Have you ever gone into a flat panic, because you’re on deadline, and your computer just said “No!” You call the IT department, and the first thing they ask is… you guessed it: “Have you tried switching it off and back on again?” Voila! It works. And the person on the other end of the line is probably rolling their eyes. For the fourth time that day.

Answering calls like these are a big part of an IT guy or girl’s job. But there’s a lot more that goes into being an information technology specialist. Some of it is mundane, some is exciting, and then there problems that are just mind-boggling. It can help to tackle the tech troubles with a good dose of giggles. And that's where Facebook page, IT humor & Memes comes in.

With over 1.5 million followers, the page describes itself as "Just a small corner in the big Facebook world to let loose a little steam and escape." Keep scrolling for Bored Panda's pick of the funniest posts, and don't forget to upvote the ones that gave your laughter system a much-needed reboot.