On the list below you will find pictures of some of such couples who have finally reached the point of staying together for good. You will also find some couples who are still divided by distance, as well as some related memes, all of which were shared on the ‘Long Distance’ subreddit , dedicated to – you guessed it – long-distance relationships . Providing support to more than 2.3 million members, the community is a safe place, so if you, too, are in a relationship with someone miles away, you might want to join it or at least hopefully find comfort in the fact that you’re not alone.

Long-distance relationships are not easy. Nor are they that fun, especially when it’s time to say goodbye again. However, many couples push through however many weeks, months, or even years of being far from each other it takes to eventually “close the gap” and be together.

#1 Long Distance Relationships Be Like Share icon

#2 Found This And Thought It Was Relatable— The Things We Do For Our Loves Share icon

#3 Work At A Bakery And Got This Cute Uber Order 😌 Share icon

#4 My Girlfriend’s Dog Stole Her Sandwich, So I Ordered Her Another One From 200 Miles Away. Technology Is Amazing Share icon

#5 I Met My Girlfriend On Reddit 5 Months Ago. Yesterday, We Met In Person For The First Time! Share icon

#6 We Got Married 💒 Share icon

#7 We Closed The Distance And Got Married :3 Share icon

#8 Two Gay Girls Engaged At Last Share icon

#9 [m/27,m/30] After 4 Years Of Hiding, In 2 Weeks I’m Escaping My Abusive Mom To Start My Life With Prince Charming. (I’m The One In White) Share icon

#10 This Came Up In A Group Chat Discussion About Ldrs Share icon

#11 Wholesome And Relatable Share icon

#12 Ain’t That The Truth 😂 Share icon

#13 Closed Our 600mi Gap Today After 7months!!! USA (Mo To Tx) 🇺🇲 Share icon

#14 Mehehehe Im Excited For When We Meet Tho 🥺✨ Share icon

#15 Oof Ouch Owie My Wallet Share icon

#16 I Don't Live With My Partner Yet, But I Painted Him And It Hangs Above My Bed So I Can See Him Every Day Share icon

#17 After A Cancelled Wedding And Many Long Heartbreaking Months Apart, We Are Finally Together Again :) Share icon

#18 Thought We Could All Relate To This One Share icon

#19 Well Share icon

#20 We've Closed The Gap!! Share icon

#21 Florida - Japan. We Met This Summer In Boston While I (20m) Had An Internship And She (20f) Studied Abroad. After 4 Months Of Waiting, I Flew To Tokyo To Celebrate Christmas And The New Year With Her. It Was Absolutely Worth It :) Share icon

#22 Closing The Distance In Less Than 15 Days 💕 Share icon

#23 After Almost 8 Years Of Long Distance I (M26) Asked My Now Fiancé (F24) To Marry Me. I Took This Picture Very Quickly A Second Before She Turned Around. Our Days Apart Will Be Over Soon! Share icon

#24 The Love Of My(50’s) Life Passed Away This Morning. He(60’s) Was Planning To Close The Distance This Fall, So Here I Am, Heartbroken But I’m Glad He Is No Longer In Pain. I Am Leaving This Sub Cause I’m Hurting So Much Right Now. Please, Love Your Partner So Hard, So Deep, So Much, Forever Share icon

#25 People Will Believe What They Want About Long Distance, But Man Is It Worth The Wait. This Picture Was Taken 1.5 Years Ago And We Just Found Out We're Expecting! Share icon

#26 After Meeting In Korea, Early November, We Started An Ldr. 4 Months Later, She (F29) Came To Visit Me (M25) In The Us, Right Before The Virus Paused Everything. I'm A Blessed Boi Share icon

#28 My Partner Lives In Australia, And I Live In The Us. I Couldn’t Find A Good Dual Face Clock, So I Made This For Him For Christmas Share icon

#29 When You Wake Up To A Message From Your So That Was Sent Right After You Fell Asleep :[ Share icon

#30 After 7+ Years Of A Long Distance Relationship (~1,700 Miles Apart), We Finally Closed The Distance And Got Married! Share icon

