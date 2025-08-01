“High Five Expert”: 98 Funny Posts To Make You Smile
When it comes to comedy, not many can beat the sharp-witted ordinary netizens armed with 280 characters and a chaotic sense of humor. Some of the best tweets often pop up when you least expect it. At 3am when you’re battling insomnia, or during a crucial but boring Zoom meeting. Perhaps best of all, while you’re procrastinating something vitally important.
They’re the clapbacks, one-liners, hot takes and questionable life advice that have you bursting out laughing, or spitting your morning coffee before you can stop yourself. Many can be found on an Instagram account called High Five Expert. It has over 326,000 followers and is doing the Lord’s work by scouring the net for the most hilarious and relatable tweets and memes.
Bored Panda has put together a list of the best posts from the page. Whether you’re looking for a mood boost, a reason to laugh-cry, or just an excuse to avoid doing that thing you’re meant to be doing today, we’ve got you covered. Sit back and keep scrolling through this never-ending goldmine of laughter. And don’t forget to upvote your favorites.
This post may include affiliate links.
I loved Michael Myers in those Austin Power films...
To be fair, when I was 11, I told my dad that when I was 45 years old, I would "run into traffic" and basically end myself, because "45 is too old!" He just stared at me speechless for a moment. Now that I'm older, I realize that he was 51 years old at that time and I was basically saying that, in my opinion, he was 6 years past his expiration date XD Of course, now that I'm 43, I've re-evaluated my decision that 45 is too old and I've decided to live past 45 :p
I'm 43 and I STILL don't look into mirrors in the dark. My betrayer brain will STILL whisper "Bloody Mary" if I do, and I am convinced she'll hear and show up.
In my dream restaurant, all they have is tables for one.
I've actually learned the plot/intricacies/characters' personalities of entire TV shows via memes. I've never seen a single episode of The Office or Supernatural, but I could tell you everyone's hopes, dreams, and the plotline of most episodes, all thanks to memes XD
My mom is rude to servers/waitstaff and the people at the drive-through at fast food places. I remember being a very young child, listening and watching as she screamed at some poor dude at the Burger King drive-through for not giving her enough napkins and having one of the first concrete life decisions I can honestly remember making: "I don't want to be mean like Mom is." I may have failed in a lot of things in life, but I succeeded in that one - I am nothing like my mother XD It costs literally nothing to be polite, even if the server/staff got something wrong.
Just stand still for a moment so they can get a clear shot.
My pets get Christmas AND birthday presents! XD Enjoy this photo of Stilgar opening one of his Xmas gifts :3 He has a ton of fun ripping up the wrapping paper and box. stilly_xma...9a30bc.jpg