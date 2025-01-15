ADVERTISEMENT

Long-distance relationships are not easy. Nor are they that fun, especially when it’s time to say goodbye again. However, many couples push through however many weeks, months, or even years of being far from each other it takes to eventually “close the gap” and be together.

On the list below you will find pictures of some of such couples who have finally reached the point of staying together for good. You will also find some couples who are still divided by distance, as well as some related memes, all of which were shared on the ‘Long Distance’ subreddit, dedicated to – you guessed it – long-distance relationships. Providing support to more than 2.3 million members, the community is a safe place, so if you, too, are in a relationship with someone miles away, you might want to join it or at least hopefully find comfort in the fact that you’re not alone.

#1

Long Distance Relationships Be Like

Cats in a video call, portraying long-distance love humorously with one lying relaxed and the other looking surprised.

worstgurl Report

    #2

    Found This And Thought It Was Relatable— The Things We Do For Our Loves

    Text post about long-distance love and meaningful gestures from a boyfriend who takes the bus to call his partner.

    elishhh3 Report

    #3

    Work At A Bakery And Got This Cute Uber Order 😌

    Note from Norway on food delivery order for boyfriend, requesting heart decoration to show long-distance love.

    btrusty Report

    #4

    My Girlfriend’s Dog Stole Her Sandwich, So I Ordered Her Another One From 200 Miles Away. Technology Is Amazing

    Dog carrying a wrapped sandwich, illustrating long-distance love through a thoughtful gesture.

    gr26ko Report

    #5

    I Met My Girlfriend On Reddit 5 Months Ago. Yesterday, We Met In Person For The First Time!

    Two people wearing masks take a mirror selfie, showcasing long-distance love.

    ohtemper Report

    #6

    We Got Married 💒

    Two women smiling and kissing, wearing elegant dresses, in front of an arched doorway, symbolizing love wins.

    LeftWingLesbian Report

    #7

    We Closed The Distance And Got Married :3

    Couple in wedding attire gazing lovingly at each other, showcasing long-distance love.

    wallxy Report

    #8

    Two Gay Girls Engaged At Last

    Hands wearing matching engagement rings, symbolizing long-distance love.

    internetcatalliance Report

    #9

    [m/27,m/30] After 4 Years Of Hiding, In 2 Weeks I’m Escaping My Abusive Mom To Start My Life With Prince Charming. (I’m The One In White)

    Two people sitting together in a cozy wooden gazebo surrounded by lush greenery, showcasing long-distance love.

    NotASAPbutRocky Report

    #10

    This Came Up In A Group Chat Discussion About Ldrs

    Text message about long-distance relationships highlighting love beyond materialistic reasons.

    rickettss Report

    #11

    Wholesome And Relatable

    Cute character with caption "Hello, can I call you just to hear you breathe please?" illustrating long-distance love.

    lifeofmolls Report

    #12

    Ain’t That The Truth 😂

    Text image humorously discussing long-distance relationship challenges.

    bonita- Report

    #13

    Closed Our 600mi Gap Today After 7months!!! USA (Mo To Tx) 🇺🇲

    Two friends smiling next to a U-Haul trailer, showcasing a joyful long-distance moving moment.

    j10lam Report

    #14

    Mehehehe Im Excited For When We Meet Tho 🥺✨

    Shy dog and cat meme showing long-distance love humor.

    hxsquared Report

    #15

    Oof Ouch Owie My Wallet

    Kids labeled as airlines stepping on "long-distance relationship traveler" during holiday travel.

    lilbunnyhops Report

    #16

    I Don't Live With My Partner Yet, But I Painted Him And It Hangs Above My Bed So I Can See Him Every Day

    Smiling person relaxing at home with a painting in the background, symbolizing long-distance love.

    friendlynoodless Report

    #17

    After A Cancelled Wedding And Many Long Heartbreaking Months Apart, We Are Finally Together Again :)

    A couple looks up at balloons, symbolizing long-distance love enduring over time, surrounded by trees and cars.

    fIimzy Report

    #18

    Thought We Could All Relate To This One

    Tweet about long-distance love, "I have your city on my weather app, I am in love with you," with likes and retweets displayed.

    funky_beaver Report

    #19

    Well

    Funny long-distance relationship tweet about meeting someone who lives far away.

    sumthinsumthin123 Report

    #20

    We've Closed The Gap!!

