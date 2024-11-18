ADVERTISEMENT

My name is Brian Morrissey and this is my comic series ‘NJ Creepshow.’

As a kid in the ‘90s, I was an avid drawer, heavily influenced by Nickelodeon cartoons, Marvel comics and Ninja Turtles. Eventually I stopped ripping off Todd Macfarlane and found my own voice, which led to humorous homemade comics like “Ninja Leprechaun” and a Superman parody called “Super Steve.” Then, somewhere around the age of 13, I stopped drawing altogether in favor of making videos and music.

More info: Instagram | threads.net | Etsy

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Time Machine

Time Machine

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Brian Morrissey
Add photo comments
POST

20 years later, during a long period of no artistic output whatsoever, I watched a video by artist Andy J. Pizza about finding your creative voice. Andy’s video made me realize how much of my creative DNA was made up of comics and cartoons, and how important they were to my identity as a creator. Luckily for me, this revelation came in 2020 when I was stuck inside with a lot of time on my hands, so for the first time since childhood I found myself drawing every day, and eventually this led to making comics.
#2

Mr. Kitty

Mr. Kitty

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Brian Morrissey
Add photo comments
POST
#3

AI Artist

AI Artist

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Brian Morrissey
Add photo comments
POST

Coming up with comic ideas is like freeform jazz in my brain, because it involves a lot of improvisation and most of it is terrible. Usually I’ll start with a mundane topic or situation and play around with it until something makes me laugh, or I’ll doodle a goofy-looking character and think about what they might say.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other times I’ll think about what I would like to see when searching for comics and art. If I can’t find anything that scratches the itch for ‘90s horror nostalgia, I’ll just make it myself. It’s a great feeling when you get to say “I made that” instead of “I wish I made that.”
#4

Compliments To The Chef

Compliments To The Chef

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Brian Morrissey
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#5

Jesus

Jesus

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Brian Morrissey
Add photo comments
POST

Since the tone of my work is usually very stupid, I like to populate my comics with idiots and jerks that lack any self awareness. A lot of the funniest stuff in life comes from failure and embarrassment, so I want characters that are the butt of the joke instead of the ones pointing and laughing at others. I’m not interested in the high school quarterback that overcomes impossible odds to win the big game and get the girl, I want the dork in the marching band that pisses his pants on the field in front of the whole school.

ADVERTISEMENT
#6

Ring

Ring

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Brian Morrissey
Add photo comments
POST
#7

New Year New Me

New Year New Me

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Brian Morrissey
Add photo comments
POST

The main theme that I strive for with my comics is escapism. I don’t want to make work that is relatable or topical or thought-provoking in any way. My goal is simply to have the reader shut off their brain and be entertained.

I hope the takeaway from that is a reminder that it’s okay to check out and laugh every once in a while, and to not take life so seriously. There’s a time and place for dealing with the harsh realities of life, but that shouldn’t be when you’re sitting on the toilet scrolling through Instagram.
#8

African American

African American

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Brian Morrissey
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Back In My Day

Back In My Day

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Brian Morrissey
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT

The artists and comedians that I admire most are Trey Parker and Matt Stone, Sick Animation, ‘90s Adam Sandler, Stella (David Wain, Michael Ian Black, Michael Showalter), Perry Bible Fellowship, Evan Dorkin, Peter Bagge and Daniel Clowes.

I’m also lucky enough to have some very talented and admirable friends, like Glass Houses Comics, Realfunghi Comics, Barely Baked Beans, Mooseylips and Be Gentle I’m Stupid. Check them out!
#10

Bunny

Bunny

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Brian Morrissey
Add photo comments
POST
#11

E.t

E.t

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Brian Morrissey
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Stand Up Comedian

Stand Up Comedian

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Brian Morrissey
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Angelo

Angelo

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Brian Morrissey
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Thoughts

Thoughts

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Brian Morrissey
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Intervention

Intervention

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Brian Morrissey
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
#16

Godfather

Godfather

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Brian Morrissey
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Burgerland

Burgerland

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Brian Morrissey
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Fireworks

Fireworks

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Brian Morrissey
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Scream

Scream

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Brian Morrissey
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Two Truths And A Lie

Two Truths And A Lie

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Brian Morrissey
Add photo comments
POST
#21

Gamer

Gamer

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Brian Morrissey
Add photo comments
POST
#22

How To Read

How To Read

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Brian Morrissey
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Updog

Updog

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Brian Morrissey
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#24

Wings

Wings

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Brian Morrissey
Add photo comments
POST
#25

Wheel Of Fortune

Wheel Of Fortune

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Brian Morrissey
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Doctor

Doctor

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Brian Morrissey
Add photo comments
POST
#27

All Night Long

All Night Long

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Brian Morrissey
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Plumber

Plumber

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Brian Morrissey
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Riddler

Riddler

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Brian Morrissey
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Vegetarian

Vegetarian

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Brian Morrissey
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!