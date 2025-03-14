ADVERTISEMENT

Failure isn’t always a bad thing. Without it, we wouldn’t learn, grow, or have nearly as many things to laugh at.

And if you need proof, just take a scroll through There Was An Attempt, the iconic subreddit dedicated to efforts that didn’t quite make it. It’s no stranger to Bored Panda, and for good reason—people keep failing in ways that are way too funny not to share.

So, enjoy this fresh batch of attempts that didn’t go as planned, and don’t forget to upvote your favorites!

#1

To Run The Us Government

Confusing message about hiring and firing in a humorous attempt on government efficiency.

ShitTheBed_Twice Report

    #2

    To Attack A Canada Goose

    Eagle and goose in an icy standoff, showcasing an attempt at dominance in nature without a follow-through.

    CatPooedInMyShoe Report

    58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Shh, don't let Trump see this, or he'll impose new tariffs on Canada for insulting Freedomland

    #3

    To Downplay A Man's "Claims"

    Inmate claims choking incident by deputies in mugshot, humorous twist on failed attempt.

    jonnismizzle Report

    #4

    By A Cowardly Thug To Intimidate A President

    A tweet discussing a comedian's adaptability and experience, emphasizing humor and resilience under challenging conditions.

    ExactlySorta Report

    #5

    To Rewrite History

    TV host discusses Russia's invasion of Ukraine on live broadcast, with map showing affected areas.

    sparklypinkstuff Report

    #6

    To Be Correct About A Transformer Exploding

    Two tweets discussing a transformer explosion in Bolívar; a journalist clarifies details to a senator.

    Sufficient_Cicada_49 Report

    #7

    To Remember She’s A Federal Employee

    Politician speaking at a panel, discussing federal jobs and their revenue contributions.

    green_guy69420 Report

    She definitely does not deserve her job! The s**t she's done/said/says is appalling to say the least.

    #8

    To Make A "Binary Fuss" Apparently

    Tweet exchange where a politician's message is unclear, Dictionary.com responds with confusion.

    jonnismizzle Report

    #9

    By Elon Musk To Increase Congress Pay While Laying Off Tens Of Thousands

    Tweet by Quiver Quantitative quoting Elon Musk on increasing compensation to reduce corruption in Congress.

    TheRealRosey Report

    Each congress member gets paid the same in one MONTH what someone on social security gets paid in one YEAR! That means Bob, a paramedic who worked for 15 years at a private ambulance company and volunteered at his local fire department gets diagnosed with early onset Parkinson's disease and can't work. Bob has no choice but to get on disability, a program he's been paying into his entire working life. Bob is now paid less than $1400 a month. That's just under $17,000 a year. Every member of congress is currently paid $176,000 a YEAR. That means Bob's income for the entire YEAR equals close to the same as 1 MONTH of pay for each congress member. Read that again and give it a good think!

    #10

    To Disguise A Tesla

    Mazda CX-5 at a traffic light with a humorous emoji covering the license plate, depicting an attempt at privacy.

    A Tesla owner reportedly trying to avoid all the backlash by putting Mazda badges on his vehicle!

    bruhlmaocmonbro Report

    #11

    To Isolate Zelensky On The World Stage. All These Tweets From World Leaders Were Within An Hour Of Zelensky’s Meeting With Trump Today

    Social media posts showing attempts at diplomatic support for Ukraine.

    absynthe1 Report

    #12

    To Isolate & Belittle Ukraine. One Of Norway's Largest Marine Fuel Companies Just Announced That They Will No Longer Refuel Us Navy Vessels After Trump’s Treatment Of Zelensky

    Norwegian company halts fuel supply to U.S. warships in response to Ukraine policy changes, highlighting dissatisfaction.

    Eienkei Report

    #13

    To Fire Air Traffic Controllers

    Elon Musk tweet about air traffic controller shortage, urging retirees to consider returning to work.

    RoyalChris Report

    #14

    To Be Funny

    Twitter post attempt to release Epstein files, link leads to Rick Astley video instead.

    adham7897 Report

    #15

    To Have Freedom Of Speech And Freedom Of Expression

    Man stands outside building, Texas flag visible, illustrating an attempt with no follow-up; fired over pronoun stance.

    Scuczu2 Report

    #16

    To Commit "Light Treason" Without Being Caught By Elon Musk

    Three soldiers in helmets, discussing complaints about Starlink in a video frame.

    Eienkei Report

    #17

    To Vote Against Preferred Pronouns

    Wyoming woman's pronoun protest goes viral, featuring "Thank you, Madam Chairman" moment from legislature.

    mekkyz-stuffz Report

    #18

    By Elon Musk To Indirectly Suggest That Social Security Is “Running Out Of Money.”

    Debate on social security benefits and taxes in a Twitter exchange.

    filmingfisheyes Report

    #19

    To Disguise Their Tesla

    Cars disguised as other brands in a humorous trend.

