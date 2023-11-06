87 Of The Funniest Posts From The ‘IT Humor And Memes’ Facebook Group (New Pics)
With so many things nowadays involving the internet and all sorts of technology, it’s no surprise that people tend to use it more and more. The number of internet users alone reportedly grew by nearly 190 million in the 12 months leading to October, 2023.
While some individuals use it for work or to stay connected with people they love, some do it seeking entertainment; and there sure is plenty of that in the online world. One of the many examples of sources of that is the Facebook group ‘IT Humor and Memes’, providing amusing IT-based content for nearly half a decade now. You can browse some of their memes on the list below, so wait no longer and scroll down to enjoy a good giggle.
Im Sure An Oldie . But
Fox
He Even Deposited $20 Into Her Bank Account After Sniffing The Password And Seeing It Was Negative
Came Across This Happy Snap From The Past
Mum's Phone
Train
They can be put on the side; not interesting. 633d8ff829..._large.jpg
I live in Australia, it is not easy at all for me to legally obtain a gun for personal/home protection (if at all). However, I keep a large hammer nearby instead .... *looks at printer*....
100mbps Wife
At Microsoft
Has This Been Shared Before? I Feel This Is How The Users Interpret It
But some sites don't seem to tell you all at once like this. You create a p/w and each time it rejects you it adds 'you also need to include...'
School
Irl Corporate Or Home Win10 Desktop
The ones who noticed are those too bored in the meeting!
It Just Wouldn’t Let Go
Bios
My Career
Edge Is The Only Browser I Use, Even In The Phone
Does anyone else want to punch when seeing air quotes?
Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Lan
Solid Evidence
A robot, huh? Ahhhh, of course... that's why her jugs are replaced with cans :)
Fan
An Engineer Wiring An Early Ibm Computer In 1958
The Forbidden Pillows
Remember
Cheat Code 101
Oldie But Goodie
Ssd vs. Hdd
It Solutions
I Drove Over An Hour To Do This
For everyone who asked why I couldn't fix it remotely the computer is in the back office of a gas station. I assume they don't have remote access software because they are worried about security. When the company dispatcher called me about this problem I told him what needed to be done and that the manager could do it himself in under a minute. The dispatcher still wanted me to go. When I got there the gas station manager was gone. I rebooted the printer and changed the default printer to a USB printer (it was plugged into USB and Ethernet), printed a test page and printed a report from the software that was left open (I assumed that is what he was trying to print). Then I went home
The key is - never hire an IT guy/gal who lives more than 15 minutes away. There always is one.
Hahahhah
Finally Got Caught
I don't think that earning a lot of money (speaking as a dev), means you were 'something' in life. I think you are 'something' in life if you help everyone and everything that needs your help.
Programmers Beware
that's right peasants. Keep renting the land while we own it.
Kids Today
Chatgpt
When You Start Your PC
So Yesterday I Was At Our Local Town Police Station (Germany) To Give Them Some Video Clips From My Tesla
Of course they are not allowed to put any USB drives in their computers. So far so good. What they do instead is use an old computer - which is normally used for breathalyzer - still running Windows XP. So he put my flash drive in and burnt all the files on a CD-R using a external drive. Because yeah, bad files don't make it on CD.