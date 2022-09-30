As of today, the post has over 20,000 comments, many of which have ignited heated discussions. From cupcakes to beets, continue scrolling to see what things are tearing everyone apart.

A few weeks ago, Reddit user 1060west-addison made a post on the platform, saying "What is the most controversial food opinion you have?" And it instantly blew up.

Taste is subjective, and if you still doubt it, just talk to people about whether or not pineapple belongs on pizza. Straight off the bat, you will hear contradictory answers and see just how eager folks are to defend them.

#1 Pineapples. Pizza. Delicious together

#2 Cupcakes with super thick and ornate frosting are fun to look at but rarely tasty

#3 Cream cheese in sushi is f*****g gross

#4 Roasted marshmallows are only worth eating if they have been fully caught on fire first. Burnt sh’mellows hit different.

#5 Sushi rolls shouldn’t be so big you have to take more than one bite or else they disintegrate

#6 Muffins are just cake disguised as breakfast food.

#7 Runny eggs are gross. Your favorite chef's "perfect scrambled eggs" look like vomit.

#8 Bacon is fine, but is vastly over appreciated. It’s salted meat. Chill out everyone.

#9 Anything tastes good when you put sugar on it. People who think they like rhubarb are just kidding themselves. No one liked rhubarb. They like sugar.



Edit: rhubarb was capitalized and it doesn't deserve it.

#10 I love beets because they taste like how dirt smells

#11 Breakfast is an "anytime" kind of food. It doesn't have to be restricted to 5 AM - 1030 AM. Sometimes I like bacon, eggs, hashbrowns and strawberry vanilla crepes at 8:47 PM.

#12 Red velvet is b******t

#13 Pickle juice is delicious!

#14 Bananas do NOT go in fruit salad!



The texture does not match the rest of the fruit, and the mush ruins it

#15 East Asian noodles are way superior to Italian pasta. Both in the available variety and overall taste/texture. Most Italian pasta is the same thing cut into different shapes.

#16 Just because you like hot food, doesn't mean you have to use the absolute hottest sauce you have.



I can handle hot, but prefer medium, where I can enjoy the heat but still actually taste my foods flavour.

#17 Sticking to the traditional authentic versions of foods is not necessarily better. It’s ok to be creative in cooking and mix things from different cuisines

#18 Mayo on fries. Never realized how controversial it was until I moved to the States

#19 too much cheese on/in food stops being enjoyable

#20 Vanilla is the best flavor of ice cream.

#21 You can use ground cinnamon in meat dishes 😋

#22 I honestly don't think rice belongs inside a burrito. Get the carbs from the tortilla and any veggies. Rice is just a useless filler to make the burrito seems fuller than it really is. Also corn tortillas are superior for tacos.

#23 Only vaguely a food opinion, but, there’s no such thing as a “special occasion” food. Like, cakes are often associated with parties. But I’m a grown man and if I want cake because it’s Wednesday I’m gonna go get myself a Wednesday cake.

#24 Why are french fries not suitable for breakfast but tater tots are? I should be able to eat whatever I want for breakfast even if it’s not typically a breakfast food because it’s still mostly the same.

#25 Horseradish is amazing and belongs on more than just roast beef

#26 The cookie part of the Oreo is better than the stuffing part

#27 I love to eat lemons the way that most people eat oranges. People act like that’s crazy, but it’s normal to eat citrus and normal to enjoy sour candy, so why not also eat a sour citrus?

#28 Shrimp are the cockroach of the sea.

#29 Unless it is a very good steak, burgers are better.

#30 Chicken and fries require absolutely no sauce/ ketchup, if the chicken is juicy enough and the fries are cooked well, why add stuff to take the taste away? So pointless

#31 Truffles are overrated. They are used on everything as a buzz word and generally don’t even need to be there to begin with.

#32 Circus Peanuts and Candy Corn are NOT food and are completely repulsive!......

#33 I legitimately think Diet Coke has a better flavor than regular.



I don't drink the diet versions of any other drinks, but for whatever reason I just think Diet Coke has a better taste!

#34 Baked beans are disgusting.

#35 Most British food is awful, like terrible, yet nobody will admit it.



EDIT: A lot of people seem to think I’m not British. I am. Whenever I eat out, it’s foreign food for this guy. Keep your Sunday dinners to yourself.

#36 New York City pizza is better than Italian pizza.

#37 Canned fish is awesome! Not just sardines and anchovies but you can get all kinds of fish in cans, even stuff like clams and even squid! And if you prefer food without too many additives or processing, look at the back of the can, it typically says something like "ingredients: fish, salt, some sort of oil (veg or sunflower or something) and with some, the processing is so minimal the fish is just cooked in the can after sealing during the pasturization process.



Try kipper snacks, they kinda have a smokey bacon taste. Fantastic treat/snack

#38 I don’t enjoy eating 3 times a day, it’s a chore.

#39 Soda is a superior beverage to wine or beer.

#40 Hummus is absolute garbage. The different "flavors" are b.s., they all taste the same. Like a dirty armpit.

#41 I hate the texture and taste of avocado. Grass flavored Play Doh

#42 Approximately .5 ml of peppermint extract added to the mix for a pumpkin pie makes it next level delicious. The reason I consider this controversial is because no matter how many pies get consumed at Thanksgiving dinner with compliments, nobody else does this and I'm pretty sure people don't believe me.