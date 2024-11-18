Coming up with comic ideas is like freeform jazz in my brain, because it involves a lot of improvisation and most of it is terrible. Usually I’ll start with a mundane topic or situation and play around with it until something makes me laugh, or I’ll doodle a goofy-looking character and think about what they might say.

Other times I’ll think about what I would like to see when searching for comics and art. If I can’t find anything that scratches the itch for ‘90s horror nostalgia, I’ll just make it myself. It’s a great feeling when you get to say “I made that” instead of “I wish I made that.”