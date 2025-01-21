ADVERTISEMENT

Food is a powerful substance that provides more than just nourishment. It can bring people together or tear them apart. It can create lasting memories you either fondly remember or wish to forget. 

You’ll see all that in the New York Times Cooking comment section, where people share hilarious anecdotes about food-related misadventures. There are stories about kitchen mishaps and questionable ingredient choices, but there are also accounts of people’s proud moments after preparing a dish. That’s always nice to read. 

We’ve picked out some of the best screenshots featured on the NYT Cooking Comments Instagram page. Scroll through and have a few laughs.

#1

Unhinged cooking comment about a salty dish shared by Sam, mentioning an ex-boyfriend and disliking the dish and parents.

    #2

    Comment on cooking recipe, user claims ease, says, "I'm eleven and I can do it easy peasy."

    #3

    "Unhinged cooking comment praising an amazing dressing with humor."

    Food triggers memories, as many people in these comments shared. As clinical psychologist Dr. Susan Whitbourne tells the BBC, these memories typically bypass our conscious awareness. 

    “You can’t put those memories into words, but you know there is ‘something’ that the food triggers deep within your past,” she said, adding that these mental souvenirs go beyond the dish itself.

    #4

    Comment discussing unhinged cooking attempt with substitutions, expressing dissatisfaction with the results.

    #5

    Confused comment about placing a rack over a sheet pan in a cooking recipe.

    #6

    Comment about grilled cheese with garlicky butter, describing a memorable Vegas trip.

    Because food memories form without our conscious awareness, they include every situation in which they were acquired. As Dr. Whitbourne explains, it’s why we also remember almost every step of the cooking process, the ingredients, and the people involved. 

    “The chocolate cupcakes a close family member taught you to make when you were young become part of a larger experience with that person,” she stated.
    #7

    Comment discussing unhinged cooking and recipe opinions about making weird food for Christmas.

    #8

    Unhinged cooking comment expressing love for a sauce, joking about marrying it and eating it on a roasted sneaker.

    #9

    Comment detailing a brownie recipe saga, highlighting unhinged cooking experiences and ending with a humorous twist.

    Cooking is a labor of love, but as some of the comments on this list show, it isn’t easy. As for why, author and food historian Rachel Laudan broke it down in an article for her website. 

    As Laudan explains, part of the process is getting acquainted with the apparatus you’re using. In her case, this made her rethink her skills in using a microwave oven.

    #10

    Comment exchange about unhinged cooking: Tom questions using 1.5 pounds of cheese, Will suggests two pounds instead.

    #11

    Comment discussing a recipe suggestion to use roast cauliflower instead of pasta in a no-carb diet.

    #12

    Unhinged cooking comment listing ingredients for an inventive dish, aiming to impress.

    Then, there is the tedious process of gathering the ingredients for the recipes you intend to make. It includes considering the requests and needs of the people you’re preparing these meals for. 

    “(You must have) A mental inventory of recipes so that you can use all your ingredients effectively, substitute for ingredients you have forgotten, (and) adjust to the needs and preferences of those you are cooking for,” she wrote.

    #13

    User comment discussing experience with a recipe, highlighting confusion between 00 flour and powdered sugar.

    #14

    Unhinged cooking comment about a dog named Jake eating three pounds of Bolognese sauce while left unattended.

    #15

    Comment humorously comparing cilantro to toy soldiers, part of unhinged cooking and recipe discussions.

    But ultimately, cooking provides fulfillment. Research has shown that home-cooked meals make people feel better than eating out or ordering in. 

    As the study's authors concluded, “The home is a privileged environment that nurtures healthy eating and in which healthier food choices trigger and are triggered by more positive emotions.”
    #16

    Unhinged cooking comment about using a slow cooker and thoughts on soaking beans.

    #17

    Recipe comments about using apple cider vinegar instead of apple cider, highlighting a cooking mistake.

    #18

    Comments expressing disappointment over cooking recipes containing gluten and meat.

    #19

    User comment praising a thanksgiving sweet potato recipe, highlighting family approval and success.

    #20

    Comment critiques recipe title, suggesting "New York Chili" instead of "Texas Chili" as part of unhinged cooking feedback.

    #21

    User comments on a recipe, enjoying it despite family disliking zucchini; humorous cooking feedback shared online.

    #22

    Comments discussing the difference between pork butt and pork shoulder, with humorous corrections.

    #23

    Comment on unhinged cooking swap: honey for maple syrup, bacon for rosemary.

    #24

    Comment warns against cooking recipes while drinking gin.

    #25

    Comment on recipe about marinating time, living situation, and substituting honey with agave for cooking.

    #26

    Comment about a humorous cooking disaster and chicken recipe.

    #27

    Humorous recipe comment about cookie texture preferences and relationship dynamics.

    #28

    "Funny cooking comment about cake getting scrutinized by TSA due to marmalade glaze."

    #29

    A comment about frying leftover pasta with parmesan to make it caramelized, part of unhinged cooking and recipe comments.