#31 The Struggle Share icon

#32 Came Across This Relatable Comic Share icon

#33 My GF’s Relatable Text Share icon

#34 She [us] Got Accepted Into Grad School In My Country [uk] She’s Moving Here Permanently!!! Can’t Wait To Ask Her Share icon

#35 We Just Got Married After Surviving The Distance For Over 5 Years From California To London Share icon

#36 Haven’t Lived Together Since Our College Graduation. 4.5 Years Later, We Are Closing The Gap! Share icon

#37 My Boyfriend Made This Orchid Pendant For Our Anniversary—he’s So Creative And Talented! Share icon

#38 Sorry For The Late Update. I [25, USA] Made It Back To The States After Visiting My Girlfriend [22, Jpn]. It Was An Amazing 3 Weeks Over There! Share icon

#39 I Miss You 😔❤️ Share icon

#40 You All Know This Feeling :) Share icon

#41 Dating An American Be Like Share icon

#42 For The First Time, We Both Accidentally Fell Asleep While Facetiming.... When I Woke Up, I Opened My Eyes And He Was Still There, Sleepily Saying “Baby?” It Was Almost As Good As The Real Thing Share icon

#43 We Met During A Pandemic, And I Got Him Flowers 🌸 Share icon

#44 I Got Her A Ring 🤍 Share icon

#45 Thought This Belong Here ❤️ Share icon

#46 [f24&f22] 681 Days, Lots Of Flights From NY To Ldn, Airport Greetings And Tears Later...we've Finally Closed The Distance! Share icon

#47 I Feel Like This Meme Belongs Here Share icon

#48 We Met On Nye 2018 In Dubai (Where I Was Living At The Time), He Lives In Us I Live In Milan Now, We Managed To Live Together For Around 6 Months, We Finally Got Married On The 10th. Everyone Here Can Understand How Hard It Is Especially With The Pandemic Situation, But We Made It! Share icon

#49 Just Invent Teleportation Already So We Don’t Have To Do The Distance! Share icon

#50 Now I Know We Can All Relate To This Share icon

#51 This Hits Hard Share icon

#52 Distance Closed. Just Signed The Papers For Our New Home. Life Is Good. [28m/29m] Share icon

#53 I Love Falling Asleep On The Phone With You Every Night. I Know I Don’t Say It But Thank You For Having Such A Fricked Up Sleep Schedule Share icon

#54 Last Year, My Ld Boyfriend Took A 7 Hour Flight From The UK Out To The Middle East To Be My Date To My Senior Prom ❤️ We Have Now Closed The Distance Since I Moved To The UK For University, But This Will Forever Be My Favorite Memory Of Us Share icon

#55 We Finally Got Married 🥹💍 Share icon

#56 After 8.5 Years Of Ldr, I've Finally Popped The Question Share icon

#57 Chicago-Austin. We Got Dressed Up And Had “Date Night” This Past Weekend. We Ordered Each Other Food Through Doordash Without Telling What Was Ordered, Then Drank Too Much Share icon

#58 She (17) Worked And Saved For 8 Months To Come Meet Me (16) With Her Mom In South Florida From Texas. I Couldn’t Be Happier. You Can Tell By The Stupid Smile On My Face Share icon

#59 I Proposed And She Said Yes!!! What Started 400 Miles Apart Will Become A Life We Share Side By Side. Here's The Pic From Our Shared Journal Share icon

#60 After 7.5 Hours Of Flying, Two Layovers, A Two Hour Drive And A Tall Starbucks Coffee Later, We’ve Finally Met! This Canadian Cold Hits Differently, People Are Wicked Friendly Up Here. Can’t Believe This Is Happening To Me, He’s My Whole Heart. I Love This Man, I Couldn’t Be Any Happier💜 Share icon

#61 My Long-Distance Girlfriend (F19 From South Korea) And I (M20 From USA) Met For The First Time Over Christmas And New Years After Dating For Almost A Year. We Initially Met On A Language Exchange App In 2018, And Finally Getting To Meet Her And See South Korea Was The Best Time Of My Life❤️여친 사랑해! Share icon