    Happy couple smiling, embodying long-distance love success.

    -throw-away-101 Report

    #21

    Florida - Japan. We Met This Summer In Boston While I (20m) Had An Internship And She (20f) Studied Abroad. After 4 Months Of Waiting, I Flew To Tokyo To Celebrate Christmas And The New Year With Her. It Was Absolutely Worth It :)

    Couple embracing in a colorful, vibrant lantern display, symbolizing long-distance love.

    throwawaystuffandwow Report

    #22

    Closing The Distance In Less Than 15 Days 💕

    Two people showing affection outdoors, capturing the essence of long-distance love.

    KindaArt3mis Report

    #23

    After Almost 8 Years Of Long Distance I (M26) Asked My Now Fiancé (F24) To Marry Me. I Took This Picture Very Quickly A Second Before She Turned Around. Our Days Apart Will Be Over Soon!

    A woman on a boat glances at the sea while a hand presents a ring, symbolizing long-distance love.

    illdoitlatermum Report

    #24

    The Love Of My(50’s) Life Passed Away This Morning. He(60’s) Was Planning To Close The Distance This Fall, So Here I Am, Heartbroken But I’m Glad He Is No Longer In Pain. I Am Leaving This Sub Cause I’m Hurting So Much Right Now. Please, Love Your Partner So Hard, So Deep, So Much, Forever

    Collage of couples showcasing long-distance love with happy, smiling faces in various settings.

    cpbaby1968 Report

    #25

    People Will Believe What They Want About Long Distance, But Man Is It Worth The Wait. This Picture Was Taken 1.5 Years Ago And We Just Found Out We're Expecting!

    Couple kissing at a wedding altar, symbolizing long-distance love enduring challenges.

    QuarterQuellCrisis Report

    #26

    After Meeting In Korea, Early November, We Started An Ldr. 4 Months Later, She (F29) Came To Visit Me (M25) In The Us, Right Before The Virus Paused Everything. I'm A Blessed Boi

    A happy couple smiling in a cozy setting, showcasing long-distance love.

    Pseudophilo Report

    #27

    ❤️

    Person sleeping with phone displaying loving messages, symbolizing long-distance love.

    osominer Report

    #28

    My Partner Lives In Australia, And I Live In The Us. I Couldn’t Find A Good Dual Face Clock, So I Made This For Him For Christmas

    Wooden clock showing maps of Australia and USA, symbolizing long-distance love.

    reddit.com Report

    #29

    When You Wake Up To A Message From Your So That Was Sent Right After You Fell Asleep :[

    A child in a striped shirt holds his head, expressing emotions linked to long-distance love challenges.

    GirlsUsedToDissMe Report

    #30

    After 7+ Years Of A Long Distance Relationship (~1,700 Miles Apart), We Finally Closed The Distance And Got Married!

    A joyful couple in stylish outfits holding hands, showcasing long-distance love triumphs on a sunny street.

    AiTravelsWithLove Report

    #31

    The Struggle

    Man in office shirt, surrounded by a chaotic board, humorously planning outfit for long-distance boyfriend's visit.

    s358l299 Report

    #32

    Came Across This Relatable Comic

    Comic strip of a couple expressing phrases of love and longing over a phone call, illustrating long-distance love.

    eurolynn Report

    #33

    My GF’s Relatable Text

    Text message about movies and visa status reflecting on long-distance love.

    henrytrill Report

    #34

    She [us] Got Accepted Into Grad School In My Country [uk] She’s Moving Here Permanently!!! Can’t Wait To Ask Her

    Ring with amethyst stone in Olive Ave box, symbolizing long-distance love enduring challenges.

