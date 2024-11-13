ADVERTISEMENT

Welcome to the realm of the dead by Greg Eales, a world much like our own, in need of positivity that, in this case, is generously provided by a ghost character named Oliver.

Oliver lives within the “Positively Ghostly" comic, which was created during the dark days of a pandemic. The creator, Greg, shared that around that time, he was suffering from severe depression. To decompress, he used doodling as an outlet, which is when the character of Oliver popped into his head. Greg wrote, "I think he was the manifestation of everything I was feeling at the time. Feeling a little dead inside, but craving some spark of happiness."

Oliver reminded Greg that it's okay to feel the whole range of emotions while also not losing hope and seeing the positive. So, today, hopefully, these comics will bring some of that light to you as well.

More info: positivelyghostly.com | tiktok.com | Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Oliver's Afterlife Adventure: Positively Ghostly (New Pics)

positivelyghostly Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST

Bored Panda once again reached out to Greg, who kindly shared what has changed since the last post.

“Since the last time I was featured on Bored Panda, there has been a lot of behind-the-scenes work taking place in lots of different directions. I’ve done some great collaborations, made a ton of new comics, introduced new characters, and even started to pen the first Positively Ghostly graphic novel. I’m really excited for the continued growth of the brand towards merchandise (which a lot of people have been asking for). We’ve dipped our toes in experimenting with different things, including a possible plushie. I’m excited to move forward with so many possibilities, the sky is the limit!”
You May Also Like:
#2

Oliver's Afterlife Adventure: Positively Ghostly (New Pics)

positivelyghostly Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Oliver's Afterlife Adventure: Positively Ghostly (New Pics)

positivelyghostly Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST

We were wondering what a typical day is like for Greg when he’s working on a new comic.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A typical day for me can be really abstract. I’m still fully committed to my day job, so working on Positively Ghostly comes in later in the day after I’ve wrapped that up. Usually, I have a multi-day process that includes jotting down ideas, sketching everything out, and then finalizing the final version digitally. For me, it’s a really fun and creative process that helps me decompress from life’s stresses.”
#4

Oliver's Afterlife Adventure: Positively Ghostly (New Pics)

positivelyghostly Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Oliver's Afterlife Adventure: Positively Ghostly (New Pics)

positivelyghostly Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST

Greg also shared if he ever had scrapped a comic idea after starting it and what made him abandon it.

“So many times I’ve scrapped a comic idea! It can be frustrating to create a comic, go so far with an idea, only to feel like it lands flat. I think that it’s part of the creative process and gets less and less once you understand your characters and brand. So, although that happened more frequently when I first started Positively Ghostly, today, I rarely feel like I have to scrap an idea entirely. But it does happen!”

ADVERTISEMENT
#6

Oliver's Afterlife Adventure: Positively Ghostly (New Pics)

positivelyghostly Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

Oliver's Afterlife Adventure: Positively Ghostly (New Pics)

positivelyghostly Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST

As for readers’ responses that have really touched the artist, Greg commented:

“I think the reader responses are the best part of creating the comic, just knowing that you made someone’s day or helped them feel uplifted just for a moment is really special.”

Greg also shared what he would like for audiences to take away from his comics.

“I would like people to take away a small bite of positivity. I know it’s a crazy time, and things are feeling really uncertain but Oliver has always been a beacon of hope. He came to me when I was struggling with depression and just really feeling dead inside. But despite his situation, being a ghost, and having to live in the land of the dead, he always perseveres. And he’s not here to fix everything, he is just here to listen, give space, and remind us that sometimes it sucks, but that’s OK. Just keep going, and together we’ve got this.”

ADVERTISEMENT
#8

Oliver's Afterlife Adventure: Positively Ghostly (New Pics)

positivelyghostly Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Oliver's Afterlife Adventure: Positively Ghostly (New Pics)

positivelyghostly Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST

And lastly, the artist wrote: “I would like to thank all my readers for following along on this journey and for giving me an opportunity to make them smile. I don’t have all the answers and a lot of times, I’m struggling with my own mental health - and that’s ok. But all your support has given me so much hope and love, and I can’t wait to continue bringing Oliver and his crew to life for you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”
#10

Oliver's Afterlife Adventure: Positively Ghostly (New Pics)

positivelyghostly Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

Oliver's Afterlife Adventure: Positively Ghostly (New Pics)

positivelyghostly Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#12

Oliver's Afterlife Adventure: Positively Ghostly (New Pics)

positivelyghostly Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Oliver's Afterlife Adventure: Positively Ghostly (New Pics)

positivelyghostly Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Oliver's Afterlife Adventure: Positively Ghostly (New Pics)

positivelyghostly Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Oliver's Afterlife Adventure: Positively Ghostly (New Pics)

positivelyghostly Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

Oliver's Afterlife Adventure: Positively Ghostly (New Pics)

positivelyghostly Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Oliver's Afterlife Adventure: Positively Ghostly (New Pics)

positivelyghostly Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Oliver's Afterlife Adventure: Positively Ghostly (New Pics)

positivelyghostly Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Oliver's Afterlife Adventure: Positively Ghostly (New Pics)

positivelyghostly Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#20

Oliver's Afterlife Adventure: Positively Ghostly (New Pics)

positivelyghostly Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

Oliver's Afterlife Adventure: Positively Ghostly (New Pics)

positivelyghostly Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Oliver's Afterlife Adventure: Positively Ghostly (New Pics)

positivelyghostly Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Oliver's Afterlife Adventure: Positively Ghostly (New Pics)

positivelyghostly Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Oliver's Afterlife Adventure: Positively Ghostly (New Pics)

positivelyghostly Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

Oliver's Afterlife Adventure: Positively Ghostly (New Pics)

positivelyghostly Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Oliver's Afterlife Adventure: Positively Ghostly (New Pics)

positivelyghostly Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Oliver's Afterlife Adventure: Positively Ghostly (New Pics)

positivelyghostly Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#28

Oliver's Afterlife Adventure: Positively Ghostly (New Pics)

positivelyghostly Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Oliver's Afterlife Adventure: Positively Ghostly (New Pics)

positivelyghostly Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Oliver's Afterlife Adventure: Positively Ghostly (New Pics)

positivelyghostly Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#31

Oliver's Afterlife Adventure: Positively Ghostly (New Pics)

positivelyghostly Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Oliver's Afterlife Adventure: Positively Ghostly (New Pics)

positivelyghostly Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Oliver's Afterlife Adventure: Positively Ghostly (New Pics)

positivelyghostly Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Oliver's Afterlife Adventure: Positively Ghostly (New Pics)

positivelyghostly Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Oliver's Afterlife Adventure: Positively Ghostly (New Pics)

positivelyghostly Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#36

Oliver's Afterlife Adventure: Positively Ghostly (New Pics)

positivelyghostly Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Oliver's Afterlife Adventure: Positively Ghostly (New Pics)

positivelyghostly Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Oliver's Afterlife Adventure: Positively Ghostly (New Pics)

positivelyghostly Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Oliver's Afterlife Adventure: Positively Ghostly (New Pics)

positivelyghostly Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Oliver's Afterlife Adventure: Positively Ghostly (New Pics)

positivelyghostly Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!