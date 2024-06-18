ADVERTISEMENT

There are arguably as many beautiful creatures in the world as there are creepy ones. But since they’re not as pleasant to look at, the latter might not appear on your news feed as often as puppies or kittens do.

Well, today we want to shed light on the underdogs, the eyesores, the fascinating yet at the same time disgusting creations of Mother Nature. If you think you’re brave enough to see them, scroll down to find an entire list of some of the most bizarre-looking creatures out there. But if you are squeamish about spiders, weird aquatic beings, and reptiles, among other similar things, you might want to check out some dog memes instead.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

My Tarantula Had Babies

My Tarantula Had Babies

THEORETICAL_BUTTHOLE Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

Dead Man's Fingers Fungus. So Excited To Have Spotted This On A Recent Trail Hike (Location: Ontario, Canada)

Dead Man's Fingers Fungus. So Excited To Have Spotted This On A Recent Trail Hike (Location: Ontario, Canada)

to_eden_rose Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Euphorbia Balsamifera Emerging From The Underworld

Euphorbia Balsamifera Emerging From The Underworld

fishbethany Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
#4

Aplysia Vaccaria Is A Species Of Slug Native To California And Mexico That Can Grow Up To 1 Meter In Length And Weigh 30 Pounds

Aplysia Vaccaria Is A Species Of Slug Native To California And Mexico That Can Grow Up To 1 Meter In Length And Weigh 30 Pounds

polegurl Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

Welp, I’m Gonna Die. Do I Call The Army Or What?

Welp, I’m Gonna Die. Do I Call The Army Or What?

RealJakeyPooV , RealJakeyPooV Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

Found This Coming Out Of My Sink That Had Not Been Used In A Week. It Had The Tensile Strength Of Fine Hair 

Found This Coming Out Of My Sink That Had Not Been Used In A Week. It Had The Tensile Strength Of Fine Hair 

fireflyphoenix Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#7

32 Tentacle Octopus Found In South Korea

32 Tentacle Octopus Found In South Korea

Calmwaterfall Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

These Folks Having A Rave On My Porch

These Folks Having A Rave On My Porch

singletonaustin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Found In My Dad’s Shower In Puerto Vallarta

Found In My Dad’s Shower In Puerto Vallarta

mfdonuts Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#10

Inside The Hive Of The Stingless Honey Bee Plebeia Sp

Inside The Hive Of The Stingless Honey Bee Plebeia Sp

ajiazul Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

Saw A Ton Of Vultures On A House Today. I'm Not Sure What This Implies. Google Says Either A Gas Leak Or A Body

Saw A Ton Of Vultures On A House Today. I'm Not Sure What This Implies. Google Says Either A Gas Leak Or A Body

Anonymousthrow20 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Found Under My Friend’s Flower Pot, AKA The Gates Of Hell

Found Under My Friend’s Flower Pot, AKA The Gates Of Hell

becauseitssociety Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Went To Go Brush My Teeth Last Night, And

Went To Go Brush My Teeth Last Night, And

ValkornDoA Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

What Is This Thing?

What Is This Thing?

_Archesuchus_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#15

This Absolute Unit Of An Insect (Malayan Jungle Nymph)

This Absolute Unit Of An Insect (Malayan Jungle Nymph)

berserker81 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

Inside A Common Starling's Mouth

Inside A Common Starling's Mouth

ElvisIsNotDjed Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
andrea-rusmane avatar
OneWithRatsAndKefir
OneWithRatsAndKefir
Community Member
22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What concerns me is the angle of the eyes. I would have thought that from this perspective, they’d be a little further back up the head… now I feel bad for insects that this is the last face they see.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#17

Spider Who Tried To Nest In My Ear

Spider Who Tried To Nest In My Ear

Feedora69 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
alinehamiaux avatar
Blue Morpho Butterfly
Blue Morpho Butterfly
Community Member
21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#18

