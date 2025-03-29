ADVERTISEMENT

One “fantastic” part of the internet is the fact that you can, at any time, see some of the worst opinions available to humankind. Everyone is entitled to their own opinion, but some folks really insist on takes so scorchingly untouchable that they almost become entertaining.

The “Hot Take Nobody Asked For” Facebook page is dedicated to sharing and shaming people who had strong, controversial opinions that really went nowhere. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorite examples and be sure to add your own thoughts below.

More info: Facebook

#1

No, This Is Not Community Service

"Hot takes shared in a FB group featuring a viral OnlyFans post involving a controversial nursing home stunt."

    #2

    Bud Light Is My Vacseen

    Colorful car with text "BUD LIGHT IS MY VACSEEN" painted on the side.

    #3

    I Don't Think She Realizes That Nobody In America Cares

    "Text from a Facebook group sharing an opinion about goalies and leadership."

    Some people insist on posting hot takes to the internet, even when their opinions might seem ill-informed or downright dumb, because the thrill of instant attention and validation often outweighs the need for careful thought. In an age of social media where reaction and engagement are currency, a controversial or off-the-cuff remark can quickly garner likes, shares, and heated debates, making it seem like a shortcut to popularity.

    For many, the rush of being noticed in a crowded digital space is enough to push them to share opinions without fully considering the consequences or the nuances of the topic. After all, no such thing as bad publicity, unfortunately.

    #4

    That's Gonna Be A Hard No From Me, Stace. It's A Terrible Idea.

    Tweet proposing 100% inheritance tax to improve economy by avoiding wealth handouts to "nepo babies."

    lee451h
    Lee451 Henderson
    Lee451 Henderson
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago

    That money/property has been taxed throughout its existence. Why the inheritance tax then?

    1
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #5

    No Idea What He's Talking About Here. But She Looks Great And Has Good Style

    Person posing outdoors in vintage clothing, shared in a FB group for hot takes discussion.

    #6

    Or Maybe There's A Lot Of People Who Share A Sentiment You Disagree With. That Doesn't Necessarily Mean There's Some Big Scheme Behind It All

    Tweet about anti-Elon and anti-Tesla posts on Facebook, featuring a reaction from Elon Musk.

    At its core, the urge to post hot takes is tied to the desire for immediate recognition and a sense of superiority, even if it means sacrificing depth for the sake of a viral moment. Some individuals thrive on the adrenaline of sparking outrage or eliciting strong emotional responses, regardless of whether their ideas hold up under scrutiny. In a culture that often rewards soundbites and sensationalism, well-thought-out arguments can be overshadowed by those that simply grab attention by any means necessary.
    #7

    Hmm. I Don't Know Anyone Else With This Problem. Seems Like A "You" Thing

    Social media post sharing a "hot take" about dating and finances in 2025 with crying emojis.

    #8

    A Truck In New York With A Terrible Message. The Edc Sticker Also Being There Is A Little Bit Unexpected

    Truck with controversial statement on the back window, illustrating unnecessary hot takes.

    #9

    Imagine Publicly Calling A Third Of Your Residents Trash.

    Trash cans with "Keep NYC Trash Free" signs featuring a man and woman wearing MAGA hats, emphasizing controversial hot takes.

    pglcr
    Patsy Robins
    Patsy Robins
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago

    I don't even understand who they're calling trash. Christians? People who buy soft drinks from takeaway shops? People who wear baseball caps? Or only red baseball caps? Women? Men? Humans?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    There is also an element of performative identity at play. In a world where social media profiles often serve as a reflection of one's persona, posting a hot take can be a way for some to assert their individuality or align themselves with a perceived intellectual elite. Even if the content is shallow, the act of engaging in public debate or controversy can create a temporary feeling of belonging to a larger community of outspoken individuals.
    #10

    "Surgery My Only Hope" — It's Her Body, Wtf

    Two women in tight dresses, one in brown holding a wine glass, with a humorous social media post discussing fashion choices.