    Hansiwik Report

    #35

    We Just Got Married After Surviving The Distance For Over 5 Years From California To London

    Couple in love posing for a selfie, the woman in a bridal veil, representing long-distance love.

    SURVIVING_DISTANCE Report

    #36

    Haven’t Lived Together Since Our College Graduation. 4.5 Years Later, We Are Closing The Gap!

    Graduates in caps and gowns beside a wedding couple, showcasing long-distance love.

    cantelopeantelope Report

    #37

    My Boyfriend Made This Orchid Pendant For Our Anniversary—he’s So Creative And Talented!

    A couple smiling in a lush greenhouse, showcasing long-distance love.

    nihilistic_pussycat Report

    #38

    Sorry For The Late Update. I [25, USA] Made It Back To The States After Visiting My Girlfriend [22, Jpn]. It Was An Amazing 3 Weeks Over There!

    Couple in traditional attire holding hands, walking in a busy street, showcasing long-distance love.

    xWarMongerx Report

    #39

    I Miss You 😔❤️

    Comic of a woman imagining a distant partner, illustrating long-distance love challenges.

    AmazingLittleSausage Report

    #40

    You All Know This Feeling :)

    Text message expressing excitement over seeing each other tomorrow, highlighting the strength of long-distance love.

    Xeface Report

    #41

    Dating An American Be Like

    Search queries showing converters for height, miles to kilometers, pounds to kilograms, and Fahrenheit to Celsius.

    bravedisaster Report

    #42

    For The First Time, We Both Accidentally Fell Asleep While Facetiming.... When I Woke Up, I Opened My Eyes And He Was Still There, Sleepily Saying “Baby?” It Was Almost As Good As The Real Thing

    Screenshot showing a long-distance call duration of 8 hours and 18 minutes, proving love wins.

    worstgurl Report

    #43

    We Met During A Pandemic, And I Got Him Flowers 🌸

    A couple with face masks smiles in an airport, holding a bouquet, symbolizing long-distance love.

    Onimya Report

    #44

    I Got Her A Ring 🤍

    A sparkling engagement ring held in front of an open ring box, symbolizing love wins.

    ShinigamiAppless Report

    #45

    Thought This Belong Here ❤️

    Cartoon bears showing long-distance love, hugging and dreaming with sweet messages.

    Caramel928 Report

    #46

    [f24&f22] 681 Days, Lots Of Flights From NY To Ldn, Airport Greetings And Tears Later...we've Finally Closed The Distance!

    Two people smiling together, capturing a joyful moment of long-distance love.

    oddlyaware Report

    #47

    I Feel Like This Meme Belongs Here

    Man sitting back in a chair, looking contemplative, representing long-distance love during a WhatsApp outage.

    zeldalover6968 Report

    #48

    We Met On Nye 2018 In Dubai (Where I Was Living At The Time), He Lives In Us I Live In Milan Now, We Managed To Live Together For Around 6 Months, We Finally Got Married On The 10th. Everyone Here Can Understand How Hard It Is Especially With The Pandemic Situation, But We Made It!

    Two men in wedding attire smile by a fruit-topped cake, celebrating long-distance love in a garden setting.

    Savsuper Report

    #49

    Just Invent Teleportation Already So We Don’t Have To Do The Distance!

    Baby Yoda looking sad with a caption about leaving loved ones, highlighting long-distance love.

    CursedKisses Report

    #50

    Now I Know We Can All Relate To This

    Text exchange humorously highlighting shared timezone in long-distance love.

    reddit.com Report

    #51

    This Hits Hard

    Tweet expressing longing in a long-distance relationship, emphasizing love's resilience.