A Wild Tokay Gecko Eating Someone's Pet Tarantula

A Wild Tokay Gecko Eating Someone's Pet Tarantula

Volkcan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
gyimesi-mark-2357 avatar
Mark
Mark
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

do not mess with Tokay Geckos! They are humungous but dumb, and will attack. If that doesn't work, they splat to the ground and sprint around. Speaking from experience

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#19

Tupelo Trees In A Dried-Up Swamp. Really Pretty But Kind Of Creepy (George L. Smith State Park)

Tupelo Trees In A Dried-Up Swamp. Really Pretty But Kind Of Creepy (George L. Smith State Park)

grabmysquatch Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Seen In Costa Rica

Seen In Costa Rica

kenwanepento Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#21

A Tree That Has Grown Around And Inside A Piece Of Spine

A Tree That Has Grown Around And Inside A Piece Of Spine

seplin0902 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

This Is Idiacanthus Antrostomus, Also Known As The Pacific Blackdragon, A Type Of Dragon Fish

This Is Idiacanthus Antrostomus, Also Known As The Pacific Blackdragon, A Type Of Dragon Fish

connorgallagherproductions Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Something You Don’t Want To See While Driving… A Hundred Baby Spiders Crawling Up Your Leg

Something You Don’t Want To See While Driving… A Hundred Baby Spiders Crawling Up Your Leg

bjustice13 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Woke Up To See This In My Kitchen, I Live In The Middle Of The Mountains Like 500 Km From The Nearest Beach

Woke Up To See This In My Kitchen, I Live In The Middle Of The Mountains Like 500 Km From The Nearest Beach

My wife screamed as if she saw a ghost at 5 AM in the morning, turns out she went to get some water and saw this huge crab crawling in the kitchen. It's just insane.

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

This Nest Of Caribbean Reef Lobsters That I Came Upon During A Night Dive

This Nest Of Caribbean Reef Lobsters That I Came Upon During A Night Dive

A_HECKIN_DOGGO Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

I Found This Guy Getting Tossed In The Surf In Kauai

I Found This Guy Getting Tossed In The Surf In Kauai

basketballboots Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#27

Flies Devouring A Gecko Still Stuck To A Pole (Okinawa, Japan)

Flies Devouring A Gecko Still Stuck To A Pole (Okinawa, Japan)

MrsHayashi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Hawk vs. Starling: No Contest

Hawk vs. Starling: No Contest

CatCreampie Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#29

These Are All Brown Recluse. A Man Said He Had A Lot Of Glue Traps That Looked Just Like This In His Home

These Are All Brown Recluse. A Man Said He Had A Lot Of Glue Traps That Looked Just Like This In His Home

mroinkboy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#30

This Creature Is Growing In My Backyard

This Creature Is Growing In My Backyard

rodacacaaa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#31

There Is Something Attractive And Repulsive About Crabs.⁣ Mother Nature Tried

There Is Something Attractive And Repulsive About Crabs.⁣ Mother Nature Tried

rfedortsov_official_account Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
gyimesi-mark-2357 avatar
Mark
Mark
Community Member
59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Mother Nature tried several times in fact! https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Carcinisation#:~:text=Carcinisation%20(American%20English%3A%20carcinization),Nature%20to%20evolve%20a%20crab%22.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#32

Found Some Creepy Teeth

Found Some Creepy Teeth

forest_spider Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Dead Man's Fingers. Xylaria Polymorpha

Dead Man's Fingers. Xylaria Polymorpha

yoglogloyo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Nature Is Creepy

Nature Is Creepy

thaootino Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

There's Nothing Unusual About A Catfish With Teeth

There's Nothing Unusual About A Catfish With Teeth

rfedortsov_official_account Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Spider In Our Pantry

Spider In Our Pantry

Vico1730 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#37

A Giant Swarm Of Maggots Eating A Dear Carcass On The Nature Trail Behind My House

A Giant Swarm Of Maggots Eating A Dear Carcass On The Nature Trail Behind My House

StatsNerdMom Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
davidlong_1 avatar
Manana Man
Manana Man
Community Member
14 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nature's cleaning crew. Their slow (and disgusting) but thorough.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#38

Underground Nest Of Garter Snakes At A Friend's House

Underground Nest Of Garter Snakes At A Friend's House

Professional_Eye_480 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
steviedan79 avatar
Speak easy buttercup
Speak easy buttercup
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Garter snakes are fun to play with! Use to catch them as a kid. Now I rather not but it's more for the fact that I don't want to hurt them or disrupt their lives tbh! But they are harmless little critters! Plus they help keep other pests under control!

