96 Pics Showing That Mother Nature Can Be Not Only Beautiful But Absolutely Terrifying, Too
There are arguably as many beautiful creatures in the world as there are creepy ones. But since they’re not as pleasant to look at, the latter might not appear on your news feed as often as puppies or kittens do.
Well, today we want to shed light on the underdogs, the eyesores, the fascinating yet at the same time disgusting creations of Mother Nature. If you think you’re brave enough to see them, scroll down to find an entire list of some of the most bizarre-looking creatures out there. But if you are squeamish about spiders, weird aquatic beings, and reptiles, among other similar things, you might want to check out some dog memes instead.
My Tarantula Had Babies
Dead Man's Fingers Fungus. So Excited To Have Spotted This On A Recent Trail Hike (Location: Ontario, Canada)
Euphorbia Balsamifera Emerging From The Underworld
Aplysia Vaccaria Is A Species Of Slug Native To California And Mexico That Can Grow Up To 1 Meter In Length And Weigh 30 Pounds
Welp, I’m Gonna Die. Do I Call The Army Or What?
Found This Coming Out Of My Sink That Had Not Been Used In A Week. It Had The Tensile Strength Of Fine Hair
32 Tentacle Octopus Found In South Korea
Ph'nglui mglw'nafh Cthulhu R'lyeh wgah'nagl fhtagn.
These Folks Having A Rave On My Porch
Found In My Dad’s Shower In Puerto Vallarta
Inside The Hive Of The Stingless Honey Bee Plebeia Sp
Saw A Ton Of Vultures On A House Today. I'm Not Sure What This Implies. Google Says Either A Gas Leak Or A Body
Found Under My Friend’s Flower Pot, AKA The Gates Of Hell
Went To Go Brush My Teeth Last Night, And
What Is This Thing?
This Absolute Unit Of An Insect (Malayan Jungle Nymph)
Inside A Common Starling's Mouth
What concerns me is the angle of the eyes. I would have thought that from this perspective, they’d be a little further back up the head… now I feel bad for insects that this is the last face they see.
Spider Who Tried To Nest In My Ear
A Wild Tokay Gecko Eating Someone's Pet Tarantula
Tupelo Trees In A Dried-Up Swamp. Really Pretty But Kind Of Creepy (George L. Smith State Park)
Seen In Costa Rica
A Tree That Has Grown Around And Inside A Piece Of Spine
This Is Idiacanthus Antrostomus, Also Known As The Pacific Blackdragon, A Type Of Dragon Fish
Looks more like a scene from one of the Aliens films.
Something You Don’t Want To See While Driving… A Hundred Baby Spiders Crawling Up Your Leg
Woke Up To See This In My Kitchen, I Live In The Middle Of The Mountains Like 500 Km From The Nearest Beach
My wife screamed as if she saw a ghost at 5 AM in the morning, turns out she went to get some water and saw this huge crab crawling in the kitchen. It's just insane.
This Nest Of Caribbean Reef Lobsters That I Came Upon During A Night Dive
I Found This Guy Getting Tossed In The Surf In Kauai
Flies Devouring A Gecko Still Stuck To A Pole (Okinawa, Japan)
Hawk vs. Starling: No Contest
These Are All Brown Recluse. A Man Said He Had A Lot Of Glue Traps That Looked Just Like This In His Home
This Creature Is Growing In My Backyard
There Is Something Attractive And Repulsive About Crabs. Mother Nature Tried
Found Some Creepy Teeth
Dead Man's Fingers. Xylaria Polymorpha
Nature Is Creepy
There's Nothing Unusual About A Catfish With Teeth
Spider In Our Pantry
A Giant Swarm Of Maggots Eating A Dear Carcass On The Nature Trail Behind My House
Nature's cleaning crew. Their slow (and disgusting) but thorough.
Underground Nest Of Garter Snakes At A Friend's House
Garter snakes are fun to play with! Use to catch them as a kid. Now I rather not but it's more for the fact that I don't want to hurt them or disrupt their lives tbh! But they are harmless little critters! Plus they help keep other pests under control!
This Wasp I Caught Flying Around My House Has An Ant Head Latched Onto Its Back Leg
Insects Nest That Looks Like A Skull
Blue Heron About To Eat An Alligator
Mormon Crickets At My Local Hospital
Must have been food poisoning. They all ate from the same prey.
How Did A Bat End Up In My Toilet? Gone For 12 Days, House Is Secure And A Dead Bat Is In My Toilet When I Come Home. So Weird And Confusing
A Bunch Of Ducks Followed Me Yesterday Night. They Stopped And Stared Whenever I Turned Around
A Bee With Pollen Mites
Found On A Dog Walk
forest ear mushrooms, I believe. They (well the ones near me at least) can be made into a delicious soup!
