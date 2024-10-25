ADVERTISEMENT

Right before the weekend, we’re excited to serve up a huge dose of humor— and not just any humor, but the most twisted and often quite dark kind. Sounds like a treat, doesn’t it?

By now, we believe ToothyBJ is one of those artists who hardly needs an introduction, right, Pandas? But if you happened to miss our previous posts featuring this cartoonist, no worries—you can still catch up and check out plenty of his earlier works. We’re here to remind you that the author describes his series as “Dark with good intentions.” 

Scroll down and enjoy today’s selection of ToothyBJ’s newest strips, shared on his Instagram.

More info: Instagram | x.com | Facebook | youtube.com | webtoons.com | tapas.io | ko-fi.com | patreon.com

#1

michaelpperthaussieguy avatar
Michael P (Perthaussieguy)
Michael P (Perthaussieguy)
Community Member
23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Approximately 16m American adults think that chocolate milk comes from brown cows. A study commissioned by the Innovation Center of US Dairy found that 7% of all American adults were of this opinion.

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

kar_wo_li avatar
Mr.Li
Mr.Li
Community Member
3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ah I get what he's trying....so i raise the Chewbacca tactic from south park!

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

#30