    #11

    Matt Walsh Of The Daily Wire Is Really Not The Brightest Star In The Sky. The Ozone Was Indeed Depleting And It Was A Legitimate Concern. It Turned Out That A Major Cause Of This Was Cfc's. The Use Of Cfc's Was Then Heavily Reduced And Things Got Significantly Better

    "Tweets discussing ozone layer and acid rain from FB group sharing hot takes."

    #12

    Go On. Take Everything. Take Everything. I Want You To

    "Hot take: A tweet suggesting Canada cut power to oppose fascism."

    #13

    For Comparison, It's Fifteen Hours To Drive From St. Louis To Orlando

    Amtrak responds to a travel inquiry, stating the journey from St. Louis to Orlando takes 48-51 hours, with a free baggage comment.

    gingersnapiniowa
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago

    You need to take into consideration that Amtrak stops to let passengers on and off the train. They don't just load up in St Louis and go directly to Orlando.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #14

    Nope, Matt. The Poem Was Written By A Born And Raised American

    "Controversial opinions in social media posts shared in FB group about immigration and America."

    #15

    This Is Silly. I Prefer The Monster Energy Drink Accusations From The 2000s. 'Twas A Simpler Time

    Coca-Cola can with labeled devil-like figure illustration from hot takes discussion group.

    #16

    There's Something A Little Unusual With This Toyota Truck In New Jersey

    A truck resembling a futuristic vehicle with "Toyota" on the back, parked outdoors under a clear blue sky.

    #17

    Or Maybe You're Making Excuses For Being Lazy And Sloppy, And Your Coworkers Are Really Tired Of You

    Person in Spider-Man suit giving presentation on work ethic as a hot take, in front of audience.

    #18

    The Civil War Was, In Fact, About Slavery. Hope This Helps

    Woman with noodle bowl labeled "The Civil War was about slavery," representing unwanted hot takes.

    #19

    Life Is So Difficult! Feel Bad For Me

    Post about filming at the gym, highlighting an unnecessary challenge related to "Hot Takes."

    #20

    Everybody Needs Boundaries And Has Their Limits

    Text reads a humorous take on dating preferences comparing criminals and Android users.

    #21

    If You Consider Yourself A Friend To Someone, You Better Ask Them If They're Okay With Being Befriended. You're Setting Them Up For Disappointment If You End Up Having A Falling Out

    Text post by a user discussing mentorship and power imbalance, referencing hot takes online.

    #22

    Good Luck To You With Your Relationships. Do Let Us Know How It Works Out For You.

    Tweet by Kiwibimbo in FB group sharing a bold hot take about being a woman as a luxury.

    #23

    The Steak 'N Shake Account Has Since Deleted The Post And The Reply. Not Really Sure Why. The Band No Doubt Used That Same Font And I Don't Recall Such Accusations.

    Steak 'n Shake tweet about 100% beef tallow fries, followed by a comment on font choice and a response explaining Old English style.

    #24

    > Lightning Crashes > A New Mother Cries

    Tweet with humorous hot takes on social media and stock market crashes, referencing Elon.

    #25

    I'm So Grateful My Teachers Weren't Like This! I Got Challenged All The Time. It Made Me Do A Much Better Job Of Stating My Case, And Made Me Understand The Other Side. It Gave Me A Thick Skin. This Was A Very Valuable Form Of Learning

    Text post about not advocating for devil's argument, emphasizing its negative effects, shared in a Facebook group.

    #26

    Jackson Hinkle Asks His Followers To Describe President Xi Jinping Of China

    Man in suit on stage with social media comments discussing him using single-word descriptions.

    #27

    Bragging About And Documenting One's Own Road Rage Incident Is Weird. You Shouldn't Be Putting The Safety Of Yourself And Others At Risk Like This

    Traffic scene featuring a black SUV under a green traffic light, representing unwanted hot take commentary.