    EnglishGirl18 Report

    #52

    Distance Closed. Just Signed The Papers For Our New Home. Life Is Good. [28m/29m]

    Two men sitting on a couch, embracing and smiling, showcasing long-distance love.

    loke09 Report

    #53

    I Love Falling Asleep On The Phone With You Every Night. I Know I Don’t Say It But Thank You For Having Such A Fricked Up Sleep Schedule

    Illustration of a couple in separate beds holding hands, symbolizing long-distance love.

    xcandicemariex Report

    #54

    Last Year, My Ld Boyfriend Took A 7 Hour Flight From The UK Out To The Middle East To Be My Date To My Senior Prom ❤️ We Have Now Closed The Distance Since I Moved To The UK For University, But This Will Forever Be My Favorite Memory Of Us

    Couple in formal attire on a staircase, showcasing love in a long-distance relationship.

    hautehoney Report

    #55

    We Finally Got Married 🥹💍

    A couple kissing in wedding attire, captured in a mirror selfie, symbolizing long-distance love.

    largatixa_tripolar Report

    #56

    After 8.5 Years Of Ldr, I've Finally Popped The Question

    Couple embracing at sunset by "Marry Me" lights, symbolizing long-distance love.

    fliphop Report

    #57

    Chicago-Austin. We Got Dressed Up And Had “Date Night” This Past Weekend. We Ordered Each Other Food Through Doordash Without Telling What Was Ordered, Then Drank Too Much

    Woman eating a burger during a video call, illustrating long-distance love.

    GeneralFries Report

    #58

    She (17) Worked And Saved For 8 Months To Come Meet Me (16) With Her Mom In South Florida From Texas. I Couldn’t Be Happier. You Can Tell By The Stupid Smile On My Face

    A smiling couple proving long-distance love wins in a cozy diner setting.

    lonelyman_juaq Report

    #59

    I Proposed And She Said Yes!!! What Started 400 Miles Apart Will Become A Life We Share Side By Side. Here's The Pic From Our Shared Journal

    Man proposing to woman under string lights in a forest, symbolizing love overcoming distance.

    giminoshi Report

    #60

    After 7.5 Hours Of Flying, Two Layovers, A Two Hour Drive And A Tall Starbucks Coffee Later, We’ve Finally Met! This Canadian Cold Hits Differently, People Are Wicked Friendly Up Here. Can’t Believe This Is Happening To Me, He’s My Whole Heart. I Love This Man, I Couldn’t Be Any Happier💜

    Two people smiling together, showcasing long-distance love.

    giraffesinparis91 Report

    #61

    My Long-Distance Girlfriend (F19 From South Korea) And I (M20 From USA) Met For The First Time Over Christmas And New Years After Dating For Almost A Year. We Initially Met On A Language Exchange App In 2018, And Finally Getting To Meet Her And See South Korea Was The Best Time Of My Life❤️여친 사랑해!

    A couple smiling at the camera in a cozy setting, highlighting long-distance love.

    sethbach_ Report

    #62

    After 538 Days Of Being Nevermets, We Finally Met. I Love You So Much, You’re The Best❤️🥺

    A couple embraces on a bridge at night, showcasing long-distance love.

    lovelyworld40 Report

    #63

    We Did It, Reddit. As Of Last Night, And A Little Bit Of Honeymooning, We Tied The Knot Officially Dec 20 2019. She Is Everything I Thought I Could Ask For In A Partner And More. She Completes Me

    Couple posing together in formal attire, showcasing love and connection despite long-distance challenges.

    VtheMan93 Report

    #64

    Celebrating 2 Years Of Ldr In Turkey!

    Two men smiling by a waterfront, capturing a long-distance love moment.

    svit420 Report

    #65

    I Found The Solution To Watching Movies Together Long Distance! Zoom.us Lets You Video Call Somebody And Then You Can Share Your Screen! The Connection Is Perfect And Date Night Is Back

    Laptop screen showing a virtual Disney movie date, illustrating long-distance love.

    worstgurl Report

    #66

    From Long Distance To Now! 🇬🇧🇺🇸

    Couple kissing at their wedding with guests throwing confetti, celebrating long-distance love.

    ladyraichuu Report

    #67

    After 6 Months Apart In The Eu And Us, Met In Egypt - One Of The Very Few Countries Accepting Both Europeans And Americans

    A couple embracing in front of the Pyramids, capturing long-distance love.

    renis2 Report

    #68

    Met Online 6 Months Ago, Celebrating 3 Months On The 29th. I’m Driving Three Hours To Be With Her For Thanksgiving And To Meet The Family

    Couple embracing on a riverside walkway, symbolizing long-distance love conquering challenges.

