ADVERTISEMENT

In my work, the bond between dogs and their environment is presented in an intimate way. Each image tells the story of a dog in harmony with its surroundings, whether it is a mystical forest or a field covered in purple heather. The colors merge with the light to create a dreamy, almost fairytale-like atmosphere.

As a professional dog photographer, I'm lucky to get to meet amazing dog models in the most spectacular places. 2024 was yet another year filled with beautiful moments I got to share with them.

More info: Instagram | nanuqdogphotography.com | Facebook