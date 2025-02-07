ADVERTISEMENT

In a tragic turn of events, Ebony McIntosh, a 24-year-old British influencer and traveler, suddenly passed away just days into what was meant to be the trip of a lifetime in Sri Lanka.

McIntosh’s sudden death under mysterious and alarming circumstances has left her family, friends, and a global community of followers reeling, sparking urgent calls for answers and raising serious concerns about traveler safety abroad.

Ebony McIntosh, known for her vibrant travel and fashion posts to over 10,000 Instagram followers, was only four days into her South Asian tour when she fell severely ill at a Sri Lankan hostel.



Initial reports suggest that McIntosh, along with other guests from Germany, may have been poisoned by pesticides that were used to combat bed bugs at the Miracle Colombo City hostel.

The suspected pesticide poisoning is under investigation still, and a post-mortem examination is expected to confirm the exact cause of Ebony’s death. However, the hostel in question has been closed by the authorities as part of the ongoing inquiries.

The travel blogger was rushed to the hospital, suffering from symptoms including vomiting, nausea, and severe breathing difficulties. She passed away on February 1, within hours of her arrival at the medical facility.

Common pesticides used to combat bed bugs include pyrethroids and neonicotinoids, which are typically applied as sprays, powders, or aerosols in affected areas. While effective against pests, these chemicals can pose significant health risks to humans, including neurological symptoms, respiratory issues, and, in severe cases, acute poisoning if inhaled or improperly handled.

Ebony’s sister, India McIntosh, has turned to social media and a GoFundMe page, raising funds to help the family travel to Sri Lanka to bring Ebony’s body home for a proper farewell.

On the fundraiser, India wrote: “Her trip was cruelly cut short on Saturday, February 1st, when she took very ill in the hostel she was staying in… She sadly and tragically passed away within a few hours arriving at the hospital, they couldn’t save our beautiful girl.”

In the wake of the tragedy, heartfelt messages and condolences have poured in from around the globe. The campaign has already neared its £22,000 target thanks to the overwhelming support from the community.

“To my Ebony, my beautiful sister, thank you, thank you for being my older sister, one better than I could’ve ever asked for. I am truly heartbroken, I can’t believe I’m writing this, it feels like some nightmare I haven’t woken up from yet.

“We will get justice for you, you had so much life left to live,” India shared, expressing her grief on social media.

Pesticide-related poisoning cases claim lives around the world

The tragic event involving McIntosh in Sri Lanka echoes similar incidents of pesticide-related deaths around the world.

Just months ago, BBC reported that a group of tourists, including British lawyer Simone White, suffered fatal methanol poisoning at a hostel in Laos. In Maharashtra, India, at least 50 farmers succumbed to suspected pesticide poisoning after exposure during crop spraying.

Image credits: Raissa Lara Lütolf/unsplash.com

Similarly, in Texas, United States, a misjudged attempt to wash away pesticides with water led to the production of toxic phosphine gas, resulting in the death of four young siblings, per CNN’s report.

According to the World Health Organization’s (WHO) guidelines, to prevent pesticide poisoning, it is crucial to adopt Integrated Pest Management (IPM) strategies, use personal protective equipment (PPE) properly, and ensure thorough training in safe pesticide handling.

For comprehensive practices on managing pesticide safety effectively, you can refer to WHO’s International Code of Conduct on Pesticide Management.

The community reacted to the 24-year-old influencer’s untimely death

