ADVERTISEMENT

Julia Suits has a knack for turning everyday observations into clever, thought-provoking cartoons. With a mix of dry humor, wit, and a touch of absurdity, her illustrations offer a fresh perspective on modern life. Whether she’s poking fun at human nature, language, or technology, her work always invites a second look—and a chuckle. Her unique style blends sharp social commentary with a playful, almost surreal twist, making each cartoon both amusing and insightful. Fans of intelligent humor will appreciate the way she distills complex ideas into simple, yet striking, visuals.

Scroll down to enjoy some of her best cartoons, handpicked for you today!

More info: Instagram | juliasuits.net

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Cartoon by Julia Suits: Person with a cat on their lap, watching a tornado outside the window.

jul_suits Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Cartoon by Julia Suits showing dogs in a boat entering a tunnel labeled "Human Adoration," with faces on the walls.

    jul_suits Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Clever cartoon by Julia Suits featuring hooded figures with scythes and a whisk, portraying smart humor in everyday observations.

    jul_suits Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Cartoon by Julia Suits, showing a humorous police lineup questioning.

    jul_suits Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rspanther avatar
    panther
    panther
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks like it could be any of them or all of them at the same time.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #5

    Two bears having a humorous conversation about breath outside a cave, drawn by Julia Suits.

    jul_suits Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Cartoon with diverse dogs and identical cats, showcasing clever humor through everyday observation.

    jul_suits Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Two cats humorously deciding to shred a sofa instead of staring at a chair, by Julia Suits.

    jul_suits Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Cartoon by Julia Suits showing a dog sniffing a tire with the thought bubble, "Poetry, pure poetry."

    jul_suits Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Cartoon by Julia Suits: A person discusses becoming a lawyer with family in living room.

    jul_suits Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Cartoon by Julia Suits: person with a cat at the vet, discussing the cat's behavior in a humorous setting.

    jul_suits Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Cartoon by Julia Suits shows a person on a roof humorously announcing a coffee decision.

    jul_suits Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Two people lying on a blanket, signaling a flying saucer above, showcasing clever cartoons by Julia Suits.

    jul_suits Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Cartoon by Julia Suits shows a parent reading an alphabet book humorously to a child in a living room setting.

    jul_suits Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Cartoon by Julia Suits of a toy figure questioning a towering block with holes, displaying clever humor.

    jul_suits Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Cartoon by Julia Suits shows a couple observing a party, captioned with clever humor about likability.

    jul_suits Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Cartoon by Julia Suits depicting Pandora opening a box labeled "Online Comments" with someone exclaiming, "Pandora, no!"

    jul_suits Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rspanther avatar
    panther
    panther
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's full of a toxic sewer like mix of hate and ignorance.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #17

    Cartoon by Julia Suits depicting two cicadas on a tree, humorously discussing their emergence after seventeen years underground.

    jul_suits Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Cartoon by Julia Suits shows people observing large letters "IF" with caption "That's a big if."

    jul_suits Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Cartoon by Julia Suits showing two passengers, one dressed as a cowboy, with humorous text about riding lessons.

    jul_suits Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Aliens with UFO ask human about chocolate; clever cartoon by Julia Suits, using everyday observation for smart humor.

    jul_suits Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Cartoon by Julia Suits: A horse-drawn cart delivers goods, surprising a couple outside their house with its speed.

    jul_suits Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Clever cartoon by Julia Suits with people in a sandbox, displaying smart humor with text "Let's take our fun where we find it."

    jul_suits Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Two cats reacting differently to their catches with the caption, "Comparison is the thief of joy, Mittens." Clever cartoons humor.

    jul_suits Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #24

    Cartoon by Julia Suits showing a humorous "paternity reveal" scene with cloaked figures and an audience.

    jul_suits Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Cartoon by Julia Suits: A cat humorously using a laptop, captioned "Purr my last hairball..."

    jul_suits Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Cartoon by Julia Suits: a child bites a gingerbread man, with a surprised onlooker.

    jul_suits Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Cartoon by Julia Suits: Two people on a couch with a dog holding a dead squirrel, adding smart humor to everyday life.

    jul_suits Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!