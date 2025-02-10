ADVERTISEMENT

If you’re a fan of clever, offbeat humor in the form of a single panel, then the 'Gobsmacked' series should be right up your alley! This comic features a mix of sharp observations, pop culture nods, and absurd scenarios. The cartoonist behind the series, Amil, uses unexpected twists to keep readers laughing.

From relatable everyday moments to completely bizarre situations, each comic is designed to surprise and entertain. If you’re curious to learn more, keep scrolling and check out some of the best cartoons from the series!

More info: Instagram | Facebook

#1

Cartoonist's witty comic showing a job interview discussing unused gym membership benefits.

gobsmackedcomic Report

    #2

    Cartoonist's comic: Person confronts a sea monster on the beach, expressing frustration at its comment on his family's taste.

    gobsmackedcomic Report

    #3

    Cartoonist's witty comic: a bird puzzled by IKEA furniture instructions in the forest.

    gobsmackedcomic Report

    #4

    Two people discussing whether to buy avocado toast or a house, depicted in a single-panel comic.

    gobsmackedcomic Report

    #5

    A witty single-panel comic of a grumpy cat in an office, holding a phone, with the caption on desk organization.

    gobsmackedcomic Report

    #6

    Cartoonist comic: Two toddlers fighting in front of a teacher, captioned about teaching and toddler MMA.

    gobsmackedcomic Report

    #7

    Cartoonist comic of a doctor and a stormtrooper discussing aim humor.

    gobsmackedcomic Report

    #8

    Cartoonist comic with a doctor and pregnant woman discussing technology humor.

    gobsmackedcomic Report

    #9

    Witty cartoon of trees holding protest signs outside a copy store.

    gobsmackedcomic Report

    #10

    Cartoonist's witty comic showing a couple at dinner with wine glasses, captioned "I can’t hear anything over the sound of your ego."

    gobsmackedcomic Report

    #11

    Cartoonist's witty comic shows a man watching a humidifier and dehumidifier compete in a room.

    gobsmackedcomic Report

    #12

    Cartoonist comic depicting a doctor examining a man with a sword.

    gobsmackedcomic Report

    #13

    Cartoonist's witty comic of a woman asking for a dress size that avoids creepy looks, in a clothing store setting.

    gobsmackedcomic Report

    #14

    Witty single-panel comic of a man at a desk telling another, "Waiting for Mr. Beast to give you a million dollars is not a business plan."

    gobsmackedcomic Report

    #15

    Cartoonist's comic shows a waiter telling diners, "Our specials are the same as yesterday with different names."

    gobsmackedcomic Report

    #16

    Cartoonist's witty comic panel showing a lawyer discussing Netflix cheating divorces with a client in an office.

    gobsmackedcomic Report

    #17

    Cartoonist's witty comic: A dog in a judge's seat, finding "Who wants their walkies?" legally binding.

    gobsmackedcomic Report

    #18

    A witty single-panel comic of an office conversation highlighting problem-ignoring tradition.

    gobsmackedcomic Report

    #19

    Cartoonist's comic: a knight chess piece in therapy, saying, "Whenever I move forward in life, I suddenly take a turn."

    gobsmackedcomic Report

    #20

    Cartoonist comic: person seated by a river canyon, humorously reflecting on appreciating video games while in nature.

    gobsmackedcomic Report

