itssherifield Report

#64

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-July-2024

MomWithNoPlan Report

#65

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-July-2024

dadmann_walking Report

#66

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-July-2024

reallifemommy3 Report

#67

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-July-2024

daddygofish Report

#68

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-July-2024

sweetmomissa Report

#69

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-July-2024

mommeh_dearest Report

#70

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-July-2024

RodLacroix Report

#71

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-July-2024

reallifemommy3 Report

#72

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-July-2024

notmythirdrodeo Report

#73

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-July-2024

deloisivete Report

#74

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-July-2024

IHideFromMyKids Report

#75

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-July-2024

IHideFromMyKids Report

#76

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-July-2024

Cafeinated_Dad Report

#77

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-July-2024

milifeasdad Report

#78

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-July-2024

milifeasdad Report

leoniesteckermeier avatar
Leonie Löwenherz
Leonie Löwenherz
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A nine year old, really? At nine years old a child is completely able to realize someone is throwing up...

#79

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-July-2024

itssherifield Report

#80

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-July-2024

FatherWithTwins Report

#81

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-July-2024

milifeasdad Report

#82

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-July-2024

MumOf2Beasties Report

#83

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-July-2024

GuvnaB Report

#84

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-July-2024

allholls Report

#85

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-July-2024

kristabellerina Report

#86

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-July-2024

kristabellerina Report

#87

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-July-2024

reallifemommy3 Report

#88

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-July-2024

allholls Report

#89

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-July-2024

mxmclain Report

#90

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-July-2024

milifeasdad Report

#91

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-July-2024

kristabellerina Report

#92

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-July-2024

MichaelVogel1 Report

#93

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-July-2024

dadmann_walking Report

#94

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-July-2024

mom_needsalife Report

#95

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-July-2024

sarcasticmommy4 Report

#96

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-July-2024

sarcasticmommy4 Report

#97

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-July-2024

sarcasticmommy4 Report

#98

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-July-2024

sarcasticmommy4 Report

#99

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-July-2024

RodLacroix Report

#100

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-July-2024

bekindofwitty Report

#101

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-July-2024

kristabellerina Report

#102

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-July-2024

sarcasticmommy4 Report

#103

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-July-2024

sarcasticmommy4 Report

#104

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-July-2024

sarcasticmommy4 Report

#105

Funny-Parenting-Tweets-July-2024

ericamorecambe Report

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!