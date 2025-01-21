ADVERTISEMENT

Nothing can stop a true artist from creating, which sometimes results in unique mediums that people use for their art. Hannah Bullen-Ryner calls herself an earth artist as she uses various natural materials found in the forests. By collecting, matching, and placing them, she “paints” detailed animal pictures.

Hannah shared a bit about her artwork in relationship with nature: “I describe my work as a collaboration between myself and Mother Nature. She provides my palette, depending on the season, and offers me a safe, connected space to create, beneath an overhanging branch.” While working outside, Hannah befriends little creatures along the way, almost like a real-life Disney princess. "I have made a very special friend this year, a little wild robin that feeds from my open palm, who befriended me back in the spring when he was just a tiny speckled fledgling. He visits me daily and often sits with me as I create," shared Hannah.

Without further ado, let’s hop into the post, and for the full interview with the artist, read below.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | Etsy | hannahbullenphotogra.wixsite.com

#1

Animal portrait made from natural materials, featuring a mouse crafted with leaves, seeds, and feathers on earthy background.

First of all, Hannah shared more about herself.

“I am a full-time earth artist and proud mother to 7-year-old twins and happily married to my wife Ellie.

I make tiny animals and birds, small enough to fit on the palm of your hand, outside on the bare earth in a small woodland using only nature as my 'paint'. I work in all weathers, sometimes sheltered under an umbrella and often wrapped up in many layers to protect me from the cold. My work is temporary and fleeting and made to honor Mother Earth.”
    #2

    Animal portrait crafted from nature materials, depicting a raccoon's face, showcasing detailed Earth art techniques.

    #3

    Detailed animal portrait using natural materials on earth by an artist, showcasing a fox created from leaves and twigs.

    We were wondering how the art world came into Hannah’s life. She wrote: “Throughout my life, I have loved art in various forms, such as painting and photography, though it took me until I was in my 30s to find the art form I create with now. Pushed to find some 'me-time' after spending 16 months deep in post-natal depression, I started to form shapes on the ground with nature in a small patch of woodland.

    As time went on, these short visits to the woodland became almost sacred to me, as I found a path back to myself, my art, and the deep connection to Mother Nature I had so desperately needed.”
    #4

    Nature-inspired artwork of a squirrel made with leaves, twigs, and flowers on earthy ground.

    #5

    Animal art portrait made from natural materials, depicting a small creature on a branch, surrounded by leaves.

    Expanding on the subject regarding Hannah’s relationship with nature, she added: “Mother Nature also likes to playfully move certain elements in the breeze, and often her placement is better than mine! She surrounds me as I work, in the form of the trees, insects, birds, and wildlife friends, that have gotten so used to my presence that they flit around me freely. I feel I am part of the woodland, not separate from it, and that is such a wonderful feeling.”

    #6

    Earth art animal portrait made with natural materials, featuring vibrant feathers and leaves forming a fox.

    #7

    Earth art owl portrait made with natural materials like leaves, seeds, and bark, showcasing detailed animal artistry.

    Hannah also shared about her creative process.

    “I am never quite sure what I will decide to make each day. I begin with the walk to the woodland, gathering tiny natural elements such as fallen twigs, moss, lichens, tiny flowers, leaves, and berries as I go. Once I arrive, I sit and wait. Sometimes I know exactly what to make and other times it takes longer, but I am always influenced by what nature has gifted me that day, the weather conditions, and a special 'feeling' that's impossible to put into words. Channeling this feeling, I lay pieces directly onto the mud on the floor of the woodland, and once I have some photos of the piece I walk away, knowing that Mother Nature will reclaim it in the form of wind, rain, decomposition, or small animals and insects.

    When I return the next day, those elements that can be reused for other pieces that are still there, I keep under my favorite tree and some elements are recycled in this way over and over again.”
    #8

    Earth art depicting a bird, crafted from natural materials like leaves and petals, showcasing intricate animal portrait design.

    #9

    Animal portrait of a frog crafted from leaves and twigs, showcasing detailed earth art in a natural setting.