#62 After 538 Days Of Being Nevermets, We Finally Met. I Love You So Much, You’re The Best❤️🥺 Share icon

#63 We Did It, Reddit. As Of Last Night, And A Little Bit Of Honeymooning, We Tied The Knot Officially Dec 20 2019. She Is Everything I Thought I Could Ask For In A Partner And More. She Completes Me Share icon

#64 Celebrating 2 Years Of Ldr In Turkey! Share icon

#65 I Found The Solution To Watching Movies Together Long Distance! Zoom.us Lets You Video Call Somebody And Then You Can Share Your Screen! The Connection Is Perfect And Date Night Is Back Share icon

#66 From Long Distance To Now! 🇬🇧🇺🇸 Share icon

#67 After 6 Months Apart In The Eu And Us, Met In Egypt - One Of The Very Few Countries Accepting Both Europeans And Americans Share icon

#68 Met Online 6 Months Ago, Celebrating 3 Months On The 29th. I’m Driving Three Hours To Be With Her For Thanksgiving And To Meet The Family Share icon

#69 From Our First Day Meeting To Our Wedding Day! We Got Married In The Very Spot We First Met! I Can't Believe How Lucky I Am! Share icon

#70 Thought This Belonged Here Share icon

#71 None Of Us Are In A Relationship, But We Have Been Long Distance Best Friends As Kids Since 2011! I Was From Idaho, They Are From Texas. They Drove 14 Hours To See Me In My New Home In Florida For The Weekend, And Had The Best Time Of Our Lives! Share icon

#72 We’re Engaged!!! (24m🇨🇦 And 23f🇺🇸) Share icon

#73 Closing The Gap! ...... Someday Soon. Currently Crying In The Airport As I Head Back To Chicago From London To Get Our Visa Process Started. But The Goodbye At The Airport Is One Of The Most Heart Wrenching Experiences I’ll Ever Endure, Especially During Covid. I Just Need A Hug 😭 Share icon

#74 After Almost A Year We’re Crossing Borders For The Last Time! Share icon

#75 I Managed To Pop The Question Right 2 Weeks Ago Before Everything Went Sideways In The World And She Ended Up Getting To Stay With Me Due To Her Pharmd Going To Elearning. I Am Grateful To Be With Her And Feel For All The Ldr Couples Grinding Through These Uncertain Times Share icon

#76 My Partner And I Just Closed The Gap After 15 Months 🥰 Share icon

#77 This Boy Has Kissed My Stomach When I’ve Cried About It, Held My Hand When I Had No Grip, Gave Me A Shoulder When I Was Sad, Picked Me Up When I Felt Down, Listened When I Had To Talk. This Boy Has Done More For Me From 5000 Miles Away Than Anyone Ever Could. Distance Is Nothing. Ireland-USA ❤️ Share icon

#78 Me To My BF Share icon

#79 We Finally Met Share icon

#80 The Amount Of Times I’ve Squeezed A Pillow Pretending It’s Them Share icon

#81 16 Days Until I (24, USA) Fly To See My Girlfriend (21, Jpn) In Tokyo!!! It's Been Almost 6 Months Since She Left Share icon

#82 20 Hours Of Flying To See Her Was More Than Worth It (USA-China) Share icon

#83 Every Night Share icon

#84 Just A Reminder That It Will Come... We Did 3,000 Miles Of Distance For 3 Years, And Now Have Been Together For 5 Years, Bought A House, And Have 2 Beautiful Dogs ❤ I Know Its Hard Right Now, But It Will Be So Worth It, I Promise Share icon

#85 I Didn’t Know What To Give Her For Her 19th Birthday So I Had This Commissioned. Nevermets So It Was Good To See Us Both In One Picture 🥰 Share icon

#86 Talk About Long Distance Share icon

#87 [m24/F21] 6 Months And Counting. She's From Hong Kong And I'm From The USA. We Can Only See Each Other During Holiday Breaks Due To School, But Hoping We Can Live Together In A Few Years 😭😭. Long Distance Is A Drag, But She's My Literally My Favorite Person Ever And I Wouldn't Trade For Anything Share icon

