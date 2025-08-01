ADVERTISEMENT

When it comes to comedy, not many can beat the sharp-witted ordinary netizens armed with 280 characters and a chaotic sense of humor. Some of the best tweets often pop up when you least expect it. At 3am when you’re battling insomnia, or during a crucial but boring Zoom meeting. Perhaps best of all, while you’re procrastinating something vitally important.

They’re the clapbacks, one-liners, hot takes and questionable life advice that have you bursting out laughing, or spitting your morning coffee before you can stop yourself. Many can be found on an Instagram account called High Five Expert. It has over 326,000 followers and is doing the Lord’s work by scouring the net for the most hilarious and relatable tweets and memes.

Bored Panda has put together a list of the best posts from the page. Whether you’re looking for a mood boost, a reason to laugh-cry, or just an excuse to avoid doing that thing you’re meant to be doing today, we’ve got you covered. Sit back and keep scrolling through this never-ending goldmine of laughter. And don’t forget to upvote your favorites.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Sign on a glass door reading I identify as a wall, humorously blocking entry, related to high five expert funny posts.

highfiveexpert Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Window of a Chinese restaurant with a humorous sign about buffet rules, showcasing funny posts to make you smile.

    highfiveexpert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Tweet by Andy Ryan sharing a funny literary vampire joke, part of high five expert humorous posts collection.

    highfiveexpert , x.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Tweet by Brian Collins joking about a Michael Myers costume in a 3k race, showing high five expert humor and full commitment to the bit.

    highfiveexpert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Handwritten motivational quote about ducks and squirrels, reflecting humor and positivity in a high five expert context.

    highfiveexpert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Tweet showing a humorous post about aging with an image from a 1995 movie, related to High Five Expert funny posts.

    highfiveexpert , x.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #7

    Steve Fawley shares a witty psychology joke about Pavlov that no one in class found funny in a casual setting.

    highfiveexpert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Funny social media post about lazy meals and chopping onions, showcasing humor and high five expert vibes.

    highfiveexpert , x.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    poppycorn avatar
    Nikole
    Nikole
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I open a can of Amy’s soup and eat it out of said can. I recommend the tomato bisque as it’s like gazpacho.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Mobile bookshop inside a van with fairy lights, capturing humor from the high five expert funny posts.

    highfiveexpert , x.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Tweet by mariana Z humorously recalling a time with plenty of toilet paper and eggs, fitting high five expert funny posts theme.

    highfiveexpert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Group at a stadium sharing a joke about a food truck, capturing a moment of laughter and fun high five expert humor.

    highfiveexpert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    poppycorn avatar
    Nikole
    Nikole
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She’s questioning all of her life choices that led up to this moment.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #12

    Screenshot of a funny social media post about ordering oat milk latte in Paris, showcasing high five expert humor.

    highfiveexpert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Text post by grace humorously describing pets sighing as if asking an unemployed freeloader what ails them, related to high five expert humor.

    highfiveexpert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Drive-thru menu board with a humorous sign about being short staffed and a demon in the fridge, high five expert humor.

    highfiveexpert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Funny social media post about hippos being dangerous vegetarians, shared by a High Five Expert on humor and smiles.

    highfiveexpert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Tweet by user Andrew suggesting a funny way to make parties interesting, related to high five expert humor posts.

    highfiveexpert , x.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Tweet from user Myral humorously refusing to scan a QR code, reflecting relatable content for high five expert audiences.

    highfiveexpert , x.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    A funny High Five Expert meme showing a shy personality motivated by food, just a few treats from friendship.

    highfiveexpert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Finger pointing to a funny old book text about love charms, featured in a high five expert humorous post.

    highfiveexpert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #20

    Cartoon showing a funny high five expert delivering a kick instead of a high five to another person indoors.

    highfiveexpert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Tweet showing funny snowplow names contest results, shared by a high five expert to make you smile.

    highfiveexpert , x.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Tweet about nostalgic And1 shirts with funny quotes, shared by a high five expert to make you smile.

    highfiveexpert , x.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #23

    Trash can with a discarded pregnancy test and tissues, highlighting a high five expert moment of workplace drama humor.

    highfiveexpert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Woman with a tired expression sitting indoors, capturing a relatable moment from the High Five Expert collection.

    highfiveexpert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Text post explaining why "who is this clown" is the best insult, shared by a high five expert for funny content.

    highfiveexpert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    A humorous biology meme showing a dongfish larva and a nutte sac with funny caption, related to High Five Expert.

    highfiveexpert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Funny social media post by Midnight Meez showing humor in naming a son with a unique spelling, related to high five expert content.

    highfiveexpert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Tweet by Elizabeth Sampat humorously about wrapping skills and gift givers, fitting for High Five Expert funny posts.

    highfiveexpert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Funny monster-like creature with messy hair representing clogged shower drain hair, related to high five expert humor.

    highfiveexpert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Screenshot of a humorous social media post about biodegradable leaves and raking them into plastic bags, related to high five expert.

    highfiveexpert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Screenshot of a funny post with kids imagining life at 40, highlighting wrinkles, grey hair, and aging challenges, high five expert humor.

