Nothing can stop a true artist from creating, which sometimes results in unique mediums that people use for their art. Hannah Bullen-Ryner calls herself an earth artist as she uses various natural materials found in the forests. By collecting, matching, and placing them, she “paints” detailed animal pictures.

Hannah shared a bit about her artwork in relationship with nature: “I describe my work as a collaboration between myself and Mother Nature. She provides my palette, depending on the season, and offers me a safe, connected space to create, beneath an overhanging branch.” While working outside, Hannah befriends little creatures along the way, almost like a real-life Disney princess. "I have made a very special friend this year, a little wild robin that feeds from my open palm, who befriended me back in the spring when he was just a tiny speckled fledgling. He visits me daily and often sits with me as I create," shared Hannah.

Without further ado, let’s hop into the post, and for the full interview with the artist, read below.