#88 My Boyfriend (M22) And I (F22) Celebrating His Birthday Last Month In Dc. Can’t Wait To Close The Distance With Him One Day 🥰 Share icon

#89 Me [26m] And My Now Canadian Wife [24f]. We Met On Online 7 Years Ago, Met In Person And Started Dating 6 Years Ago, Got Engaged 1.5 Years Ago, Applied For Our K1 Visa 9 Months Ago, And Finally Got Married Last Weekend. It Never Gets Easier Saying Goodbye, But Just Wanted To Show That It’s Possible Share icon

#90 And That’s On Sleep Deprivation Share icon

#91 38 Days Left To Finally Close The Distance! Together For 2years And 4months! Yay! Portuguese Traveling To Canada. Amo-Te Meu Amor ❤️🥂 Share icon

#92 After 6 Years, We Finally Closed The Gap And Got Married! Never Been Happier! Share icon

#93 We Closed The Distance Over A Month Ago And I Don’t Think I’ve Ever Been Happier. All The Tough Days Were Worth It Now I Get To Wake Up To Her Every Morning. (Ldn - NYC) Share icon

#94 We Got Engaged ❤️ Share icon

#95 He Visited This Weekend And We Went To The Botanical Garden's. I Stuck My Head Under The Leaf Of A Bridal Veil Plant And Said "Should We Get Married Now?" Then He Got Down On One Knee And Pulled Out The Ring And Asked If I Would Share icon

#96 I Know You Browse This, Thanks For Saying Yes! Share icon

#97 Finally Married!! 🇬🇧❤️🇺🇸 Share icon

#98 Very Happy We Got To Spend Our First Christmas In Person 💖☺️ Share icon

#99 I’ve Been Dreaming About This Post For Over A Year: Today We (38/27m) Celebrate The Gap Being Officially Closed. I’m Dreaming. It Was Honestly The Hardest Year Of Our Lives. But Man...is It Worth It?? 10000% Thanks To You All! Here’s To All You Dreamers! ❤️❤️ Share icon

#100 This Drives Me Crazy Share icon

#101 2906 Days Later... :) Said Goodbye To Distance After Almost (17 Days Shy) Of 8 Years Of Distance! Share icon

#102 Had To Wake Up At 4:30 Am To Catch My Flight To See My BF. Was Scared I Wouldn’t Be Able To Wake Up On Time And Would Miss My Flight, So Instead I Just Stayed Up All Night. Worth It Share icon

#103 Just Met My Love For The First Time A Couple Days Ago! We Built LEGO Flowers Together 😎❤️ Share icon

#104 Got To See My Love In Miami This Weekend! We Have Two Years Before We Close The Gap But We Try To Make Our Monthly Visits As Indulgent And Exciting As Possible Share icon

#105 No Close To The Gap Yet But Damn Am I Happy We Took The Leap💕 Got To Hang Out With Him For A Month Before Returning Back To California. Keep Your Chin Up Everyone! Married 12-23-2019 Share icon

#106 After 7 Months And A Planned Trip That Didn't Pan Out, Finally Together For Almost A Month Share icon

#107 We Are Officially Married!! (28f NY, 32m Wa) Share icon

#108 Me From Peru (21f). Him From Us(30m). We Broke The Distance One Day. The Best Relationship I’ve Ever Had. Sadly He Died On June 23th And My Heart Is Broken. Please Hold On To Your Lovers Like Is The Last Day On Earth. Say Them How Much You Love Them. Risk It All For Love Share icon

#109 Missing My Baby A Little Extra Tonight... 🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺 Share icon

#110 Closing The Distance Today After Over 2000 Days, So Here's A Photo Of Us! Share icon

#111 A Couple Photos From Our Meetup!! (Both 18m) Share icon

#112 My(19f) Long Distance Boyfriend(18m) Finally Come Visit Me At The Cosplay Event!🥺❤️ Share icon