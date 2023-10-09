ADVERTISEMENT

If you are up for some delightful chaos, you are in the right place!

A comic artist, Kim Winder, also known as The RedDot, has gained a significant following of over 453K on Instagram for her hilarious and often irreverent take on life. Kim's comics often feature her experiences as a woman, navigating the labyrinth of mental health, exploring things like relationships, and occasionally indulging in NSFW humor, more of which you can find on her Instagram feed, if you're feeling extra spicy today.

Kim’s work is loved by many for its honesty, relatability, and great sense of humor. So, without further ado, we invite you to explore this artist's work down below and let us know in the comments which comic strip was your favorite!

More info: Instagram | twitter.com | patreon.com