Welcome to the realm of the dead by Greg Eales, a world much like our own, in need of positivity that, in this case, is generously provided by a ghost character named Oliver.

Oliver lives within the “Positively Ghostly" comic, which was created during the dark days of a pandemic. The creator, Greg, shared that around that time, he was suffering from severe depression. To decompress, he used doodling as an outlet, which is when the character of Oliver popped into his head. Greg wrote, "I think he was the manifestation of everything I was feeling at the time. Feeling a little dead inside, but craving some spark of happiness."

Oliver reminded Greg that it's okay to feel the whole range of emotions while also not losing hope and seeing the positive. So, today, hopefully, these comics will bring some of that light to you as well.

More info: positivelyghostly.com | tiktok.com | Instagram