Some awkward moments are so universal that everyone has experienced them at least once, but no one dares to talk about them out loud. Whether it’s waving back at someone who wasn’t waving at you, accidentally saying "you too" at the wrong time, or misjudging a handshake, these little moments of social disaster can send anyone into a spiral of secondhand embarrassment.

And let’s be honest, the worst part isn’t even the awkward moment itself, it’s the sudden replay in your brain at 2 a.m. when you least expect it. No matter how much time has passed, some cringeworthy memories just refuse to fade!

Today, the Bored Panda team has scoured the internet to find you the most painfully relatable, secondhand embarrassment-inducing moments out there. Keep reading to see which ones you’ve definitely lived through but probably tried to forget!