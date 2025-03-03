ADVERTISEMENT

Let’s admit it, when we go thrifting, many of us imagine ourselves finding some kind of rare piece of clothing or other kind of item for cheap, don’t we? Well, these dreams don’t stem from nowhere – some people actually end up finding something valuable, whether by its rarity, uniqueness, or meaning.

One of these people is a Poshmark seller, who accidentally found an iconic designer wedding dress that was shown in the Sex and the City movie. The best part about it is the price she paid for it – in comparison to the real value of a dress, she paid only cents. So, when she revealed her plans to sell this dress, a part of the internet exploded with excitement.

While some of us only dream of finding something extremely valuable in a thrift store, other people get a chance to live out this dream

Image credits: @aileenscloset90

Like this woman, who accidentally found the Vera Wang dress from Sex and the City in one Goodwill selling only for $19

You know thrifting enthusiasts keep saying that you can find amazingly great finds in thrift stores? Well, while some people even after spending rather a lot of time looking for these great finds leave empty-handed, other folks have way more luck in it.

For instance, this TikTok user, @aileenscloset90 – she managed to snatch a fascinating piece of clothing in one of Chicago’s Goodwill stores. Her find? Oh, it’s a designer wedding dress from the movie Sex and the City. The best part about it – she paid only $19 for it. Yes, you read that right – $19.

In the TikTok video, the woman showed the dress itself and that it had a tag of Vera Wang, the famous American fashion designer who is best known for her sophisticated wedding dress and haute couture collections.

Image credits: @aileenscloset90

This exact dress, as we already mentioned, was worn in the iconic movie by its protagonist Carrie, when the character, before tying the knot with Mr. Big, has a photo shoot about being a 40-year-old bride. It features many different looks and wedding dresses, for instance, pieces from Carolina Herrera, Dior, Christian Lacroix, and, of course, Vera Wang.

This exact dress, which allegedly is worth around $7,500, is made of a white strapless bodice with layers of soft feathery-like fabric flowing onto the ground. The look made such an impression on the movie’s fans that some of them understood what kind of dress it was from the second they saw it in the video, even before the creator told them it was it.

And that wasn’t the only reaction netizens had to this video. As soon as the OP revealed her plans to sell the dress for profit, her comments were flooded with possible clientele. Quite a number of women claimed that it’s their dream dress and it would be perfect for their wedding, likely trying to convince the video’s creator that they’re the ones to sell it to, making it rather overwhelming for the owner.

Image credits: HBO

Granted, these weren’t the only reactions people had to the video. Some people were just congratulating the woman for finding such an amazing piece for such a small price, while others were salty their thrift stores never carry such treasures. Some were also advising her to not reveal the price she paid if she wants to make more – the dress is worth thousands, so she could make at least a good chunk of that.

There was someone who even wondered why the woman didn’t even want to keep the dress for herself, as it’s not like you find something like this on every corner. To this, she answered that no diet could make her fit into the dress, which is a size 4.

Besides that, it turns out the video’s creator is also in the middle of a divorce and is in need of money for it. On average, in the US, the total cost of a divorce can range from about $500 to $11,000 and higher, which isn’t that cheap.

So, while maybe it would be nice to keep such a precious dress to herself as a collectible, in her case selling it just makes more sense. And it’s kind of symbolic – getting money for a divorce from selling a wedding dress – isn’t it?

Naturally, she bought the dress without any hesitation, and now she is planning to sell it for a higher price to make money to fund her divorce

Image credits: @aileenscloset90

Watch the video here

Many people flooded the video’s comments asking to be the one she sells the dress to or simply congratulating the woman for such an amazing find