    T_Shurt Report

    Should other brands, like Toyota and Mazda, sue for false advertising

    #20

    To Disguise A Cybertruck

    Futuristic vehicle resembling a Rivian in a parking lot, showcasing attempted cybertruck design.

    mindsetoniverdrive Report

    #21

    To Have A Grasp On Reality

    Text from a forum post discussing measles outbreaks in the US with a related image on the side.

    malcomhung Report

    #22

    To Mask The Usernames

    Social media exchange where attempt at criticism gets dismissive responses.

    Pedro Pascal responding to hate comments under his post supporting the trans community

    Mravac_Kid Report

    #23

    To Have Convenient High-Speed Rail In America

    Tweet about an unsuccessful attempt at transparency in Federal Railroad Administration firings.

    RinellaWasHere Report

    #24

    To Enjoy The Oscars

    Tweets about an Oscars controversy highlighting attempts and reactions to award results.

    Spartalust Report

    #25

    To Attack A U.S. Congresswoman Using Her Daughter

    Twitter post humorously disputing mistaken identity, involving Ilhan Omar.

    Upper_Conversation_9 Report

    #26

    By Elon To Launch A Rocket

    Elon Musk's tweet about Starship launch attempt sparks taxpayer funding critique.

    Ok_Imagination2981 Report

    #27

    To Sell His Cybertruck

    Futuristic car parked; online comments below show an inquiry and response about its availability.

    coachlife Report

    #28

    To Make A Coherent Argument On Foreign Affairs

    Twitter exchange about Ukraine, featuring a message about international support and criticism.

    johnruby Report

    #29

    To Not Waste Government Money

    Attempt to dismantle Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington D.C., street crews and equipment shown in action.

    PerroHundsdog Report

    #30

    To Be Untouchable

    Tweet from Elon Musk about ongoing cyberattack, mentioning large group or country involvement. Protests, Tesla impacts noted.

    GoodGuyLafarge Report

    #31

    To Make Good Things Look Bad

    Reddit post from r/Conservative discussing political views, highlighting an attempt at understanding diverse ideologies.

    TheLodgeRemembers Report

    #32

    To Be The President For Peace

    "Independent headline about Trump rescinding a Biden policy on U.S. arms in war crimes."

    RoadandHardtail Report

    #33

    To Hide Disgruntled Constituents

    Tweet discussing attempts at town halls, featuring news screenshots on spending bill debate.

    MaintenanceNew2804 Report

    #34

    To Release What Turns Out To Be Already Available Documents

    Tweet criticizing a redacted document release, calling it a joke.

    filmingfisheyes Report

    #35

    By The World’s Richest A$$hole To Make Accusations In A Mirror (Aim) Without Us Noticing His Propaganda

    Tweet criticizing New York Times article about Musk's plans at DOGE, referencing attempted reporting.

    biospheric Report

    #36

    By President Musk To Steal Contracts

    Starlink likely to secure $2.4 billion contract for air traffic control communication, replacing Verizon.

    TheRealRosey Report

    #37

    To Call Zelenskyy Ungrateful

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy tweets gratitude for US military aid packages announced by President Joe Biden and Congress.

    Onetoone1905 Report

    #38

    To F**k The Couch In The Oval Office

    Man in a suit with a red tie sitting on a sofa, gesturing during a discussion.

    Eienkei Report

    #39

    To Have A Peaceful Weekend After Destroying The Us International Relations

    Alex Berg tweets about JD Vance moving due to protests at Vermont resort.

    RoyalChris Report

    #40

    To Recall History

    To Recall History

    MnniI Report

    #41

    To Forget About The Little Thing Known As The Great Depression

    Text exchange about 1928 politics followed by a comment questioning awareness of the 1929 events, highlighting a humorous attempt.

    Eienkei Report

    #42

    To Pretend To Want To Stop Bloodshed & Bring Peace

    Tweet by Mark Wallace about satellites and intelligence sharing effects, with response from OSINTtechnical.

    Eienkei Report

    #43

    To Trade On Inside Information As An Elected Official

    Quiver Quantitative reports on senator’s new stock trades; focus on Ecolab purchase.

    TheRealRosey Report

    #44

    To Piss Off The World Without Consequences

    Golf course with scattered dug-up turf attempts, showing failed groundskeeping efforts against a hilly backdrop.

    RoyalChris Report

    #45

    To Be Christian

    Man in a white shirt with a tweet overlay about a letter from the Pope, referencing an attempt.

    CatButtHoleYo Report

    #46

    To Design A Unique And Futuristic Car

    Old container vehicle comparison with Tesla's futuristic Cybertruck in 2025.

    Radiant_Mammoth3412 Report

    #47

    To Hold A Cabinet Meeting

    Meeting room with officials, including Elon Musk, attending Trump's cabinet meeting at the White House.

    TheRealRosey Report

    #48

    To Be Elon Musk

    Person holding a sign in a playful pose; social media post beside with caption about getting fired, highlighting an attempt.

    ArklaitGigabyte Report

    #49

    To Describe A Pow Taken From A Tank, As Being Kidnapped

    Tweet about an attempt related to hostage Matan Angrest's release, with his image shared publicly for the first time.

    MightEmotional Report

