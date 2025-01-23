ADVERTISEMENT

Watching a really good movie is one of life's simple pleasures. But that 1.5 hour film you just enjoyed was anything but simple to make. It can take years to complete a feature length movie. And hundreds, if not thousands of people are involved in various parts of the process.

Iron Man 3 set the record for the biggest crew ever, with a total of 3,310 members working on the 2013 blockbuster. Even with that many hands on deck, there were still dozens of mistakes in the movie by the time it hit cinemas. But it certainly didn't break the record for most "oopsies" in a film. That prize reportedly goes to Alfred Hitchcock’s horror film The Birds. The 1963 flick had a total of 552 mistakes, averaging 4.64 per minute. Bored Panda took a trip to the Movie Mistakes site, and compiled a list of some of the funniest blunders ever to grace to big screen. We reached out to production expert and Creative Director of NoStairway Rob Marshall, for some tips on how to keep movies clean and error-free.