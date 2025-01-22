Woman Discovers Sister Faked Rehab Stay To Steal From Her Trust Fund: “I Am Livid”

ADVERTISEMENT

Family and money are two things that can make life either incredibly fulfilling or deeply complicated. And when the two are at odds, it creates an explosive mix.

A troubled relationship had kept this Redditor and her sister apart for nearly ten years. But tensions flared recently, going from bad to worse when she found out her sibling had tried to take tens of thousands of pounds from her mental health trust fund. A shocking display of audacity, to say the least. Now, she’s grappling with the fallout and deciding what steps to take next.

RELATED:

The woman’s relationship with her sister had been troubled for years, leading to a decade of no contact

Share icon

Image credits: MART PRODUCTION/Pexels (not the actual photo)

But recently, it went from bad to worse when she learned her sibling had tried to take thousands of pounds from her

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Mikhail Nilov/Pexels (not the actual photo)

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Reasonable-Cat5767

Hearing her story, readers urged the woman to report the incident to the police

ADVERTISEMENT