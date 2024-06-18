Well, today we want to shed light on the underdogs, the eyesores, the fascinating yet at the same time disgusting creations of Mother Nature . If you think you’re brave enough to see them, scroll down to find an entire list of some of the most bizarre-looking creatures out there. But if you are squeamish about spiders, weird aquatic beings, and reptiles, among other similar things, you might want to check out some dog memes instead.

There are arguably as many beautiful creatures in the world as there are creepy ones. But since they’re not as pleasant to look at, the latter might not appear on your news feed as often as puppies or kittens do.

#1 My Tarantula Had Babies Share icon

#2 Dead Man's Fingers Fungus. So Excited To Have Spotted This On A Recent Trail Hike (Location: Ontario, Canada) Share icon

#3 Euphorbia Balsamifera Emerging From The Underworld Share icon

#4 Aplysia Vaccaria Is A Species Of Slug Native To California And Mexico That Can Grow Up To 1 Meter In Length And Weigh 30 Pounds Share icon

#5 Welp, I’m Gonna Die. Do I Call The Army Or What? Share icon

#6 Found This Coming Out Of My Sink That Had Not Been Used In A Week. It Had The Tensile Strength Of Fine Hair Share icon

#7 32 Tentacle Octopus Found In South Korea Share icon

#8 These Folks Having A Rave On My Porch Share icon

#9 Found In My Dad’s Shower In Puerto Vallarta Share icon

#10 Inside The Hive Of The Stingless Honey Bee Plebeia Sp Share icon

#11 Saw A Ton Of Vultures On A House Today. I'm Not Sure What This Implies. Google Says Either A Gas Leak Or A Body Share icon

#12 Found Under My Friend’s Flower Pot, AKA The Gates Of Hell Share icon

#13 Went To Go Brush My Teeth Last Night, And Share icon

#14 What Is This Thing? Share icon

#15 This Absolute Unit Of An Insect (Malayan Jungle Nymph) Share icon

#16 Inside A Common Starling's Mouth Share icon

#17 Spider Who Tried To Nest In My Ear Share icon

#18 A Wild Tokay Gecko Eating Someone's Pet Tarantula Share icon

#19 Tupelo Trees In A Dried-Up Swamp. Really Pretty But Kind Of Creepy (George L. Smith State Park) Share icon

#20 Seen In Costa Rica Share icon

#21 A Tree That Has Grown Around And Inside A Piece Of Spine Share icon

#22 This Is Idiacanthus Antrostomus, Also Known As The Pacific Blackdragon, A Type Of Dragon Fish Share icon

#23 Something You Don’t Want To See While Driving… A Hundred Baby Spiders Crawling Up Your Leg Share icon

#24 Woke Up To See This In My Kitchen, I Live In The Middle Of The Mountains Like 500 Km From The Nearest Beach Share icon My wife screamed as if she saw a ghost at 5 AM in the morning, turns out she went to get some water and saw this huge crab crawling in the kitchen. It's just insane.



#25 This Nest Of Caribbean Reef Lobsters That I Came Upon During A Night Dive Share icon

#26 I Found This Guy Getting Tossed In The Surf In Kauai Share icon

#27 Flies Devouring A Gecko Still Stuck To A Pole (Okinawa, Japan) Share icon

#28 Hawk vs. Starling: No Contest Share icon

#29 These Are All Brown Recluse. A Man Said He Had A Lot Of Glue Traps That Looked Just Like This In His Home Share icon

#30 This Creature Is Growing In My Backyard Share icon

#31 There Is Something Attractive And Repulsive About Crabs.⁣ Mother Nature Tried Share icon

#32 Found Some Creepy Teeth Share icon

#33 Dead Man's Fingers. Xylaria Polymorpha Share icon

#34 Nature Is Creepy Share icon

#35 There's Nothing Unusual About A Catfish With Teeth Share icon

#36 Spider In Our Pantry Share icon

#37 A Giant Swarm Of Maggots Eating A Dear Carcass On The Nature Trail Behind My House Share icon

#38 Underground Nest Of Garter Snakes At A Friend's House Share icon

#39 This Wasp I Caught Flying Around My House Has An Ant Head Latched Onto Its Back Leg Share icon

#40 Insects Nest That Looks Like A Skull Share icon

#41 Blue Heron About To Eat An Alligator Share icon

#42 Mormon Crickets At My Local Hospital Share icon

#43 How Did A Bat End Up In My Toilet? Gone For 12 Days, House Is Secure And A Dead Bat Is In My Toilet When I Come Home. So Weird And Confusing Share icon

#44 A Bunch Of Ducks Followed Me Yesterday Night. They Stopped And Stared Whenever I Turned Around Share icon

