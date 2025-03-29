The “Hot Take Nobody Asked For” Facebook page is dedicated to sharing and shaming people who had strong, controversial opinions that really went nowhere. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorite examples and be sure to add your own thoughts below.

One “fantastic” part of the internet is the fact that you can, at any time, see some of the worst opinions available to humankind. Everyone is entitled to their own opinion, but some folks really insist on takes so scorchingly untouchable that they almost become entertaining.

#1 No, This Is Not Community Service Share icon

Modal close ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED:

#2 Bud Light Is My Vacseen Share icon

#3 I Don't Think She Realizes That Nobody In America Cares Share icon

Some people insist on posting hot takes to the internet, even when their opinions might seem ill-informed or downright dumb, because the thrill of instant attention and validation often outweighs the need for careful thought. In an age of social media where reaction and engagement are currency, a controversial or off-the-cuff remark can quickly garner likes, shares, and heated debates, making it seem like a shortcut to popularity. For many, the rush of being noticed in a crowded digital space is enough to push them to share opinions without fully considering the consequences or the nuances of the topic. After all, no such thing as bad publicity, unfortunately.

#4 That's Gonna Be A Hard No From Me, Stace. It's A Terrible Idea. Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 No Idea What He's Talking About Here. But She Looks Great And Has Good Style Share icon

#6 Or Maybe There's A Lot Of People Who Share A Sentiment You Disagree With. That Doesn't Necessarily Mean There's Some Big Scheme Behind It All Share icon

At its core, the urge to post hot takes is tied to the desire for immediate recognition and a sense of superiority, even if it means sacrificing depth for the sake of a viral moment. Some individuals thrive on the adrenaline of sparking outrage or eliciting strong emotional responses, regardless of whether their ideas hold up under scrutiny. In a culture that often rewards soundbites and sensationalism, well-thought-out arguments can be overshadowed by those that simply grab attention by any means necessary.

#7 Hmm. I Don't Know Anyone Else With This Problem. Seems Like A "You" Thing Share icon

#8 A Truck In New York With A Terrible Message. The Edc Sticker Also Being There Is A Little Bit Unexpected Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Imagine Publicly Calling A Third Of Your Residents Trash. Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

There is also an element of performative identity at play. In a world where social media profiles often serve as a reflection of one's persona, posting a hot take can be a way for some to assert their individuality or align themselves with a perceived intellectual elite. Even if the content is shallow, the act of engaging in public debate or controversy can create a temporary feeling of belonging to a larger community of outspoken individuals.

#10 "Surgery My Only Hope" — It's Her Body, Wtf Share icon

#11 Matt Walsh Of The Daily Wire Is Really Not The Brightest Star In The Sky. The Ozone Was Indeed Depleting And It Was A Legitimate Concern. It Turned Out That A Major Cause Of This Was Cfc's. The Use Of Cfc's Was Then Heavily Reduced And Things Got Significantly Better Share icon

#12 Go On. Take Everything. Take Everything. I Want You To Share icon

Generally, the drive to share hot takes, even those that are dumb, is less about the quality of the ideas and more about the pursuit of digital clout. When attention is easily measurable and public validation is just a click away, the incentive to participate in the echo chamber of superficial controversy remains strong, reinforcing a cycle where quantity of engagement often trumps quality of thought. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 For Comparison, It's Fifteen Hours To Drive From St. Louis To Orlando Share icon

#14 Nope, Matt. The Poem Was Written By A Born And Raised American Share icon

#15 This Is Silly. I Prefer The Monster Energy Drink Accusations From The 2000s. 'Twas A Simpler Time Share icon

#16 There's Something A Little Unusual With This Toyota Truck In New Jersey Share icon

#17 Or Maybe You're Making Excuses For Being Lazy And Sloppy, And Your Coworkers Are Really Tired Of You Share icon

#18 The Civil War Was, In Fact, About Slavery. Hope This Helps Share icon

#19 Life Is So Difficult! Feel Bad For Me Share icon

#20 Everybody Needs Boundaries And Has Their Limits Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 If You Consider Yourself A Friend To Someone, You Better Ask Them If They're Okay With Being Befriended. You're Setting Them Up For Disappointment If You End Up Having A Falling Out Share icon

#22 Good Luck To You With Your Relationships. Do Let Us Know How It Works Out For You. Share icon

#23 The Steak 'N Shake Account Has Since Deleted The Post And The Reply. Not Really Sure Why. The Band No Doubt Used That Same Font And I Don't Recall Such Accusations. Share icon

#24 > Lightning Crashes > A New Mother Cries Share icon

#25 I'm So Grateful My Teachers Weren't Like This! I Got Challenged All The Time. It Made Me Do A Much Better Job Of Stating My Case, And Made Me Understand The Other Side. It Gave Me A Thick Skin. This Was A Very Valuable Form Of Learning Share icon

#26 Jackson Hinkle Asks His Followers To Describe President Xi Jinping Of China Share icon

#27 Bragging About And Documenting One's Own Road Rage Incident Is Weird. You Shouldn't Be Putting The Safety Of Yourself And Others At Risk Like This Share icon

#28 The Person Replying Better Not Be Upset About The Gulf Of America Then Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#29 Call It Whatever You Want, We'd Still Rather Visit The South Korea Than The North Korea Share icon

#30 Sometimes Simpler Is Better, But To Each Her Own Share icon

#31 Tim Pool Wisely Spending That Money He Got From Russia Share icon

#32 That Sucks And Severe Allergies Are No Joke. However, This Should Be More About A Lesson In Parenting. If Your Child Is Allergic To Peanuts, It's Up To You To Make Sure To Teach Them About It And Supervise Them Share icon

#33 This Seems Kinda Mean. But Some Short Men Will Actually Get Excited At This Thought Share icon

#34 We Strongly Disagree With The Message On His Shirt. Perhaps He Went Through Something Traumatic As A Child. If So, We Hope He Is Able To Heal Share icon

#35 This Didn't Age Well, To Put It Mildly Share icon

#36 No Child Deserves To Be Allegedly Mistreated. Every Child Deserves A Good Parent But Not Every Parent Deserves Children Share icon

#37 It Sounds Like Stacy Hasn't Really Listened To The Joe Rogan Experience Podcast Share icon

#38 Julie Doesn't Take Kindly To 99 Percent Of The World, Apparently. This Is Unnecessarily Mean Share icon

#39 It Sounds Like Paul Joseph Watson May Need To Meet More People Of The Opposite Sex Share icon

#40 Not Really Sure What We're Supposed To Be Shocked And Appalled By Here, But Ok Share icon

#41 This Might Come As A Shock To Some People, But Planes Were In Use In 2001 And They Produced Contrails Back Then As Well. They Aren't Harmful Share icon

#42 It Looks Like Somebody Loves Pickles So Much That He Wanted To Become One Himself Share icon

#43 Ladies — Is There A Correlation Between Iq And Use Of Locker Rooms At The Gym Share icon