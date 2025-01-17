ADVERTISEMENT

Two Canadian families were allegedly held “hostage” at a luxury resort in Cancun, Mexico, over Christmas.

Allegedly held at the Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun, two Saskatchewan families were reportedly forced to sign non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) in exchange for medical help.

Jesslyn Schigol, along with her husband and two sons—a teenager and a four-month-old— reportedly traveled from Yorkton, Saskatchewan, Canada, to Mexico for a Christmas vacation.

On Christmas morning, Jesslyn reportedly approached the resort’s front desk for medical assistance after her husband experienced relentless vomiting, marking his second severe illness since their arrival about a week prior.

Image credits: Royalton Resorts

Jesslyn told CBC on Tuesday (January 14): “The front desk presented me with this NDA and said, ‘You must sign this.

“‘This is a must or else we’re not sending the doctor to come see your husband.’

“I said, ‘There’s no way I’m signing this as it pretty much says you can’t say anything, you can’t come after the hotel.’

Image credits: CBC News

“They said they will not send the doctor unless I sign this.”

A photo of the NDA, taken by the mom-of-two, reportedly revealed that it prohibited guests from holding the resort or its affiliates accountable for their experiences and barred them from discussing the matter publicly as a condition for receiving medical assistance.

Another woman named Allison Field also traveled from Saskatchewan to the same resort in Cancun along with her husband and four-year-old son for their Christmas vacation.

Image credits: CBC News

Shortly after, her son also became ill. When both her husband and son fell sick again three days later, Allison decided to leave the resort and take her son to the hospital due to his worsening condition.

She noted that resort staff were uncooperative, hesitating to assist with her luggage or arrange a taxi, and repeatedly pressed her to sign an NDA before departing.

Allison told CBC: “My son was vomiting and vomiting and shaking and they wouldn’t let us leave, and [staff] just kept trying to get me to sign the NDA.

Image credits: CBC News

“So yeah, I was incredibly upset.… It was flagrantly clear that they really didn’t care about us or our health.”

Neither Allison nor Jesslyn signed an NDA, but they know other guests who did, the Canadian broadcaster reported.

Both mothers said they were offered compensation ranging from $500 to $1,000. They also both said they experienced poor food handling techniques during their stay.

Image credits: CBC News

Allison’s son was hospitalized for 16 hours due to dehydration. While their travel insurance is expected to cover the cost, they had to pay upfront at the hospital for his care.

Allison said she’s connected with about two dozen others who stayed at the resort and fell ill around the same time.

She recalled: “I felt like they were stopping us from receiving care. I felt held hostage.

Image credits: CBC News

“People did sign the NDA because if they’re really sick and they really need to go to the hospital, sometimes they’re just going to sign it.

“But it’s totally under duress. An NDA signed like that, is it really even legal?”

Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun is owned by Blue Diamond Resorts and is also part of Marriott’s “Autograph Collection” business.

Image credits: Royalton Resorts

Alejandro Rodríguez del Peón, vice-president of marketing and public relations for Blue Diamond Resorts, subsequently told CBC: “We are currently conducting an internal investigation into the reports, and while we cannot comment further at this time, please know we are committed to addressing this matter with the utmost care and attention.”

He added that the resorts operate with “strict standards that either meet or exceed local public health regulations.”

Jesslyn has since urged others to avoid traveling to the resort. Taking to her Facebook page on Tuesday, she wrote: “Myself and another families horrible experience with Royalton in Mexico, avoid this place!

Image credits: CBC News

“Thank you CBC for spreading the word that what they are doing is not right! I will never get my son’s first Christmas back, and it was an absolute disaster!”

Jesslyn’s post prompted responses from other tourists who claimed to have had similarly negative experiences, as a Facebook user commented: “I am so upset about the experience my family had there Dec 16-23, 2024.

“We all contracted food poisoning. I was also injured on a water slide and was told I’d have to pay for medical attention for an injury sustained on their property.

Image credits: CBC News

“When I questioned this, I was told I had signed a disclaimer?!?!

“I would like to be reimbursed for loss of enjoyment, at least credited toward a future trip.

“Travel is so expensive and it’s significant to lose 3 of 7 days due to preventable illness.”

Image credits: CBS News Saskatchewan

Someone else penned: “Following … same experience.”

Despite the alarming accounts, Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun has garnered hundreds of positive reviews on Google.

The Mexican resort currently holds a 3.8 out of 5 rating on Google and a 4.5 out of 5 on TripAdvisor.