    Jorgan_Stanne Report

    #69

    From Our First Day Meeting To Our Wedding Day! We Got Married In The Very Spot We First Met! I Can't Believe How Lucky I Am!

    Couple embracing, then kissing on wedding day, showcasing long-distance love transforming into marriage.

    Bye-Bye-My-Ai Report

    #70

    Thought This Belonged Here

    Indian man and Swedish woman smiling together, symbolizing long-distance love.

    XxX_carnage_XxX Report

    #71

    None Of Us Are In A Relationship, But We Have Been Long Distance Best Friends As Kids Since 2011! I Was From Idaho, They Are From Texas. They Drove 14 Hours To See Me In My New Home In Florida For The Weekend, And Had The Best Time Of Our Lives!

    Three smiling friends posing together outdoors, radiating love and joy.

    everybodysdead Report

    #72

    We’re Engaged!!! (24m🇨🇦 And 23f🇺🇸)

    A joyful couple smiling near a lake, highlighting long-distance love with an engagement ring.

    bangtanimosity Report

    #73

    Closing The Gap! ...... Someday Soon. Currently Crying In The Airport As I Head Back To Chicago From London To Get Our Visa Process Started. But The Goodbye At The Airport Is One Of The Most Heart Wrenching Experiences I’ll Ever Endure, Especially During Covid. I Just Need A Hug 😭

    A smiling couple, with the woman showing an engagement ring, exemplifying long-distance love success.

    Zealousideal17 Report

    #74

    After Almost A Year We’re Crossing Borders For The Last Time!

    A happy couple in a car, smiling for a selfie, showcasing long-distance love.

    Ninnymugginsz Report

    #75

    I Managed To Pop The Question Right 2 Weeks Ago Before Everything Went Sideways In The World And She Ended Up Getting To Stay With Me Due To Her Pharmd Going To Elearning. I Am Grateful To Be With Her And Feel For All The Ldr Couples Grinding Through These Uncertain Times

    Couple celebrating engagement on a beach, surrounded by roses; heart-shaped sand sculpture with the proposal message.

    ThePhysiqueEngineer Report

    #76

    My Partner And I Just Closed The Gap After 15 Months 🥰

    Two men smiling together, showcasing a happy long-distance relationship moment.

    redditorofwallstreet Report

    #77

    This Boy Has Kissed My Stomach When I’ve Cried About It, Held My Hand When I Had No Grip, Gave Me A Shoulder When I Was Sad, Picked Me Up When I Felt Down, Listened When I Had To Talk. This Boy Has Done More For Me From 5000 Miles Away Than Anyone Ever Could. Distance Is Nothing. Ireland-USA ❤️

    A couple embraces on a boat with mountains in the background, symbolizing love winning despite distance.

    staceydnn Report

    #78

    Me To My BF

    Lisa presenting a slide about long-distance love with humorous text.

    eastsidee Report

    #79

    We Finally Met

    A couple smiling and embracing, demonstrating enduring love in a cozy room setting.

    bestofldr6554 Report

    #80

    The Amount Of Times I’ve Squeezed A Pillow Pretending It’s Them

    Cartoon character smiling in bed, feeling happy after a cute long-distance conversation.

    Mal284 Report

    #81

    16 Days Until I (24, USA) Fly To See My Girlfriend (21, Jpn) In Tokyo!!! It's Been Almost 6 Months Since She Left

    Smiling couple proving love wins in a cozy setting with intimate ambiance.

    xWarMongerx Report

    #82

    20 Hours Of Flying To See Her Was More Than Worth It (USA-China)

    Couple snuggling on a couch, illustrating long-distance love.

    throwaway1998383 Report

    #83

    Every Night

    Cartoon girl receiving a heart via phone, illustrating long-distance love and connection.