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#39

This Wasp I Caught Flying Around My House Has An Ant Head Latched Onto Its Back Leg

This Wasp I Caught Flying Around My House Has An Ant Head Latched Onto Its Back Leg

THATMAYH3MGUY Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#40

Insects Nest That Looks Like A Skull

Insects Nest That Looks Like A Skull

afdafdcuckfag Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

Blue Heron About To Eat An Alligator

Blue Heron About To Eat An Alligator

S2keepup Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#42

Mormon Crickets At My Local Hospital

Mormon Crickets At My Local Hospital

SpicyArivataSauce Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

How Did A Bat End Up In My Toilet? Gone For 12 Days, House Is Secure And A Dead Bat Is In My Toilet When I Come Home. So Weird And Confusing

How Did A Bat End Up In My Toilet? Gone For 12 Days, House Is Secure And A Dead Bat Is In My Toilet When I Come Home. So Weird And Confusing

lukeperk Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

A Bunch Of Ducks Followed Me Yesterday Night. They Stopped And Stared Whenever I Turned Around

A Bunch Of Ducks Followed Me Yesterday Night. They Stopped And Stared Whenever I Turned Around

peacesold Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

A Bee With Pollen Mites

A Bee With Pollen Mites

zoologist88 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

Found On A Dog Walk

Found On A Dog Walk

PiskieGreen Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
alinehamiaux avatar
Blue Morpho Butterfly
Blue Morpho Butterfly
Community Member
19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

forest ear mushrooms, I believe. They (well the ones near me at least) can be made into a delicious soup!

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#47

Cordyceps That I Just Found In The Rainforests Of Cairns

Cordyceps That I Just Found In The Rainforests Of Cairns

TheMooJuice Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
nathbp1 avatar
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Community Member
56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Cordyceps mushrooms are edible and are beneficial to your body. You gonna eat them mushrooms?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#48

What Is This Thing?

What Is This Thing?

whoarei007 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
daya-meyer avatar
Daya Meyer
Daya Meyer
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A caterpillar. Or something that came out of the Ghibli studios. If it starts talking to you, you'll know 😉

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#49

Well, That Is Some Fungus

Well, That Is Some Fungus

Markovitch12 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#50

That Is Wild

That Is Wild

pyroxiumn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

I Removed 62 Ticks From Our Two Dogs After Two Days Of Hiking. A Lot Of Small Ones Were Behind Those Fat Ones, Couldn't Capture Them All In A Photo

I Removed 62 Ticks From Our Two Dogs After Two Days Of Hiking. A Lot Of Small Ones Were Behind Those Fat Ones, Couldn't Capture Them All In A Photo

candyflip93 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

So Some Bees Decided To Make A Hive In Between The Window And The Shutters

So Some Bees Decided To Make A Hive In Between The Window And The Shutters

Flaneur_7508 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

Absolute Unit Of A Jerusalem Cricket, Which Is Neither From Jerusalem Nor A Cricket

Absolute Unit Of A Jerusalem Cricket, Which Is Neither From Jerusalem Nor A Cricket

0rigamiDragon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

The Amount Of Flies Trapped In This Window Glass

The Amount Of Flies Trapped In This Window Glass

junebuart Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

A Tick Biting Another Tick

A Tick Biting Another Tick

Shlock_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

Knocked Off A Hanging Remote In The Dark. It Landed On A Scorpion

Knocked Off A Hanging Remote In The Dark. It Landed On A Scorpion

MrP1anet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

Bees On A Plane

Bees On A Plane

goblue2019 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

Wasps Have Made A Nest On My (Closed) Bedroom Window

Wasps Have Made A Nest On My (Closed) Bedroom Window

popularpumpkin11 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
merlestechow avatar
LuckyL
LuckyL
Community Member
21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I mean, it's cool to watch - as long as you don't want fresh air in your bedroom.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#59

I'm Pretty Sure I Came Across The Scene Of A Crime This Afternoon

I'm Pretty Sure I Came Across The Scene Of A Crime This Afternoon

The smaller spider looks like a widow to me. At first, I thought it was a black widow, but it has more of a brown color, and I don't recognize the red stripe. Plus, its web is in an exposed location above a window on the outside of our house. What is it?

