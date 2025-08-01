ADVERTISEMENT

When it comes to comedy, not many can beat the sharp-witted ordinary netizens armed with 280 characters and a chaotic sense of humor. Some of the best tweets often pop up when you least expect it. At 3am when you’re battling insomnia, or during a crucial but boring Zoom meeting. Perhaps best of all, while you’re procrastinating something vitally important.

They’re the clapbacks, one-liners, hot takes and questionable life advice that have you bursting out laughing, or spitting your morning coffee before you can stop yourself. Many can be found on an Instagram account called High Five Expert. It has over 326,000 followers and is doing the Lord’s work by scouring the net for the most hilarious and relatable tweets and memes.

Bored Panda has put together a list of the best posts from the page. Whether you’re looking for a mood boost, a reason to laugh-cry, or just an excuse to avoid doing that thing you’re meant to be doing today, we’ve got you covered. Sit back and keep scrolling through this never-ending goldmine of laughter. And don’t forget to upvote your favorites.