Cordyceps That I Just Found In The Rainforests Of Cairns
Cordyceps mushrooms are edible and are beneficial to your body. You gonna eat them mushrooms?
What Is This Thing?
A caterpillar. Or something that came out of the Ghibli studios. If it starts talking to you, you'll know 😉
Well, That Is Some Fungus
That Is Wild
I Removed 62 Ticks From Our Two Dogs After Two Days Of Hiking. A Lot Of Small Ones Were Behind Those Fat Ones, Couldn't Capture Them All In A Photo
So Some Bees Decided To Make A Hive In Between The Window And The Shutters
Absolute Unit Of A Jerusalem Cricket, Which Is Neither From Jerusalem Nor A Cricket
The Amount Of Flies Trapped In This Window Glass
A Tick Biting Another Tick
Knocked Off A Hanging Remote In The Dark. It Landed On A Scorpion
Bees On A Plane
Wasps Have Made A Nest On My (Closed) Bedroom Window
I'm Pretty Sure I Came Across The Scene Of A Crime This Afternoon
The smaller spider looks like a widow to me. At first, I thought it was a black widow, but it has more of a brown color, and I don't recognize the red stripe. Plus, its web is in an exposed location above a window on the outside of our house. What is it?
The bigger one (the victim, I think) is curled up, not moving, and partially wrapped in webbing. I thought it might be a tarantula, but I'm not sure. It has really fuzzy legs and body.
This Evil-Looking Mushroom Thing In My Yard
Bought A Deodorant With A Spider In It
This Spider I Found In My Basement Cellar. According To Google, This Is Caused By A Type Of Fungus Called Cordyceps That Ends The Lives Of Bugs. I Am Considering Burning My House Down
Found This Thing Attached To The Wall, It Doesn’t React Too Much
This Hollow Tree Stump I Found In The Forest Today Has Wooden Spikes In It
Found Dead Flies Making A Circle Near My Window. I Don't Use Traps, Bug Sprays, Or Anything Similar. What Could Be Causing This?
From what I know about nature the next step that will happen is more flies will form a star inside the circle before an incantation will summon the Lord of Darkness...
I Have Never Seen Something Like This
Found While Fishing At A Local Lake. I Poked It With My Fishing Rod, And The Top Was Kind Of Hard. The Part Under The Water Was Softer, And My Rod Went Through It Pretty Easily
If pushed over, it pops right back up. There were lots of them, but this was the biggest I saw.
Not Sure What This Is, Probably A House Spider?
Evil-Looking Thing
The "Hair" Under This Rock Is Actually A Mass Of Spiders
There Is A Wasp That Lays Its Eggs Under The Skin Of A Specific Caterpillar. When The Eggs Hatch, The Larvae Eat The Caterpillar Alive
A Swarm Of Honeybees Looking For A New Home Decided That My Mother's Jeans Looked Comfortable. We Contacted A Local Beekeeper, And He Just Came By And Shook Them Into His Box
I Found It In My Garden, It's Like A Snake Lizard
I Found This On The Trail In Northern India. Thought It Was Cool
This Tree In The Middle Of The Woods That Looks Like A Monster Crawling Out Of The Earth
Of All The Mutations That Could Happen
Brown Widow Preparing Its Dinner
What On Earth Is This
My Headphones Suddenly Stopped Working. It Was Full Of Ants
Natural Barnacles That Look Like Teeth
This Butterfly Orchid Flower With A Face On It
This Picture My Mom Sent Me Of A Spider In Her House
Two Robber Flies Mating While One Snacks On A Bee
This Robber Snatched That Poor Guy Out Of The Air About 2 Ft From My Face
My Sister Found This On Saint Barts Island In The Caribbean
I Don't Like This At All
What Might This Be? Is It A Fishing Lure? It's Huge (South Florida)
Found This Lady Outside My Door
Spider Babies Outside Our Window
House Spider Falls Victim To Superior Arachnid
Found The Biggest Tick I've Ever Seen In My Bra After Working Outdoors Yesterday. I Assume It Didn't Bite Me Because It Was So Engorged It Could Barely Walk
I don't think its mouth could actually reach to bite anything. Still, not ideal.
Plugging An Extension Cord Into An Outdoor Box. Flipped Open The Lid To Discover This
Please Help Me. I Think It’s The Devil
One Interesting Find In A Forest Near My House - Devil's Fingers Or Clathrus Archeri
What Is Stuck In My Ceiling? It Looks Like There's Two Of Them, And They're Alive And Moving