    CautionRamen420 Report

    #84

    Just A Reminder That It Will Come... We Did 3,000 Miles Of Distance For 3 Years, And Now Have Been Together For 5 Years, Bought A House, And Have 2 Beautiful Dogs ❤ I Know Its Hard Right Now, But It Will Be So Worth It, I Promise

    Person snuggling on a couch with a dog in the background, exemplifying love in long-distance relationships.

    dannierulz Report

    #85

    I Didn’t Know What To Give Her For Her 19th Birthday So I Had This Commissioned. Nevermets So It Was Good To See Us Both In One Picture 🥰

    Couple embracing at airport arrivals, symbolizing long-distance love.

    Balitkaa Report

    #86

    Talk About Long Distance

    Elderly couple reunited after 60 years, embracing each other warmly, proving long-distance love always wins.

    FrozenGunner1 Report

    #87

    [m24/F21] 6 Months And Counting. She's From Hong Kong And I'm From The USA. We Can Only See Each Other During Holiday Breaks Due To School, But Hoping We Can Live Together In A Few Years 😭😭. Long Distance Is A Drag, But She's My Literally My Favorite Person Ever And I Wouldn't Trade For Anything

    A couple smiling in front of a lit-up Christmas tree at night, showcasing long-distance love.

    profbterrell Report

    #88

    My Boyfriend (M22) And I (F22) Celebrating His Birthday Last Month In Dc. Can’t Wait To Close The Distance With Him One Day 🥰

    A happy couple taking a selfie in the bathroom, embodying long-distance love.

    antizoilist Report

    #89

    Me [26m] And My Now Canadian Wife [24f]. We Met On Online 7 Years Ago, Met In Person And Started Dating 6 Years Ago, Got Engaged 1.5 Years Ago, Applied For Our K1 Visa 9 Months Ago, And Finally Got Married Last Weekend. It Never Gets Easier Saying Goodbye, But Just Wanted To Show That It’s Possible

    A couple embracing and smiling, showing love in front of an industrial window backdrop.

    iamhim25 Report

    #90

    And That’s On Sleep Deprivation

    Car swerving onto an exit labeled for video chat with S.O., humorously showing long-distance love dedication.

    aliciaclarkes Report

    #91

    38 Days Left To Finally Close The Distance! Together For 2years And 4months! Yay! Portuguese Traveling To Canada. Amo-Te Meu Amor ❤️🥂

    Two women smiling in a cozy setting, capturing a moment of long-distance love.

    Joo31 Report

    #92

    After 6 Years, We Finally Closed The Gap And Got Married! Never Been Happier!

    A happy couple in wedding attire, embracing outdoors, proving love wins with smiles and elegance.

    i_hate_avocados Report

    #93

    We Closed The Distance Over A Month Ago And I Don’t Think I’ve Ever Been Happier. All The Tough Days Were Worth It Now I Get To Wake Up To Her Every Morning. (Ldn - NYC)

    Two women smiling and embracing at a wooden table, showcasing the essence of long-distance love.

    babypickles1 Report

    #94

    We Got Engaged ❤️

    Happy couple in a scenic outdoor setting, celebrating their long-distance love with flowers.

    MelaniChoco Report

    #95

    He Visited This Weekend And We Went To The Botanical Garden's. I Stuck My Head Under The Leaf Of A Bridal Veil Plant And Said "Should We Get Married Now?" Then He Got Down On One Knee And Pulled Out The Ring And Asked If I Would

    A smiling couple showing an engagement ring, symbolizing long-distance love success.

    gahdamn- Report

    #96

    I Know You Browse This, Thanks For Saying Yes!

