Hilarious And Slightly Naughty Comics That You Might Want To Keep To Yourself By This Artist (44 New Pics)Interview With Artist
Meet Kim Winder, an artist with no filter. Also known as The RedDot comics, they are famous for their irreverent take on life.
Kim creates storylines that can get pretty spicy. As the artist previously shared, she has no restrictions on what she illustrates. “If I think it’s funny or I need to draw something out in terms of catharsis, I just go with it. A lot of my comics are based around sex positivity for women and normalizing it,” wrote Kim.
So, if this is your first time going through Kim’s content, get ready for the hilarious and liberating ride!
More info: Instagram | x.com | patreon.com
This post may include affiliate links.
Bored Panda once again reached out to Kim, who shared what has changed since the last post.
“Not a whole bunch. The great thing about my comic[s] is I take it [on] a day-to-day basis, so whatever I feel is funny or worth making is what I do. I have begun focusing a bit on translating some of my comics into animations, which has been a lot of fun,” wrote Kim.
We asked Kim to tell us how she describes the essence or theme behind her cartoons.
“I personally describe my comics as adult humor fueled with innuendo, parody, and an odd sentimentality that can be sometimes said by a talking butt plug,” shared Kim.
worst when you don't even need it but just have to know where it is.
Since some comics do get spicy, we were wondering how the artist’s friends and family react to the NSFW content. Kim shared: “They are all incredibly supportive of me and proud of my success. But we do avoid talking about certain things. Like I’m still not entirely sure my grandma knows what Gary is. (Previously mentioned talking butt plug.)”
"No, I suggested you would protect yourself against rain by wearing gaiters..."
We were wondering what advice Kim would give to a beginner comic artist trying to find their unique voice and audience. The artist responded: “Be persistent and consistent. Social media algorithms are so hard to navigate now, but as long as you stick to your own voice and keep going, you’ll find your people.”
Kim also shared her take on what she would like for audiences to take away from her comics.
“I’d hope to make someone laugh or feel more seen. That feminine sexuality and sex in general can be funny and not taboo. But it doesn’t have to be so deep. I really just hope they enjoyed it.”
Lastly, Kim added: “I’m thankful for you guys taking the time to read and look over my comics. I think it’s so neat to connect to people all over the world through something I’m passionate about. It means so much to me.”
the little alien :D ... edit : so, it's not an alien XD
This is quite an intimate thing to do, as I recall.
For those who've never had one - that's how cats acknowledge you in a friendly way. It's a good thing to do if you want to be friends with a cat.
When setting this riddle, no-one ever states that the two guards actually know which door is which.
Jesus died for our sins...so we need to sin to make his sacrifice worthwhile.
Better than many collections on here recently. Clearly she has some issues to deal with, and one or two things missing from her life.
Better than many collections on here recently. Clearly she has some issues to deal with, and one or two things missing from her life.