In my work, the bond between dogs and their environment is presented in an intimate way. Each image tells the story of a dog in harmony with its surroundings, whether it is a mystical forest or a field covered in purple heather. The colors merge with the light to create a dreamy, almost fairytale-like atmosphere.

As a professional dog photographer, I'm lucky to get to meet amazing dog models in the most spectacular places. 2024 was yet another year filled with beautiful moments I got to share with them.

#1

Scarlet

    #2

    Dark Woods

    #3

    In The Dust Of Time

    #4

    Roots

    #5

    Echo Of Light

    #6

    Mystical Morning

    #7

    King Of The Forest

    #8

    Gentle Spring

    #9

    Blossom Glow

    #10

    Path Of Dreams

    #11

    Light In The Forbidden Forest

    #12

    The Guardian

    #13

    Sunny

    #14

    The Abbey

    #15

    Mirror

    #16

    Hidden Garden

    #17

    Misty

    #18

    Sacred Light

    #19

    Spotlight

    #20

    Roots II

    #21

    Golden Sunrise

    #22

    Emerald Enchantment