    Couple smiling and showing an engagement ring, symbolizing that love always wins, outdoors with trees in the background.

    jamesmusclecarcampbe Report

    #97

    Finally Married!! 🇬🇧❤️🇺🇸

    Bride and groom embracing on the dance floor, symbolizing enduring long-distance love.

    TheBoothBeast Report

    #98

    Very Happy We Got To Spend Our First Christmas In Person 💖☺️

    A couple in a bathroom mirror selfie, showcasing long-distance love, with the woman in a plaid skirt and the man in a burgundy shirt.

    mianotmiya Report

    #99

    I’ve Been Dreaming About This Post For Over A Year: Today We (38/27m) Celebrate The Gap Being Officially Closed. I’m Dreaming. It Was Honestly The Hardest Year Of Our Lives. But Man...is It Worth It?? 10000% Thanks To You All! Here’s To All You Dreamers! ❤️❤️

    Two men smiling together in a cozy restaurant, showcasing long-distance love.

    ShuaiHonu Report

    #100

    This Drives Me Crazy

    SpongeBob meme illustrating long-distance love struggles with slow internet.

    reddit.com Report

    #101

    2906 Days Later... :) Said Goodbye To Distance After Almost (17 Days Shy) Of 8 Years Of Distance!

    Couple kissing on their wedding day, capturing the essence of long-distance love triumphing against all odds.

    reddit.com Report

    #102

    Had To Wake Up At 4:30 Am To Catch My Flight To See My BF. Was Scared I Wouldn’t Be Able To Wake Up On Time And Would Miss My Flight, So Instead I Just Stayed Up All Night. Worth It

    Couple in snowy landscape with dog, showcasing long-distance love's strength.

    violavanilla Report

    #103

    Just Met My Love For The First Time A Couple Days Ago! We Built LEGO Flowers Together 😎❤️

    Couple smiling with a colorful bouquet, embodying long-distance love.

    clairexm Report

    #104

    Got To See My Love In Miami This Weekend! We Have Two Years Before We Close The Gap But We Try To Make Our Monthly Visits As Indulgent And Exciting As Possible

    A couple embracing on wooden steps during a casual outdoor gathering, showcasing the enduring power of love.

    wildlikechildren Report

    #105

    No Close To The Gap Yet But Damn Am I Happy We Took The Leap💕 Got To Hang Out With Him For A Month Before Returning Back To California. Keep Your Chin Up Everyone! Married 12-23-2019

    A couple sharing a romantic kiss at their wedding, demonstrating that love always wins.

    dalaneyruth Report

    #106

    After 7 Months And A Planned Trip That Didn't Pan Out, Finally Together For Almost A Month

    Two people smiling together, showing joy and proving love always wins.

    needlestuck Report

    #107

    We Are Officially Married!! (28f NY, 32m Wa)

    A couple in wedding attire stands smiling beside a decorated cake, symbolizing long-distance love triumphing.

    DiscoVersailles Report

    #108

    Me From Peru (21f). Him From Us(30m). We Broke The Distance One Day. The Best Relationship I’ve Ever Had. Sadly He Died On June 23th And My Heart Is Broken. Please Hold On To Your Lovers Like Is The Last Day On Earth. Say Them How Much You Love Them. Risk It All For Love

    Couple kissing at Machu Picchu, showcasing long-distance love.

    reddit.com Report

    #109

    Missing My Baby A Little Extra Tonight... 🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺

    Illustration contrasting imagined and real cozy Netflix date in long-distance love.

    nessalovesholly Report

    #110

    Closing The Distance Today After Over 2000 Days, So Here's A Photo Of Us!

    A happy couple embracing on a bridge, showcasing long-distance love.

    gnayug Report

    #111

    A Couple Photos From Our Meetup!! (Both 18m)

    Two people smiling together outdoors, symbolizing long-distance love.

    HermesHawk Report

    #112

    My(19f) Long Distance Boyfriend(18m) Finally Come Visit Me At The Cosplay Event!🥺❤️

    A smiling couple in festive attire pose together, showcasing long-distance love.

    5274863729 Report