    #30

    Comment praising a recipe, reflecting on how memorable the cooking experience was.

    #31

    Comment about unhinged cooking advice using multiple timers for recipe timing.

    LillieMean
    LillieMean
    LillieMean
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    On the shelf was a timer and a second and a third. They were in the cupboards and on the counters. Ticking towards the zero point. On the coffee table, under the pillow in bed, in the bathroom cabinet and in the washing machine. She wanders around the house with timers with her incredible timing. Everything important is about timing! Everything must be on time! May I suggest a cuckoo clock. Can you hear that Wendy? It's time for afternoon tea and the medication prescribed by the psychiatrist.

    #32

    Humorous comment about finding an olive substitute in cooking.

    #33

    Humorous comment about using ramen leftovers as a wasp trap, highlighting unhinged cooking and recipe experiences.

    #34

    Humorous comment about an annoying cooking habit involving microwave eggs.

    #35

    Comment discussing an unhinged cooking experience involving tuna, rice, and a parrot.

    #36

    Comments on cooking and recipe analysis, with humor about nutritional analysis and calorie concerns in making bolognese.

    #37

    Comment on recipe advice emphasizing the importance of following the instructions.

    #38

    Users making unhinged comments about recipe duration and responses.

    #39

    Comment discussing an unusual cooking experience with a recipe, mentioning fried corn as a popular dish.

    #40

    Cooking comments about substituting garbanzo beans for cannellini beans in recipes.

    #41

    Conversation about cooking with a humorous comment about finding salmon.

    #42

    Unhinged cooking comment about using cups instead of ounces, followed by a suggestion to buy a kitchen scale.

    #43

    Cooking comment discussing sourdough and bread preferences by an older individual sharing recipe opinions.

    #44

    Unhinged cooking comments discussing a superb lemon soufflé recipe and personal life matters.

    #45

    A comment discussing a delicious lava cake recipe with chocolate substitutions.

    #46

    Comments about recipe and cooking concerns, discussing stuffing a turkey.

    #47

    Cooking comment: "How did you flip the bird without burning yourself?"

    #48

    A humorous cooking comment describing a shrimp paste recipe for a potluck, highlighting its unique ingredients and method.

    #49

    "Humorous cooking comment about stabbing fingers with shredding forks, highlighting a recipe success."

    #50

    Comments about a strawberry shortcake recipe highlight its sweetness and a humorous definition clarification.

    #51

    Comments about a dry pie crust recipe reveal user error with missing butter in cooking process.

    #52

    Cooking comment about a friend's hoisin sauce and smoked duck pie recipe, highlighting an amusing personal anecdote.

    #53

    Comment on unhinged cooking recipes: replacing beans with shrimp, described as amazing.

    #54

    Comment about husband's dislike for salad, parrot enjoying it; related to unhinged cooking remarks.

    #55

    Humorous cooking comment about using a Sharpie for grill lines; mentions Rosie Schaap's Margarita recipe.

    #56

    Comment on unhinged cooking experience, turning single entry into a successful exit with a boyfriend after serving a dish.

    #57

    Recipe comment about using thick thread in cooking, highlighting a mishap during the process.

    #58

    Text screenshot of a humorous comment about unhinged cooking and recipe preferences involving cold tap water rice and pasta.

    #59

    Comments discussing Oreo cooking time and flavor in recipes.

    #60

    Cooking comment about egg-peeling difficulties, humorously comparing it to a crime scene.

    #61

    Comment mentions cilantro not being suitable for wolves, humor in cooking context.

    #62

    Comment on wild vs. farmed salmon in cooking and recipes.

    #63

    User comments on an unhinged cooking recipe for chocolate coconut cake, questioning the addition of chocolate.

    #64

    Comment about cooking plans and missing rice, pondering substitute starch options.

    #65

    Humorous cooking comment about scoring meat skin and forgetting duck in brine.

    #66

    Cooking tip comment about listening for doneness in baked goods like scones and muffins.

    #67

    Comment about an unhinged cooking experience combining cake and turkey, creating a unique savory and sweet dish.

    #68

    Unhinged cooking comment praising a salmon recipe for impressing a guest and requesting more recetas.

    #69

    Comment about stuffing expressing love for it, related to unhinged cooking discussions.

    #70

    Comment about unhinged cooking suggests substituting mushrooms in recipe.

    #71

    Comment on unhinged cooking and recipe critiques, questioning organic ingredients and recipe morality.

    #72

    User comment about unhinged cooking experience with chicken thighs.

    #73

    Comments on a crust recipe highlighting its history and originality, featuring unique ingredient tips and family stories.

    #74

    Comment about cooking and recipe mishap with kombu and dashi, mentioning a dog's reaction to the dish's odors.

    #75

    Text comment about a cooking mistake involving serving rare meat to guests who microwaved it, highlighting recipe experience.

    #76

    Cooking comment: "Is the oven set to 350 degrees Fahrenheit or Celsius?" Answer: "Fahrenheit."

    #77

    Comment about a first drink experience, mentioning typos and late-night typing.