The bigger one (the victim, I think) is curled up, not moving, and partially wrapped in webbing. I thought it might be a tarantula, but I'm not sure. It has really fuzzy legs and body.

Cindy Brunner Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#60

This Evil-Looking Mushroom Thing In My Yard

This Evil-Looking Mushroom Thing In My Yard

Fat_sandwiches Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#61

Bought A Deodorant With A Spider In It

Bought A Deodorant With A Spider In It

thabu Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#62

This Spider I Found In My Basement Cellar. According To Google, This Is Caused By A Type Of Fungus Called Cordyceps That Ends The Lives Of Bugs. I Am Considering Burning My House Down

This Spider I Found In My Basement Cellar. According To Google, This Is Caused By A Type Of Fungus Called Cordyceps That Ends The Lives Of Bugs. I Am Considering Burning My House Down

sleepynatt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

Found This Thing Attached To The Wall, It Doesn’t React Too Much

Found This Thing Attached To The Wall, It Doesn’t React Too Much

ThienBao1107 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

This Hollow Tree Stump I Found In The Forest Today Has Wooden Spikes In It

This Hollow Tree Stump I Found In The Forest Today Has Wooden Spikes In It

Beggar-Hero Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#65

Found Dead Flies Making A Circle Near My Window. I Don't Use Traps, Bug Sprays, Or Anything Similar. What Could Be Causing This?

Found Dead Flies Making A Circle Near My Window. I Don't Use Traps, Bug Sprays, Or Anything Similar. What Could Be Causing This?

BesimTibuk74 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
steviedan79 avatar
Speak easy buttercup
Speak easy buttercup
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

From what I know about nature the next step that will happen is more flies will form a star inside the circle before an incantation will summon the Lord of Darkness...

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#66

I Have Never Seen Something Like This

I Have Never Seen Something Like This

BroccoliMan36 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#67

Found While Fishing At A Local Lake. I Poked It With My Fishing Rod, And The Top Was Kind Of Hard. The Part Under The Water Was Softer, And My Rod Went Through It Pretty Easily

Found While Fishing At A Local Lake. I Poked It With My Fishing Rod, And The Top Was Kind Of Hard. The Part Under The Water Was Softer, And My Rod Went Through It Pretty Easily

If pushed over, it pops right back up. There were lots of them, but this was the biggest I saw.

HEY_UHHH Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#68

Not Sure What This Is, Probably A House Spider?

Not Sure What This Is, Probably A House Spider?

byrn0 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#69

Evil-Looking Thing

Evil-Looking Thing

alexdenvor Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#70

The "Hair" Under This Rock Is Actually A Mass Of Spiders

The "Hair" Under This Rock Is Actually A Mass Of Spiders

praxbind Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#71

There Is A Wasp That Lays Its Eggs Under The Skin Of A Specific Caterpillar. When The Eggs Hatch, The Larvae Eat The Caterpillar Alive

There Is A Wasp That Lays Its Eggs Under The Skin Of A Specific Caterpillar. When The Eggs Hatch, The Larvae Eat The Caterpillar Alive

nicias Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#72

A Swarm Of Honeybees Looking For A New Home Decided That My Mother's Jeans Looked Comfortable. We Contacted A Local Beekeeper, And He Just Came By And Shook Them Into His Box

A Swarm Of Honeybees Looking For A New Home Decided That My Mother's Jeans Looked Comfortable. We Contacted A Local Beekeeper, And He Just Came By And Shook Them Into His Box

