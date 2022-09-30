Taste is subjective, and if you still doubt it, just talk to people about whether or not pineapple belongs on pizza. Straight off the bat, you will hear contradictory answers and see just how eager folks are to defend them.

A few weeks ago, Reddit user 1060west-addison made a post on the platform, saying "What is the most controversial food opinion you have?" And it instantly blew up.

As of today, the post has over 20,000 comments, many of which have ignited heated discussions. From cupcakes to beets, continue scrolling to see what things are tearing everyone apart.

43 Of The Hottest Food Takes That Are Tearing People Apart Pineapples. Pizza. Delicious together

Yesssssss. Hawaiian pizza ftw.

43 Of The Hottest Food Takes That Are Tearing People Apart Cupcakes with super thick and ornate frosting are fun to look at but rarely tasty

My hot take is that these are BUNS!. We grew up making and eating buns.

43 Of The Hottest Food Takes That Are Tearing People Apart Cream cheese in sushi is f*****g gross

WHO EVEN DOES THIS GIVE ME THEIR ADDRESS AND I WILL PERSONALLY HIRE MY CAT TO ASSASSINATE THEM (free advertising moment- she works 200 buckaroonies an hour and always gets the job done)

43 Of The Hottest Food Takes That Are Tearing People Apart Roasted marshmallows are only worth eating if they have been fully caught on fire first. Burnt sh’mellows hit different.

yes. just yes.

43 Of The Hottest Food Takes That Are Tearing People Apart Sushi rolls shouldn’t be so big you have to take more than one bite or else they disintegrate

43 Of The Hottest Food Takes That Are Tearing People Apart Muffins are just cake disguised as breakfast food.

which I'm pretty much okay with I like cake

43 Of The Hottest Food Takes That Are Tearing People Apart Runny eggs are gross. Your favorite chef's "perfect scrambled eggs" look like vomit.

Omg I can't stand runny eggs . I know it's absolutely not a fact what so ever, but all I can think when I see runny eggs (runny yolk to be literal), all I think is "chicken abortion" and im so done. I need mine scrambled or over medium if that's a thing.

43 Of The Hottest Food Takes That Are Tearing People Apart Bacon is fine, but is vastly over appreciated. It’s salted meat. Chill out everyone.

Okay, man, be very careful how you talk about The Big B.

43 Of The Hottest Food Takes That Are Tearing People Apart Anything tastes good when you put sugar on it. People who think they like rhubarb are just kidding themselves. No one liked rhubarb. They like sugar.

Edit: rhubarb was capitalized and it doesn't deserve it.

" rhubarb was capitalized and it doesn't deserve it" 🤣

43 Of The Hottest Food Takes That Are Tearing People Apart I love beets because they taste like how dirt smells

Always wondered what they meant when they say "mineral taste" in cooking shows.

43 Of The Hottest Food Takes That Are Tearing People Apart Breakfast is an "anytime" kind of food. It doesn't have to be restricted to 5 AM - 1030 AM. Sometimes I like bacon, eggs, hashbrowns and strawberry vanilla crepes at 8:47 PM.

I mostly eat cereal in the evening, specially when it's too hot to cook!

Red velvet is b******t

Heartburn in a pretty package.

43 Of The Hottest Food Takes That Are Tearing People Apart Pickle juice is delicious!

In the Slavic world, it's known as a potent anti-hangover elixir.

43 Of The Hottest Food Takes That Are Tearing People Apart Bananas do NOT go in fruit salad!

The texture does not match the rest of the fruit, and the mush ruins it

Yeah and they go brown too.

43 Of The Hottest Food Takes That Are Tearing People Apart East Asian noodles are way superior to Italian pasta. Both in the available variety and overall taste/texture. Most Italian pasta is the same thing cut into different shapes.

And noodles aren't the same thing in yet another shape?

Just because you like hot food, doesn't mean you have to use the absolute hottest sauce you have.

I can handle hot, but prefer medium, where I can enjoy the heat but still actually taste my foods flavour.

The whole hotter the better macho b******t is ridiculous. SO much heat I cannot taste anything but the heat, and it makes my a**e explode. Why bother eating a dish you cannot taste and your body expels at high speeds?

43 Of The Hottest Food Takes That Are Tearing People Apart Sticking to the traditional authentic versions of foods is not necessarily better. It’s ok to be creative in cooking and mix things from different cuisines

43 Of The Hottest Food Takes That Are Tearing People Apart Mayo on fries. Never realized how controversial it was until I moved to the States

YES. A good quality mayo is great of fries. *me checking freezer* :D

too much cheese on/in food stops being enjoyable

“Cheese” or Cheese?

