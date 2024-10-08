ADVERTISEMENT

Jim Benton is a well-loved comic artist known for his funny and quirky characters. He makes thousands of fans smile with his bright drawings and clever jokes. Benton's style mixes silly humor with a bit of the unexpected, making his work unique.

In this article, we’re excited to share more of Benton's humorous comics that will probably make you smile. From cheeky animals to silly monsters, these comics are packed with laughter and unexpected twists. So, get ready for some fun as you scroll through his captivating artwork!

More info: Instagram | jimbenton.com | Facebook | gocomics.com

#1

Funny Comics By Jim Benton

jimbentonshots Report

In a previous interview, Benton shared that his inspiration for comics can come from anywhere. "I usually just sit down at the drawing table, and the ideas start to flow—some bad, some good. My style comes from a love of experimentation. I’m afraid I might have an art-supply abuse problem."
#2

Funny Comics By Jim Benton

jimbentonshots Report

#3

Funny Comics By Jim Benton

jimbentonshots Report

Bored Panda got in touch with Benton again. Looking back at his earlier works, we wondered if there was a comic the artist felt particularly proud of. "I'm happy that certain comics get posted over and over, like the one where Death is bribed with Snickers bars, and the one where the wizard summons a lemon instead of a demon. In some ways, I suppose my cartoons are not much different from drawings scratched on the walls of a cave by early humans, and I love that people can still enjoy ideas described by simple lines."

#4

Funny Comics By Jim Benton

jimbentonshots Report

#5

Funny Comics By Jim Benton

jimbentonshots Report

Benton told us that he has no rituals when creating comics. "I think of it, I draw it, I post it. Maybe if I had rituals, I would stop posting cartoons that fall flat. I should get some rituals—burn some sage or use holy water in the watercolors."
#6

Funny Comics By Jim Benton

jimbentonshots Report

#7

Funny Comics By Jim Benton

jimbentonshots Report

The artist shared that he thinks dark themes are just funny. "Maybe it's because I grew up watching The Munsters and The Addams Family on TV. Or maybe it's just funny to me when something is so WRONG. My brand, It's Happy Bunny, works because it's so wrong. My characters Catwad and Clyde are just angry and mean all the time, and that makes me laugh. I'm not sure I know how to balance it; I just share the things I think are funny and hope that other people laugh as well."

#8

Funny Comics By Jim Benton

jimbentonshots Report

#9

Funny Comics By Jim Benton

jimbentonshots Report

#10

Funny Comics By Jim Benton

jimbentonshots Report

#11

Funny Comics By Jim Benton

jimbentonshots Report

#12

Funny Comics By Jim Benton

jimbentonshots Report

#13

Funny Comics By Jim Benton

jimbentonshots Report

#14

Funny Comics By Jim Benton

jimbentonshots Report

#15

Funny Comics By Jim Benton

jimbentonshots Report

#16

Funny Comics By Jim Benton

jimbentonshots Report

#17

Funny Comics By Jim Benton

jimbentonshots Report

#18

Funny Comics By Jim Benton

jimbentonshots Report

#19

Funny Comics By Jim Benton

jimbentonshots Report

#20

Funny Comics By Jim Benton

jimbentonshots Report

#21

Funny Comics By Jim Benton

jimbentonshots Report

#22

Funny Comics By Jim Benton

jimbentonshots Report

#23

Funny Comics By Jim Benton

jimbentonshots Report

#24

Funny Comics By Jim Benton

jimbentonshots Report

#25

Funny Comics By Jim Benton

jimbentonshots Report

#26

Funny Comics By Jim Benton

jimbentonshots Report

#27

Funny Comics By Jim Benton

jimbentonshots Report

#28

Funny Comics By Jim Benton

jimbentonshots Report

