In a world where traditional art often takes center stage, Kamila Majcher dares to challenge the status quo with her whimsical and delightfully irreverent art project, "Very Ugly Plates." Combining a keen eye for vintage aesthetics with a sharp sense of humor, Kamila transforms ordinary porcelain plates into extraordinary pieces of art that are anything but conventional.

"Very Ugly Plates" is a celebration of the quirky and the unconventional, capturing the essence of modern humor through classical designs. Each plate features hilariously unexpected phrases juxtaposed with charming vintage imagery, creating a unique and unforgettable visual experience. From poking fun at everyday annoyances to delivering laugh-out-loud social commentary, Kamila’s work resonates with those who appreciate the art of not taking life too seriously.

Join us as we delve into Kamila Majcher’s creative journey and explore the world of "Very Ugly Plates," where every piece is a conversation starter and a testament to the beauty of humor in art.

More info: veryuglyplates.de | Instagram

#1

Voice Messages

Voice Messages

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Kamila Majcher
Add photo comments
POST
#2

I'm Not Impressed

I'm Not Impressed

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Kamila Majcher
Add photo comments
POST
#3

I Bet

I Bet

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Kamila Majcher
Add photo comments
POST
#4

Gardening

Gardening

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Kamila Majcher
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Get Up

Get Up

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Kamila Majcher
Add photo comments
POST
#6

It's Time

It's Time

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Kamila Majcher
Add photo comments
POST
#7

After You've Gone

After You've Gone

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Kamila Majcher
Add photo comments
POST
#8

From Zero To Middle Class

From Zero To Middle Class

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Kamila Majcher
Add photo comments
POST
#9

End Is Near

End Is Near

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Kamila Majcher
Add photo comments
POST
#10

Taxes

Taxes

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Kamila Majcher
Add photo comments
POST
#11

Anxiety Attack

Anxiety Attack

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Kamila Majcher
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Single Lady

Single Lady

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Kamila Majcher
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Bowl

Bowl

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Kamila Majcher
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Sleep Tight

Sleep Tight

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Kamila Majcher
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Too Cute

Too Cute

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Kamila Majcher
Add photo comments
POST
#16

Nothing Happened

Nothing Happened

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Kamila Majcher
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Tiny

Tiny

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Kamila Majcher
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Schrooms

Schrooms

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Kamila Majcher
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Aaaaaaaaa

Aaaaaaaaa

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Kamila Majcher
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Bad Vibes

Bad Vibes

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Kamila Majcher
Add photo comments
POST
#21

Chips And Dips

Chips And Dips

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Kamila Majcher
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Two Stars

Two Stars

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Kamila Majcher
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Dog Lady

Dog Lady

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Kamila Majcher
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Ding Dong

Ding Dong

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Kamila Majcher
Add photo comments
POST
#25

Nobel Prize

Nobel Prize

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Kamila Majcher
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Do You Remember

Do You Remember

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Kamila Majcher
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Sugar Baby

Sugar Baby

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Kamila Majcher
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Home Alone

Home Alone

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Kamila Majcher
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Instagram

Instagram

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Kamila Majcher
Add photo comments
POST