#45 A Bee With Pollen Mites Share icon

#46 Found On A Dog Walk Share icon

#47 Cordyceps That I Just Found In The Rainforests Of Cairns Share icon

#48 What Is This Thing? Share icon

#49 Well, That Is Some Fungus Share icon

#50 That Is Wild Share icon

#51 I Removed 62 Ticks From Our Two Dogs After Two Days Of Hiking. A Lot Of Small Ones Were Behind Those Fat Ones, Couldn't Capture Them All In A Photo Share icon

#52 So Some Bees Decided To Make A Hive In Between The Window And The Shutters Share icon

#53 Absolute Unit Of A Jerusalem Cricket, Which Is Neither From Jerusalem Nor A Cricket Share icon

#54 The Amount Of Flies Trapped In This Window Glass Share icon

#55 A Tick Biting Another Tick Share icon

#56 Knocked Off A Hanging Remote In The Dark. It Landed On A Scorpion Share icon

#57 Bees On A Plane Share icon

#58 Wasps Have Made A Nest On My (Closed) Bedroom Window Share icon

#59 I'm Pretty Sure I Came Across The Scene Of A Crime This Afternoon Share icon The smaller spider looks like a widow to me. At first, I thought it was a black widow, but it has more of a brown color, and I don't recognize the red stripe. Plus, its web is in an exposed location above a window on the outside of our house. What is it?



The bigger one (the victim, I think) is curled up, not moving, and partially wrapped in webbing. I thought it might be a tarantula, but I'm not sure. It has really fuzzy legs and body.



#60 This Evil-Looking Mushroom Thing In My Yard Share icon

#61 Bought A Deodorant With A Spider In It Share icon

#62 This Spider I Found In My Basement Cellar. According To Google, This Is Caused By A Type Of Fungus Called Cordyceps That Ends The Lives Of Bugs. I Am Considering Burning My House Down Share icon

#63 Found This Thing Attached To The Wall, It Doesn’t React Too Much Share icon

#64 This Hollow Tree Stump I Found In The Forest Today Has Wooden Spikes In It Share icon

#65 Found Dead Flies Making A Circle Near My Window. I Don't Use Traps, Bug Sprays, Or Anything Similar. What Could Be Causing This? Share icon

#66 I Have Never Seen Something Like This Share icon

#67 Found While Fishing At A Local Lake. I Poked It With My Fishing Rod, And The Top Was Kind Of Hard. The Part Under The Water Was Softer, And My Rod Went Through It Pretty Easily Share icon If pushed over, it pops right back up. There were lots of them, but this was the biggest I saw.



#68 Not Sure What This Is, Probably A House Spider? Share icon

#69 Evil-Looking Thing Share icon

#70 The "Hair" Under This Rock Is Actually A Mass Of Spiders Share icon

#71 There Is A Wasp That Lays Its Eggs Under The Skin Of A Specific Caterpillar. When The Eggs Hatch, The Larvae Eat The Caterpillar Alive Share icon

#72 A Swarm Of Honeybees Looking For A New Home Decided That My Mother's Jeans Looked Comfortable. We Contacted A Local Beekeeper, And He Just Came By And Shook Them Into His Box Share icon

#73 I Found It In My Garden, It's Like A Snake Lizard Share icon

#74 I Found This On The Trail In Northern India. Thought It Was Cool Share icon

#75 This Tree In The Middle Of The Woods That Looks Like A Monster Crawling Out Of The Earth Share icon

#76 Of All The Mutations That Could Happen Share icon

#77 Brown Widow Preparing Its Dinner Share icon

#78 What On Earth Is This Share icon

#79 My Headphones Suddenly Stopped Working. It Was Full Of Ants Share icon

#80 Natural Barnacles That Look Like Teeth Share icon

#81 This Butterfly Orchid Flower With A Face On It Share icon

#82 This Picture My Mom Sent Me Of A Spider In Her House Share icon

#83 Two Robber Flies Mating While One Snacks On A Bee Share icon

#84 This Robber Snatched That Poor Guy Out Of The Air About 2 Ft From My Face Share icon

#85 My Sister Found This On Saint Barts Island In The Caribbean Share icon

#86 I Don't Like This At All Share icon

#87 What Might This Be? Is It A Fishing Lure? It's Huge (South Florida) Share icon

#88 Found This Lady Outside My Door Share icon

#89 Spider Babies Outside Our Window Share icon

#90 House Spider Falls Victim To Superior Arachnid Share icon

#91 Found The Biggest Tick I've Ever Seen In My Bra After Working Outdoors Yesterday. I Assume It Didn't Bite Me Because It Was So Engorged It Could Barely Walk Share icon I don't think its mouth could actually reach to bite anything. Still, not ideal.



#92 Plugging An Extension Cord Into An Outdoor Box. Flipped Open The Lid To Discover This Share icon

#93 Please Help Me. I Think It’s The Devil Share icon

#94 One Interesting Find In A Forest Near My House - Devil's Fingers Or Clathrus Archeri Share icon

#95 What Is Stuck In My Ceiling? It Looks Like There's Two Of Them, And They're Alive And Moving Share icon