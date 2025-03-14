49 Moments When “There Was An Attempt” But Nothing Else Followed (New Pics)
Failure isn’t always a bad thing. Without it, we wouldn’t learn, grow, or have nearly as many things to laugh at.
And if you need proof, just take a scroll through There Was An Attempt, the iconic subreddit dedicated to efforts that didn’t quite make it. It’s no stranger to Bored Panda, and for good reason—people keep failing in ways that are way too funny not to share.
So, enjoy this fresh batch of attempts that didn’t go as planned, and don’t forget to upvote your favorites!
To Run The Us Government
To Attack A Canada Goose
To Downplay A Man's "Claims"
By A Cowardly Thug To Intimidate A President
To Rewrite History
To Be Correct About A Transformer Exploding
To Remember She’s A Federal Employee
She definitely does not deserve her job! The s**t she's done/said/says is appalling to say the least.
To Make A "Binary Fuss" Apparently
By Elon Musk To Increase Congress Pay While Laying Off Tens Of Thousands
Each congress member gets paid the same in one MONTH what someone on social security gets paid in one YEAR! That means Bob, a paramedic who worked for 15 years at a private ambulance company and volunteered at his local fire department gets diagnosed with early onset Parkinson's disease and can't work. Bob has no choice but to get on disability, a program he's been paying into his entire working life. Bob is now paid less than $1400 a month. That's just under $17,000 a year. Every member of congress is currently paid $176,000 a YEAR. That means Bob's income for the entire YEAR equals close to the same as 1 MONTH of pay for each congress member. Read that again and give it a good think!
To Disguise A Tesla
A Tesla owner reportedly trying to avoid all the backlash by putting Mazda badges on his vehicle!
To Isolate Zelensky On The World Stage. All These Tweets From World Leaders Were Within An Hour Of Zelensky’s Meeting With Trump Today
To Isolate & Belittle Ukraine. One Of Norway's Largest Marine Fuel Companies Just Announced That They Will No Longer Refuel Us Navy Vessels After Trump’s Treatment Of Zelensky
To Fire Air Traffic Controllers
To Be Funny
To Have Freedom Of Speech And Freedom Of Expression
To Commit "Light Treason" Without Being Caught By Elon Musk
To Vote Against Preferred Pronouns
By Elon Musk To Indirectly Suggest That Social Security Is “Running Out Of Money.”
To Disguise Their Tesla
Should other brands, like Toyota and Mazda, sue for false advertising
To Have A Grasp On Reality
To Mask The Usernames
Pedro Pascal responding to hate comments under his post supporting the trans community
To Have Convenient High-Speed Rail In America
To Enjoy The Oscars
To Attack A U.S. Congresswoman Using Her Daughter
By Elon To Launch A Rocket
To Sell His Cybertruck
To Make A Coherent Argument On Foreign Affairs
To Not Waste Government Money
To Be Untouchable
To Make Good Things Look Bad
To Be The President For Peace
To Hide Disgruntled Constituents
To Release What Turns Out To Be Already Available Documents
By The World’s Richest A$$hole To Make Accusations In A Mirror (Aim) Without Us Noticing His Propaganda
By President Musk To Steal Contracts
To Call Zelenskyy Ungrateful
To F**k The Couch In The Oval Office
To Have A Peaceful Weekend After Destroying The Us International Relations
To Recall History
To Forget About The Little Thing Known As The Great Depression
To Pretend To Want To Stop Bloodshed & Bring Peace
To Trade On Inside Information As An Elected Official
To Piss Off The World Without Consequences
To Be Christian
To Design A Unique And Futuristic Car
To Hold A Cabinet Meeting
To Be Elon Musk
To Describe A Pow Taken From A Tank, As Being Kidnapped
I am so disgusted with the US right now (I am a US citizen). When will this horror show be over?