BenGreaper Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#73

I Found It In My Garden, It's Like A Snake Lizard

I Found It In My Garden, It's Like A Snake Lizard

WhipDino Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#74

I Found This On The Trail In Northern India. Thought It Was Cool

I Found This On The Trail In Northern India. Thought It Was Cool

Knobag Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#75

This Tree In The Middle Of The Woods That Looks Like A Monster Crawling Out Of The Earth

This Tree In The Middle Of The Woods That Looks Like A Monster Crawling Out Of The Earth

logrowin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#76

Of All The Mutations That Could Happen

Of All The Mutations That Could Happen

camaro79 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#77

Brown Widow Preparing Its Dinner

Brown Widow Preparing Its Dinner

WKRG Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#78

What On Earth Is This

What On Earth Is This

thevictorz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#79

My Headphones Suddenly Stopped Working. It Was Full Of Ants

My Headphones Suddenly Stopped Working. It Was Full Of Ants

limajhonny69 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#80

Natural Barnacles That Look Like Teeth

Natural Barnacles That Look Like Teeth

CC35_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#81

This Butterfly Orchid Flower With A Face On It

This Butterfly Orchid Flower With A Face On It

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#82

This Picture My Mom Sent Me Of A Spider In Her House

This Picture My Mom Sent Me Of A Spider In Her House

smalleststatue Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#83

Two Robber Flies Mating While One Snacks On A Bee

Two Robber Flies Mating While One Snacks On A Bee

radbrad7 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#84

This Robber Snatched That Poor Guy Out Of The Air About 2 Ft From My Face

This Robber Snatched That Poor Guy Out Of The Air About 2 Ft From My Face

spaz_chicken Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#85

My Sister Found This On Saint Barts Island In The Caribbean

My Sister Found This On Saint Barts Island In The Caribbean

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#86

I Don't Like This At All

I Don't Like This At All

Paper_Disastrous Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#87

What Might This Be? Is It A Fishing Lure? It's Huge (South Florida)

What Might This Be? Is It A Fishing Lure? It's Huge (South Florida)

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#88

Found This Lady Outside My Door

Found This Lady Outside My Door

Disastrous_Bad757 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#89

Spider Babies Outside Our Window

Spider Babies Outside Our Window

StrangeButOrderly Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#90

House Spider Falls Victim To Superior Arachnid

House Spider Falls Victim To Superior Arachnid

demon_cabbage Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#91

Found The Biggest Tick I've Ever Seen In My Bra After Working Outdoors Yesterday. I Assume It Didn't Bite Me Because It Was So Engorged It Could Barely Walk

Found The Biggest Tick I've Ever Seen In My Bra After Working Outdoors Yesterday. I Assume It Didn't Bite Me Because It Was So Engorged It Could Barely Walk

I don't think its mouth could actually reach to bite anything. Still, not ideal.

showmeurkitties592 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#92

Plugging An Extension Cord Into An Outdoor Box. Flipped Open The Lid To Discover This

Plugging An Extension Cord Into An Outdoor Box. Flipped Open The Lid To Discover This

Informal-Presence562 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#93

Please Help Me. I Think It’s The Devil

Please Help Me. I Think It’s The Devil

alleycat1121 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#94

One Interesting Find In A Forest Near My House - Devil's Fingers Or Clathrus Archeri

One Interesting Find In A Forest Near My House - Devil's Fingers Or Clathrus Archeri

reddit.com , reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#95

What Is Stuck In My Ceiling? It Looks Like There's Two Of Them, And They're Alive And Moving

What Is Stuck In My Ceiling? It Looks Like There's Two Of Them, And They're Alive And Moving

harmonimaniac Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#96

Washing My Hands While Still Half Asleep After Using The Bathroom In The Morning, I Turned And Saw This At Exactly Eye Level Less Than A Foot From My Face

Washing My Hands While Still Half Asleep After Using The Bathroom In The Morning, I Turned And Saw This At Exactly Eye Level Less Than A Foot From My Face

the1stmeddlingmage Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!