    highfiveexpert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    To be fair, when I was 11, I told my dad that when I was 45 years old, I would "run into traffic" and basically end myself, because "45 is too old!" He just stared at me speechless for a moment. Now that I'm older, I realize that he was 51 years old at that time and I was basically saying that, in my opinion, he was 6 years past his expiration date XD Of course, now that I'm 43, I've re-evaluated my decision that 45 is too old and I've decided to live past 45 :p

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #32

    Tweet from Sarah J. Hass humorously comparing medical office hours to typical 9-5 work schedule, high five expert humor included.

    highfiveexpert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    Funny text post about flirting advice, part of High Five Expert funny posts to make you smile collection.

    highfiveexpert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    Man with a serious expression, caption about hesitation and calorie counting app, funny high five expert meme.

    highfiveexpert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Funny social media post about Oreo serving size with humorous frustration, related to High Five Expert humor.

    highfiveexpert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Tweet by Tinker Elle humorously describing a misunderstanding with a CVS employee, related to high five expert funny posts.

    highfiveexpert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    Tweet by Dana Stevens with a humorous question about a drop of water falling into her eye, related to high five expert humor.

    highfiveexpert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    Teen boy sitting in car with a hesitant expression, capturing a moment of silent frustration and awkwardness, high five expert humor.

    highfiveexpert , x.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Passengers standing in airplane aisle and overhead bins open, humorous post related to high five expert.

    highfiveexpert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Alt text: Creepy face with dark hair and makeup, with a caption about saying shamone to summon a spooky mirror figure, high five expert humor.

    highfiveexpert , www.threads.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm 43 and I STILL don't look into mirrors in the dark. My betrayer brain will STILL whisper "Bloody Mary" if I do, and I am convinced she'll hear and show up.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    Person splashing water on their face with both hands, a humorous moment related to high five expert posts.

    highfiveexpert , x.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    High Five Expert meme showing large group of men in formal wear at an extravagant banquet table in vintage photo.

    highfiveexpert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Handwritten sign at restaurant humorously refusing to seat parties of one, a relatable high five expert funny post.

    highfiveexpert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Screenshot of a humorous social media post about unwrapping a new air fryer, shared by a high five expert.

    highfiveexpert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #45

    Box of green Caesar salad candy canes held by a hand, humorously labeled as a High Five Expert funny post to make you smile.

    highfiveexpert , x.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    Tweet showing a funny letter from a 1st grade class, featuring a hand-drawn hourglass and a message about time running out.

    highfiveexpert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Man at gas station counter holding payment device with hot dog and soda cup nearby in a funny high five expert post.

    highfiveexpert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #48

    Man with arms akimbo showing frustration at a restaurant, capturing a high five expert moment of funny expression.

    highfiveexpert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #49

    Clown in a vintage car waving with a caption about switching lanes, related to high five expert humor.

    highfiveexpert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    Store sign showing 70 percent off sale on Head brand gear during the season of giving, shared by High Five Expert.

    highfiveexpert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Funny meme showing a girl falling while giving a high five to a moving Jeep, capturing a high five expert moment.

    highfiveexpert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Tweet by Jon humorously sharing a dentist's perspective, fitting a high five expert in funny posts to make you smile.

    highfiveexpert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #53

    Man looking serious and disappointed at DMV, representing a funny high five expert moment.

    highfiveexpert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #54

    Tweet by Solomon Georgio humorously redefining the term old souls in children with a funny perspective for high five expert posts.

    highfiveexpert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Tweet from Colm Flynn humorously reflecting on missing a Valentines card from a secret admirer after 20 years, showing high five expert humor.

    highfiveexpert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #56

    Tweet by jon drake humorously mentioning a doctor crossing out organ donor status, showcasing high five expert funny posts.

    highfiveexpert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    Tweet text humorously asking what wine pairs best with in-laws staying longer, reflecting high five expert funny posts.

    highfiveexpert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #58

    Tweet by Elizabeth Hackett humorously renaming wifi to avoid confrontation, showcasing high five expert funny posts.

    highfiveexpert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #59

    Smartwatch screen showing activity results and earned glasses of wine, reflecting high five expert positivity humor.

    highfiveexpert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Social media post by Ron Iver humorously about visiting a side-dentist before the actual appointment, High Five Expert context.

    highfiveexpert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    Man sweating nervously, illustrating pressure and awkwardness, related to high five expert humor and funny posts.

    highfiveexpert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #62

    Woman in purple jacket giving a humorous interview with a microphone and cameraman, capturing a funny moment for high five expert content.

    highfiveexpert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #63

    Handmade sign in a hallway urging people to save a life by not being afraid to give blood, humor by High Five Expert.

    highfiveexpert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    Social media post by Rachel humorously comparing her boyfriend to a doctor, fitting the high five expert funny posts theme.

    highfiveexpert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    Tweet by Amber Jamieson humorously sharing a grandma’s age mix-up, showcasing funny posts from a high five expert.

    highfiveexpert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    Man in brown coat and hoodie looking confused at his phone, representing a high five expert trying to understand memes.

