Ryan Hudson is a talented comic artist and animator, best known for his webcomic Channelate, which mixes dark humor with clever jokes. Since 2008, Hudson has entertained fans with his unique style, influenced by famous comics like The Perry Bible Fellowship and Cyanide and Happiness.

Besides his comics, he creates short, funny animations on Instagram and TikTok, often using his own voice. He uses a method called "warm-up comics" to come up with ideas, which helps him create his distinct, ironic humor. Currently, he's working on an animated series pilot that will also feature his love for music.

More info: Instagram | patreon.com | x.com