We all have our occasional bad days when we need a good pick-me-up. And if you’re a longtime Bored Panda reader, you know that adorable animal photos are a source of instant good vibes.

Today, we’re back with more photos that tug on the heartstrings in the best way possible. These wholesome pictures are from the Blessed Images Facebook group, where over 700,000 members share snapshots of furry creatures being their cute selves.

As always, we’ve picked the most endearing ones to put a smile on your face. Hopefully, this list can make your day better.