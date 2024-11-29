ADVERTISEMENT

Have you ever gone into a flat panic, because you’re on deadline, and your computer just said “No!” You call the IT department, and the first thing they ask is… you guessed it: “Have you tried switching it off and back on again?” Voila! It works. And the person on the other end of the line is probably rolling their eyes. For the fourth time that day.

Answering calls like these are a big part of an IT guy or girl’s job. But there’s a lot more that goes into being an information technology specialist. Some of it is mundane, some is exciting, and then there problems that are just mind-boggling. It can help to tackle the tech troubles with a good dose of giggles. And that's where Facebook page, IT humor & Memes comes in.

With over 1.5 million followers, the page describes itself as "Just a small corner in the big Facebook world to let loose a little steam and escape." Keep scrolling for Bored Panda's pick of the funniest posts, and don't forget to upvote the ones that gave your laughter system a much-needed reboot.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Funny-It-Humor-Memes

IT Humor and Memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

Funny-It-Humor-Memes

IT Humor and Memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Funny-It-Humor-Memes

IT Humor and Memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST

People working in IT seem to have anecdotes for days. In one hilarious animated viral YouTube video, a guy bemoans his day job, saying that “working entry-level IT is maybe the most soul-crushing, put-your-brain-into-a-blender thing you can do.” He goes on to complain that everyone expects him to be some “Computer Jesus”.

Alex Meyers then relays some of his worst moments, which drove him absolutely nuts, but gave us a good chuckle. First, the “Computer Jesus” tells how he spent half an hour on the phone with someone, only for them to tell him that the program they were having issues with isn’t actually installed on the computer in front of them.
#4

Funny-It-Humor-Memes

IT Humor and Memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#5

Funny-It-Humor-Memes

IT Humor and Memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
trent-m-perry avatar
Lost Panda
Lost Panda
Community Member
31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

3 contacts. If you don't answer, or continue to put it off, I close the ticket

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply


#6

Funny-It-Humor-Memes

IT Humor and Memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

Funny-It-Humor-Memes

IT Humor and Memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Funny-It-Humor-Memes

IT Humor and Memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Funny-It-Humor-Memes

IT Humor and Memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

Funny-It-Humor-Memes

IT Humor and Memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

Funny-It-Humor-Memes

IT Humor and Memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Funny-It-Humor-Memes

IT Humor and Memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#13

Funny-It-Humor-Memes

IT Humor and Memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Funny-It-Humor-Memes

IT Humor and Memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Funny-It-Humor-Memes

IT Humor and Memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

Funny-It-Humor-Memes

IT Humor and Memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Funny-It-Humor-Memes

IT Humor and Memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
tymej007 avatar
Justin Tyme
Justin Tyme
Community Member
51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I started working as an electronic prepress technician in 1996.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#18

Funny-It-Humor-Memes

IT Humor and Memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Funny-It-Humor-Memes

IT Humor and Memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Funny-It-Humor-Memes

IT Humor and Memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#21

Funny-It-Humor-Memes

IT Humor and Memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Funny-It-Humor-Memes

IT Humor and Memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Funny-It-Humor-Memes

IT Humor and Memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Funny-It-Humor-Memes

IT Humor and Memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

Funny-It-Humor-Memes

IT Humor and Memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Funny-It-Humor-Memes

IT Humor and Memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Funny-It-Humor-Memes

IT Humor and Memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Funny-It-Humor-Memes

IT Humor and Memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#29

Funny-It-Humor-Memes

IT Humor and Memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Funny-It-Humor-Memes

IT Humor and Memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#31

Funny-It-Humor-Memes

IT Humor and Memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Funny-It-Humor-Memes

IT Humor and Memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Funny-It-Humor-Memes

IT Humor and Memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Funny-It-Humor-Memes

IT Humor and Memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Funny-It-Humor-Memes

IT Humor and Memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
yaegerl007 avatar
Linda Lee
Linda Lee
Community Member
29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Eh. This wouldn't bother me. I've worn off the letters on my keyboard and didn't notice until someone who wasn't a touch typist wanted to use my computer. It was funny to me.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#36

Funny-It-Humor-Memes

IT Humor and Memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#37

Funny-It-Humor-Memes

IT Humor and Memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Funny-It-Humor-Memes

IT Humor and Memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Funny-It-Humor-Memes

IT Humor and Memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Funny-It-Humor-Memes

IT Humor and Memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

Funny-It-Humor-Memes

IT Humor and Memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Funny-It-Humor-Memes

IT Humor and Memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
samantha-hinson-sh avatar
Helena
Helena
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The indian guy on youtube has saved my a*s more times than I can count.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#43

Funny-It-Humor-Memes

IT Humor and Memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Funny-It-Humor-Memes

IT Humor and Memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#45

Funny-It-Humor-Memes

IT Humor and Memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

Funny-It-Humor-Memes

IT Humor and Memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

Funny-It-Humor-Memes

IT Humor and Memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

Funny-It-Humor-Memes

IT Humor and Memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
philjones2 avatar
Penguin Panda Pop
Penguin Panda Pop
Community Member
47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Um...I have no idea how to code and my wife hates it when I sit on her.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#49

Funny-It-Humor-Memes

IT Humor and Memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

Funny-It-Humor-Memes

IT Humor and Memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

Funny-It-Humor-Memes

IT Humor and Memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

Funny-It-Humor-Memes

IT Humor and Memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#53

Funny-It-Humor-Memes

IT Humor and Memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Funny-It-Humor-Memes

IT Humor and Memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

Funny-It-Humor-Memes

IT Humor and Memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

Funny-It-Humor-Memes

IT Humor and Memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

Funny-It-Humor-Memes

IT Humor and Memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

Funny-It-Humor-Memes

IT Humor and Memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

Funny-It-Humor-Memes

IT Humor and Memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

Funny-It-Humor-Memes

IT Humor and Memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

Funny-It-Humor-Memes

IT Humor and Memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#62

Funny-It-Humor-Memes

IT Humor and Memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

Funny-It-Humor-Memes

IT Humor and Memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

Funny-It-Humor-Memes

IT Humor and Memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#65

Funny-It-Humor-Memes

IT Humor and Memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#66

Funny-It-Humor-Memes

IT Humor and Memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#67

Funny-It-Humor-Memes

IT Humor and Memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#68

Funny-It-Humor-Memes

IT Humor and Memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#69

Funny-It-Humor-Memes

IT Humor and Memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#70

Funny-It-Humor-Memes

IT Humor and Memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#71

Funny-It-Humor-Memes

IT Humor and Memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!