    highfiveexpert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've actually learned the plot/intricacies/characters' personalities of entire TV shows via memes. I've never seen a single episode of The Office or Supernatural, but I could tell you everyone's hopes, dreams, and the plotline of most episodes, all thanks to memes XD

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #67

    Tweet humor about politely handling a wrong order featuring the phrase high five expert for funny posts.

    highfiveexpert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My mom is rude to servers/waitstaff and the people at the drive-through at fast food places. I remember being a very young child, listening and watching as she screamed at some poor dude at the Burger King drive-through for not giving her enough napkins and having one of the first concrete life decisions I can honestly remember making: "I don't want to be mean like Mom is." I may have failed in a lot of things in life, but I succeeded in that one - I am nothing like my mother XD It costs literally nothing to be polite, even if the server/staff got something wrong.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #68

    Robot in metallic armor with text about dying but still having to work, humorous post from high five expert collection.

    highfiveexpert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    Tweet from High Five Expert humor account about wife looking better and a cashier placing a plastic divider between groceries.

    highfiveexpert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #70

    Man sitting on a stroller looking confused outdoors, humorous moment captured for high five expert funny posts.

    highfiveexpert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #71

    A humorous sign reading welcome home cheater on a house, paired with a caption about a dog reacting to smelling another dog.

    highfiveexpert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    Humorous message on a screen thanking customers for patience as a team member arrives to cancel them, from High Five Expert.

    highfiveexpert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    Tweet by user kristin2eyes humorously comparing having no Valentine on Valentine's Day to no groundhog on Groundhog Day in a high five expert style.

    highfiveexpert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #74

    A humorous LEGO display card showing a creation named Worm by a high five expert named Mark, age 28.

    highfiveexpert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #75

    Tweet text about discovering that "You're the best!" replies from dad are preset in his Toyota Rav4, shared by a high five expert.

    highfiveexpert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    Social media post by Samantha humorously discussing laundry habits, shared by a high five expert for laughs.

    highfiveexpert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #77

    Funny cake decoration fail featuring a humorous misreading, shared by High Five Expert to make you smile.

    highfiveexpert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #78

    People wearing blue stilts at a party to normalize same-height gatherings, showcasing a high five expert moment.

    highfiveexpert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #79

    Tweet about a dog celebrating December with a treat calendar, reflecting humor from a high five expert post.

    highfiveexpert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My pets get Christmas AND birthday presents! XD Enjoy this photo of Stilgar opening one of his Xmas gifts :3 He has a ton of fun ripping up the wrapping paper and box. stilly_xma...9a30bc.jpg stilly_xmas-688c3d29a30bc.jpg

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #80

    Tweet by Sparkles and Skid Marks humorously describing bizarre changes in adulthood in a funny post about life transitions.

    highfiveexpert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #81

    Tired child wearing a striped shirt showing a sad expression about accidentally eating lunch early, a high five expert meme humor.

    highfiveexpert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #82

    Sign on a door offering a kitchen hand job available, humorously showcasing a high five expert job listing.

    highfiveexpert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #83

    Two smiling males, a boy and an older man, outdoors representing close coworker bond and high five expert moments.

    highfiveexpert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #84

    Thermostat dial labeled with arrows for more or fewer presents, humor showing dad mode for Christmas planning.

    highfiveexpert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #85

    Tweet about first part-time job paychecks with a humorous tone, perfect for high five expert funny posts.

    highfiveexpert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #86

    Text post about spending hours crying at kitchen table while dad shouts a math question, related to high five expert humor.

    highfiveexpert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #87

    Phone screen showing an incoming call labeled probably calling in, illustrating a funny high five expert work meme.

    highfiveexpert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #88

    Couch with red pillow, empty cup on wooden floor, illustrating a messy Sunday morning after wild Saturday night in High Five Expert.

    highfiveexpert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #89

    Funny post about adulthood and forgetting Amazon orders, shared by a high five expert to make you smile.

    highfiveexpert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #90

    Santa-themed advent calendar with numbered pockets displayed in a store, showcasing a humorous holiday decoration.

    highfiveexpert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #91

    Tweet by Rodney Lacroix sharing a funny fact about confetti at Macy's Thanksgiving Parade, related to high five expert humor.

    highfiveexpert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #92

    Tweet from a high five expert joking about a former boss's child resemblance, showing humor and anticipation.

    highfiveexpert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #93

    Man with frustrated expression holding a cup, illustrating negative energy from hunger in a funny high five expert post.

    highfiveexpert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #94

    Man in courtroom being handcuffed with caption about doing own taxes, humor reflecting high five expert funny posts.

    highfiveexpert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #95

    Billboard for Uranus Fudge Factory with a humorous tagline, shared by High Five Expert for funny posts.

    highfiveexpert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #96

    Funny social media post humor about pharmacy and prescription, shared by a high five expert for laughs.

    highfiveexpert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #97

    Funny high five expert grilling sign with cartoon sausage and tongs and humorous text to make you smile.

    highfiveexpert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #98

    Screenshot of a funny social media post by Julia Shiplett about iPhone Photos making a movie without your permission.

    highfiveexpert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!