43 Of The Hottest Food Takes That Are Tearing People Apart Vanilla is the best flavor of ice cream.

You've spelled mint choc chip wrong.

43 Of The Hottest Food Takes That Are Tearing People Apart You can use ground cinnamon in meat dishes 😋

A pinch in the chille ....

43 Of The Hottest Food Takes That Are Tearing People Apart I honestly don't think rice belongs inside a burrito. Get the carbs from the tortilla and any veggies. Rice is just a useless filler to make the burrito seems fuller than it really is. Also corn tortillas are superior for tacos.

Only vaguely a food opinion, but, there’s no such thing as a “special occasion” food. Like, cakes are often associated with parties. But I’m a grown man and if I want cake because it’s Wednesday I’m gonna go get myself a Wednesday cake.

Why are french fries not suitable for breakfast but tater tots are? I should be able to eat whatever I want for breakfast even if it’s not typically a breakfast food because it’s still mostly the same.

Horseradish is amazing and belongs on more than just roast beef

horseradish in mashed potatoes, you're welcome,

43 Of The Hottest Food Takes That Are Tearing People Apart The cookie part of the Oreo is better than the stuffing part

And neither is particularly yummy.

43 Of The Hottest Food Takes That Are Tearing People Apart I love to eat lemons the way that most people eat oranges. People act like that’s crazy, but it’s normal to eat citrus and normal to enjoy sour candy, so why not also eat a sour citrus?

43 Of The Hottest Food Takes That Are Tearing People Apart Shrimp are the cockroach of the sea.

Biologically, crustaceans are the closest relatives of spiders and insects... so, yeah.

43 Of The Hottest Food Takes That Are Tearing People Apart Unless it is a very good steak, burgers are better.

43 Of The Hottest Food Takes That Are Tearing People Apart Chicken and fries require absolutely no sauce/ ketchup, if the chicken is juicy enough and the fries are cooked well, why add stuff to take the taste away? So pointless

Mayo :)

43 Of The Hottest Food Takes That Are Tearing People Apart Truffles are overrated. They are used on everything as a buzz word and generally don’t even need to be there to begin with.

Circus Peanuts and Candy Corn are NOT food and are completely repulsive!......

43 Of The Hottest Food Takes That Are Tearing People Apart I legitimately think Diet Coke has a better flavor than regular.

I don't drink the diet versions of any other drinks, but for whatever reason I just think Diet Coke has a better taste!

I think it’s the “new coke” recipe where as coke is “old coke”. But may be wrong.

43 Of The Hottest Food Takes That Are Tearing People Apart Baked beans are disgusting.

Yes, a thousand times! Baked beans are foul!

43 Of The Hottest Food Takes That Are Tearing People Apart Most British food is awful, like terrible, yet nobody will admit it.

EDIT: A lot of people seem to think I’m not British. I am. Whenever I eat out, it’s foreign food for this guy. Keep your Sunday dinners to yourself.

43 Of The Hottest Food Takes That Are Tearing People Apart New York City pizza is better than Italian pizza.

Canned fish is awesome! Not just sardines and anchovies but you can get all kinds of fish in cans, even stuff like clams and even squid! And if you prefer food without too many additives or processing, look at the back of the can, it typically says something like "ingredients: fish, salt, some sort of oil (veg or sunflower or something) and with some, the processing is so minimal the fish is just cooked in the can after sealing during the pasturization process.

Try kipper snacks, they kinda have a smokey bacon taste. Fantastic treat/snack

I don’t enjoy eating 3 times a day, it’s a chore.

I feel like that sometimes

43 Of The Hottest Food Takes That Are Tearing People Apart Soda is a superior beverage to wine or beer.

I hate wine and beer, I really don't see the appeal of a sour or bitter drink!

43 Of The Hottest Food Takes That Are Tearing People Apart Hummus is absolute garbage. The different "flavors" are b.s., they all taste the same. Like a dirty armpit.

My home made hummus is fantastic!

I hate the texture and taste of avocado. Grass flavored Play Doh

Approximately .5 ml of peppermint extract added to the mix for a pumpkin pie makes it next level delicious. The reason I consider this controversial is because no matter how many pies get consumed at Thanksgiving dinner with compliments, nobody else does this and I'm pretty sure people don't believe me.

Oooooh I must try that!

I super hate cold pizza. You lose the flavor profile of the sauce and cheese. I need it piping hot

