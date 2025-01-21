Earth Art: 43 Detailed Animal Portraits Made Using Materials From Nature, By This ArtistInterview With Artist
Nothing can stop a true artist from creating, which sometimes results in unique mediums that people use for their art. Hannah Bullen-Ryner calls herself an earth artist as she uses various natural materials found in the forests. By collecting, matching, and placing them, she “paints” detailed animal pictures.
Hannah shared a bit about her artwork in relationship with nature: “I describe my work as a collaboration between myself and Mother Nature. She provides my palette, depending on the season, and offers me a safe, connected space to create, beneath an overhanging branch.” While working outside, Hannah befriends little creatures along the way, almost like a real-life Disney princess. "I have made a very special friend this year, a little wild robin that feeds from my open palm, who befriended me back in the spring when he was just a tiny speckled fledgling. He visits me daily and often sits with me as I create," shared Hannah.
Without further ado, let’s hop into the post, and for the full interview with the artist, read below.
More info: Instagram | Facebook | Etsy | hannahbullenphotogra.wixsite.com
This post may include affiliate links.
MOBILESPY APP BY CYBERSPACE HACK PRO Hello there, as a newbie to crypto currency trading, I lost a lot of money trying to navigate the market on my own. In my search for a genuine and trusted trader, i came across Anderson Johnny who guided and helped me make so much profit up to the tune of $40,000. I made my first investment with $1,000 and got a ROI of $9,400 in less than 8 days. You can contact this expert trader via email tdameritrade077@gmail.com or on WhatsApp +447883246472 and be ready to share your own testimony
First of all, Hannah shared more about herself.
“I am a full-time earth artist and proud mother to 7-year-old twins and happily married to my wife Ellie.
I make tiny animals and birds, small enough to fit on the palm of your hand, outside on the bare earth in a small woodland using only nature as my 'paint'. I work in all weathers, sometimes sheltered under an umbrella and often wrapped up in many layers to protect me from the cold. My work is temporary and fleeting and made to honor Mother Earth.”
We were wondering how the art world came into Hannah’s life. She wrote: “Throughout my life, I have loved art in various forms, such as painting and photography, though it took me until I was in my 30s to find the art form I create with now. Pushed to find some 'me-time' after spending 16 months deep in post-natal depression, I started to form shapes on the ground with nature in a small patch of woodland.
As time went on, these short visits to the woodland became almost sacred to me, as I found a path back to myself, my art, and the deep connection to Mother Nature I had so desperately needed.”
Expanding on the subject regarding Hannah’s relationship with nature, she added: “Mother Nature also likes to playfully move certain elements in the breeze, and often her placement is better than mine! She surrounds me as I work, in the form of the trees, insects, birds, and wildlife friends, that have gotten so used to my presence that they flit around me freely. I feel I am part of the woodland, not separate from it, and that is such a wonderful feeling.”
Hannah also shared about her creative process.
“I am never quite sure what I will decide to make each day. I begin with the walk to the woodland, gathering tiny natural elements such as fallen twigs, moss, lichens, tiny flowers, leaves, and berries as I go. Once I arrive, I sit and wait. Sometimes I know exactly what to make and other times it takes longer, but I am always influenced by what nature has gifted me that day, the weather conditions, and a special 'feeling' that's impossible to put into words. Channeling this feeling, I lay pieces directly onto the mud on the floor of the woodland, and once I have some photos of the piece I walk away, knowing that Mother Nature will reclaim it in the form of wind, rain, decomposition, or small animals and insects.
When I return the next day, those elements that can be reused for other pieces that are still there, I keep under my favorite tree and some elements are recycled in this way over and over again.”
As for the audience’s takeaway, Hannah wrote: “I hope that when someone sees my art, they feel both the connection to nature and the soul of the being I have brought to life. I try to capture a certain look in the eye or some way to convey the emotion of the piece, so I really hope that is something the viewer can connect to. I hope that the viewer can find hope, inspiration, and lightness from my work.
I hope that my work inspires others to see the natural world the way I do, to see the beauty and wonder, the details, the magic in their local environment.
This planet needs us to honor her, protect her, and give back to her. I hope in some small way my work encourages the viewer to go outside and rediscover their relationship with their wild spaces.”
Lastly, the artist added: “You can view more of my work on Facebook and Instagram and purchase my work in print from Etsy."