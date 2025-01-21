77 Unhinged Cooking And Recipe Comments
Food is a powerful substance that provides more than just nourishment. It can bring people together or tear them apart. It can create lasting memories you either fondly remember or wish to forget.
You’ll see all that in the New York Times Cooking comment section, where people share hilarious anecdotes about food-related misadventures. There are stories about kitchen mishaps and questionable ingredient choices, but there are also accounts of people’s proud moments after preparing a dish. That’s always nice to read.
We’ve picked out some of the best screenshots featured on the NYT Cooking Comments Instagram page. Scroll through and have a few laughs.
This post may include affiliate links.
Food triggers memories, as many people in these comments shared. As clinical psychologist Dr. Susan Whitbourne tells the BBC, these memories typically bypass our conscious awareness.
“You can’t put those memories into words, but you know there is ‘something’ that the food triggers deep within your past,” she said, adding that these mental souvenirs go beyond the dish itself.
Because food memories form without our conscious awareness, they include every situation in which they were acquired. As Dr. Whitbourne explains, it’s why we also remember almost every step of the cooking process, the ingredients, and the people involved.
“The chocolate cupcakes a close family member taught you to make when you were young become part of a larger experience with that person,” she stated.
Cooking is a labor of love, but as some of the comments on this list show, it isn’t easy. As for why, author and food historian Rachel Laudan broke it down in an article for her website.
As Laudan explains, part of the process is getting acquainted with the apparatus you’re using. In her case, this made her rethink her skills in using a microwave oven.
Then, there is the tedious process of gathering the ingredients for the recipes you intend to make. It includes considering the requests and needs of the people you’re preparing these meals for.
“(You must have) A mental inventory of recipes so that you can use all your ingredients effectively, substitute for ingredients you have forgotten, (and) adjust to the needs and preferences of those you are cooking for,” she wrote.
But ultimately, cooking provides fulfillment. Research has shown that home-cooked meals make people feel better than eating out or ordering in.
As the study's authors concluded, “The home is a privileged environment that nurtures healthy eating and in which healthier food choices trigger and are triggered by more positive emotions.”
On the shelf was a timer and a second and a third. They were in the cupboards and on the counters. Ticking towards the zero point. On the coffee table, under the pillow in bed, in the bathroom cabinet and in the washing machine. She wanders around the house with timers with her incredible timing. Everything important is about timing! Everything must be on time! May I suggest a cuckoo clock. Can you hear that Wendy? It's time for afternoon tea and the medication prescribed by the psychiatrist.