Cuteness overload alert! We invite you to step into the magical world of ‘Light Draconis,’ an illustration series by Lucracia Ray. The artist is known for her delightful drawings of cute characters like frogs, mushrooms, and other woodland creatures.

The illustrator herself shared what inspired her to start creating this whimsical series: “I’ve always been enamored with fairy tales and I find that woodland creatures tend to quite often embody the magic of those stories so perfectly. I enjoy bringing them to life and giving them whimsical personalities, particularly mushrooms and frogs, as they are both so unique in their biology. It is also just really fun to paint fat and round characters and these two lend themselves to that quite well!”

Scroll down and enjoy this delightful collection of charming woodland creatures, with frogs taking the spotlight.

More info: Instagram | teepublic.com | everpress.com | Etsy | ko-fi.com