    As for the audience’s takeaway, Hannah wrote: “I hope that when someone sees my art, they feel both the connection to nature and the soul of the being I have brought to life. I try to capture a certain look in the eye or some way to convey the emotion of the piece, so I really hope that is something the viewer can connect to. I hope that the viewer can find hope, inspiration, and lightness from my work.

    I hope that my work inspires others to see the natural world the way I do, to see the beauty and wonder, the details, the magic in their local environment.

    This planet needs us to honor her, protect her, and give back to her. I hope in some small way my work encourages the viewer to go outside and rediscover their relationship with their wild spaces.”

    Lastly, the artist added: “You can view more of my work on Facebook and Instagram and purchase my work in print from Etsy."
    #10

    Nature materials create a detailed animal portrait on earth, showcasing unique earth art skills by the artist.

    #11

    Animal portrait crafted from natural materials, featuring leaves and petals, surrounded by green foliage.

    #12

    Animal portrait made from natural materials, featuring colorful flowers and leaves forming a bird shape on earthy background.

    #13

    A butterfly portrait made from natural materials on soil, showcasing earth art creativity.

    #14

    A detailed rabbit portrait crafted from natural materials on cracked earth, highlighting earth art and nature creativity.

    #15

    Butterfly portrait created from natural materials on earthy background, showcasing detailed earth art by artist.

    #16

    Nature material bird portrait, detailed Earth art by artist, featuring natural textures and colors.

    #17

    Two koi fish created from natural materials on cracked earth, showcasing detailed earth art animal portraits.

    #18

    Animal portrait using natural materials, showcasing earth art craftsmanship with floral details on an elephant design.

    #19

    Animal portrait made with natural materials on the ground, featuring floral and earthy elements, created by an artist.

    #20

    Animal portrait of a snake created using natural materials arranged on a stone surface.

    #21

    Nature-made bird portrait featuring detailed earth art using flowers and twigs.

    #22

    Animal portrait of a hummingbird created with natural materials on the ground.

    #23

    Nature materials form a detailed animal portrait on earth by the artist.

    #24

    Animal portrait of an owl made from natural materials, showcasing detailed earth art.

    #25

    Nature-inspired art: Detailed hummingbird created with natural materials on a textured surface.

    #26

    Nature materials form a detailed animal portrait with leaves and twigs in earth art.

    #27

    Animal portrait made from natural materials depicting a raccoon face surrounded by green leaves, showcasing earth art.

    #28

    Nature-inspired earth art with yellow and white tones, resembling a candle, by an artist using natural materials.

    #29

    Animal portrait crafted from natural materials, featuring vibrant colors on earthy background in earth art style.

    #30

    Animal portrait crafted from natural materials, showcasing intricate earth art details in a wolf's face.

    #31

    Natural materials form a detailed animal portrait in earth art.

    #32

    Earth art depicting a detailed bird portrait using natural materials, surrounded by mushrooms and leaves.

    #33

    Earth art depicting a bird, crafted with colorful leaves and petals arranged on the ground.

    #34

    Animal portrait made from natural materials, featuring a colorful bird crafted with leaves, petals, and seeds on the ground.

    #35

    Animal portrait using natural materials, featuring colorful leaves and seeds, crafted by an earth artist.

    #36

    Animal portrait made from natural materials, featuring a bee crafted with leaves and flowers on a textured surface.

    #37

    Earth art depicting a butterfly made from natural materials like leaves and flowers on a dark surface.

    #38

    Animal portrait created with natural materials on the ground, featuring leaves and petals.

    #39

    Animal portrait created using natural materials, featuring flowers and grass, as part of Earth art by a creative artist.

    #40

    Animal portrait in earth art style, crafted with natural materials like leaves and stones, depicting a fox.

    #41

    Animal portrait made from natural materials, featuring a mouse surrounded by leaves and buds, showcasing earth art creativity.

    #42

    Earth art depicting a tree with a human form, created using colorful natural materials like flowers and twigs.

    #43

    Earth art portrait of a face made from moss, flowers, and natural materials on the ground.