    #28

    The Person Replying Better Not Be Upset About The Gulf Of America Then

    Social media posts sharing hot takes on women's rights and American terminology.

    #29

    Call It Whatever You Want, We'd Still Rather Visit The South Korea Than The North Korea

    Map showing Korea divided with labeled regions and seas, highlighting the American Occupation Zone.

    #30

    Sometimes Simpler Is Better, But To Each Her Own

    "Hot take on AI: User sets wake-up method costing $500/min if missed, relying on AI to initiate expensive EC2 instances."

    #31

    Tim Pool Wisely Spending That Money He Got From Russia

    Tim Pool's tweet about buying Tesla Cybertrucks, aiming for a hot take.

    tamrastiffler
    Tamra
    Tamra
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago

    Good for you champ. Give the billionaire more of your money, that'll really own the libs! 🤣

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #32

    That Sucks And Severe Allergies Are No Joke. However, This Should Be More About A Lesson In Parenting. If Your Child Is Allergic To Peanuts, It's Up To You To Make Sure To Teach Them About It And Supervise Them

    "Instagram post from rubin_allergy about the dangers of feeding squirrels peanuts. Engaging with readers through a personal story."

    #33

    This Seems Kinda Mean. But Some Short Men Will Actually Get Excited At This Thought

    Woman pondering with text overlay: "can short men cease to exist," reflecting strong opinions.

    tamrastiffler
    Tamra
    Tamra
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago

    If there was a zombie apocalypse and you were the last human alive, they'd starve for lack of brains.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #34

    We Strongly Disagree With The Message On His Shirt. Perhaps He Went Through Something Traumatic As A Child. If So, We Hope He Is Able To Heal

    Man on a treadmill wearing a bright shirt with bold letters, sharing a post-run message.

    #35

    This Didn't Age Well, To Put It Mildly

    Quote on finding love by Neil Gaiman, highlighting the idea that there is no wrong way to discover passion.

    #36

    No Child Deserves To Be Allegedly Mistreated. Every Child Deserves A Good Parent But Not Every Parent Deserves Children

    Samuel shares a controversial hot take on social media about jd v*nce tweets and their impact, dated 7/31/21.

    #37

    It Sounds Like Stacy Hasn't Really Listened To The Joe Rogan Experience Podcast

    Black and white photo of people walking in a crowd, shared in a Facebook group discussing hot takes.

    lee451h
    Lee451 Henderson
    Lee451 Henderson
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago

    Thank God most of these people grew up to realize the horror that they committed

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #38

    Julie Doesn't Take Kindly To 99 Percent Of The World, Apparently. This Is Unnecessarily Mean

    A screenshot of a Facebook post sharing a hot take about cisgenders, dated March 10, 2018.

    #39

    It Sounds Like Paul Joseph Watson May Need To Meet More People Of The Opposite Sex

    A tweet by Paul Joseph Watson with a controversial opinion, gaining 6.5K likes.

    #40

    Not Really Sure What We're Supposed To Be Shocked And Appalled By Here, But Ok

    "Social media post about brunch experience reflecting 'hot takes' on dining and capitalism."

    #41

    This Might Come As A Shock To Some People, But Planes Were In Use In 2001 And They Produced Contrails Back Then As Well. They Aren't Harmful

    Split image parody comparing Windows XP 2001 and a futuristic 2025 version.

    #42

    It Looks Like Somebody Loves Pickles So Much That He Wanted To Become One Himself

    Man sits in a bathtub filled with pickles and pickle jars, eating noodles with a pickle fork, surrounded by random items.

    #43

    Ladies — Is There A Correlation Between Iq And Use Of Locker Rooms At The Gym

    Tweet discussing opinions on locker room use with a humorous reply, highlighting controversial “hot takes.”

    #44

    Harvard Business Review Published A Piece Arguing That Governments Should Be Efficient

    Harvard Business Review tweet with a provocative question, reflecting controversial "hot takes" in governance discussion.

