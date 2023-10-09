85Kviews
Hilarious And Slightly Naughty Comics That You Might Want To Keep To Yourself By This Artist (40 Pics) Interview With Artist
If you are up for some delightful chaos, you are in the right place!
A comic artist, Kim Winder, also known as The RedDot, has gained a significant following of over 453K on Instagram for her hilarious and often irreverent take on life. Kim's comics often feature her experiences as a woman, navigating the labyrinth of mental health, exploring things like relationships, and occasionally indulging in NSFW humor, more of which you can find on her Instagram feed, if you're feeling extra spicy today.
Kim’s work is loved by many for its honesty, relatability, and great sense of humor. So, without further ado, we invite you to explore this artist's work down below and let us know in the comments which comic strip was your favorite!
More info: Instagram | twitter.com | patreon.com
Bored Panda reached out to Kim to learn more about her and her comics. Kim shared how comics came into her life: “I have always been a fan of comics. When I was a kid, my mom had to take me to work with her. Her boss had Gary Larsen's 'The Far Side' daily calendar on her desk. She noticed I liked them and let me keep the previous day's entry. I started a mini collection and it's grown from there.”
In our interview, Kim shared when she first started her comics and what inspired her to create them.
“I started the comic in 2018 as my New Year's resolution. I dabbled in a lot of things but never stuck to a hobby. I always enjoyed doodling so I decided to make a daily comic and post it on social media to keep myself accountable. I don't give myself any restrictions on what I make. If I think it's funny or I need to draw something out in terms of catharsis, I just go with it. A lot of my comics are based around sex positivity for women and normalizing it,” shared Kim.
It takes time to create comics, therefore, we were curious to know how often Kim would create new comics. She shared: “I've gone from 7 new comics a week (admittedly that was rough) to about 4-5 a week. I also have started animating my comics and sharing those as well.”
In regards to whether her characters are inspired by real life, Kim wrote: “Oh, for sure. Since I have taken some inspiration from real-life situations, I have several friends and family who make cameos. The two biggest would be my main character, Dot, who is definitely an extension of myself, and Hubs, who is based off my husband. I also have Gary. He's a literal version of my inner monologue, being a sentient talking butt plug and all.”
she woke up and chose violence. it's probably a Monday
We also asked Kim if the art in her life came through comics or if she had done any other art-related projects before.
“I am definitely inspired by the art I see. I love parody and commenting on classical art by turning it into a comic. I think it's a fun challenge. They don't always work, but when they do, it's a personal 'homerun' kind of feel,” explained Kim.
Kim also added whether she studied to become the artist she is today: “Yes and no. I have my bachelor's in graphic design but the skills I learned through my degree have only really been helpful in terms of using Adobe Illustrator/Photoshop. Before switching to the comic full-time I worked as an office manager for a plumbing company.”
Poor guy. Almost gets pummeled by a Honda Civic, and she's worried about settlement.
And lastly, Kim added: “A big thing that I love about my comic has been growing such an awesome audience and connecting to people all over the world. I know I am lucky to have this as my literal job.”
Kim’s work has been featured on Bored Panda before, so if you are up for more of her risky and inappropriate yet hilarious comics, feel free to visit the last post made in 2021.
So true. Guy gets stuck with the hardest job, which he does well and keeps a level head for, doesn't cheat, has a dog (named "spots") that he spoils, follows the rules except when real love is on the line, didn't do any of that stuff to Hercules (that was Hera), and he's such an honest and genuine guy he literally had to ask the god of fast-talking for a solid just to make a compromise to be with the woman he loves and is legit married to for just HALF the year because his mother in law threatened to cast the world into eternal winter if his wife lived with him full time, but despite all that he's faithful, generally reasonable, and doesn't complain about keeping the literal titans at bay while his wife goes off to spend six months dancing around in the sunshine, and even mostly keeps a level head around his miscreant brothers. Oh, and unless you were a truly terrible person in life, Hades' afterlife is quite reasonable.
Guys, it's just pronounced worcestershire, it's not that hard!
Okay this one is my favorite. And also the precise reason why I don’t say or do certain stuff, because even tho I know karma isn’t real, it will BECOME real as soon as I act cocky
Between me and my cats who think they're cows when it comes to plants... Let's say we don't have any house plants
Note: this post originally had 46 images. It’s been shortened to the top 40 images based on user votes.
It's sad that we didn't see Gary the talking butt plug and we only saw the grim reaper once.
Gary's in the one where Hubs asks for hot sauce. Definitely not enough Gary in this list, though.
Not sure what would make them unviewable by the family. Seemed pretty tame to me.
Another good set of comics!
