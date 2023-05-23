There is a saying 'the Devil is in the details,' but for all we know he may well just be hiding in tree branches and our very own toilets in the form of wild creatures. 

From evil-looking birds to nosy grizzlies, and a gazillion of different forms of daddy longlegs, it's safe to assume that not all encounters with wildlife are pleasant. Some of the furry bastards venture into the comfort of our homes, refuse to pay rent and serve as a chilling reminder that beauty, truly, is in the eye of the beholder. After preparing this scary list for you, we rather admire nature from a safe distance for a while, thanks. 

#1

The Security Sytem, Striking At Crime, One Lock At A Time

The Security Sytem, Striking At Crime, One Lock At A Time

Fritzkreig , old.reddit.com Report

Babsevs
Babsevs
Community Member
1 hour ago

Danger noodle security at your service

#2

Let’s Go Paddle Boarding, They Said

Let’s Go Paddle Boarding, They Said

James Taylor Report

#3

I Saw Some Ants Carrying A Glove Up A Lamp

I Saw Some Ants Carrying A Glove Up A Lamp

ri4nn3 Report

#4

Gators At Night In Florida

Gators At Night In Florida

bobbywummerphotography Report

David Wambold
David Wambold
Community Member
1 hour ago

Hey Bob- wanna go skinny dipping???

#5

Upside-Down Dried-Out Aloe Ferox Leaves Which The Sea Washed Ashore, Why Nature?

Upside-Down Dried-Out Aloe Ferox Leaves Which The Sea Washed Ashore, Why Nature?

jan.vorster26 Report

Babsevs
Babsevs
Community Member
1 hour ago

How war of the worlds actually started...

#6

Was Told To Post Him Here. Just Casually Chilling In Our Beach House Bathroom

Was Told To Post Him Here. Just Casually Chilling In Our Beach House Bathroom

ilyket Report

David Wambold
David Wambold
Community Member
1 hour ago

Saw this one. Huntsman Spider. The home owners in Australia let it stay because it got the other creepy crawlies that came in (like roaches). They are not generally harmful to humans as they withhold venom for prey.

#7

Tarantula Infected With Cordycipitaceae

Tarantula Infected With Cordycipitaceae

Ian Suzuki Report

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
2 hours ago

The process is quite interesting and scary. When a cordyceps fungus infects a tarantula, it begins by consuming the spider's internal organs. As the fungus grows, it spreads through the spider's body, hijacking its nervous system and altering its behavior. The spider becomes erratic and disoriented, eventually succumbing to the fungus, which sprouts through the spider's exoskeleton, releasing spores into the air to infect other unsuspecting arthropods. The result is a horrifying and gruesome transformation, as the once-proud spider is reduced to a mere host for the parasitic fungus. The Last of Us showed what happens when a cordyceps mutates and affects humans.

#8

This Banana Blossom

This Banana Blossom

PepperMillCam Report

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
2 hours ago

My first thought was Pennywise, anyone else?

#9

Giant Male Dobsonfly

Giant Male Dobsonfly

GoldenChinchilla Report

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
2 hours ago

NOPE. NOPE NOPE NOPE BURN THE HOUSE DOWN

#10

I Keep My Duck Eggs In My Pantry And Heard A Lot Of Commotion In There And Found This

I Keep My Duck Eggs In My Pantry And Heard A Lot Of Commotion In There And Found This

Second picture - another view of the pantry snakes. Slowly digesting the fresh duck egg.

Rezenebe , Rezenebe Report

Stary_cat
Stary_cat
Community Member
1 hour ago

Well it was lunch, maybe not for you though

#11

Was Mowing The Lawn And Discovered This Absolute Unit Of A Stick Insect, ~35cm

Was Mowing The Lawn And Discovered This Absolute Unit Of A Stick Insect, ~35cm

DerangedDog1 Report

Alexia
Alexia
Community Member
1 hour ago

Oh look, that stick has climbed the wall

#12

Sioux Falls, SD Turned Green (No Filter) During A Huge Storm Tonight

Sioux Falls, SD Turned Green (No Filter) During A Huge Storm Tonight

SoDakZak Report

The happy frog
The happy frog
Community Member
1 hour ago

You know what this means? VOLDEMORT HAS RETURNED BUT YOU CAN ONLY SEE THE GREEN SKY NOT THE SNAKE BECAUSE WE’RE MUGGLES

#13

A Spider Came Back To Molt In The Same Place On A Book 4 Times

A Spider Came Back To Molt In The Same Place On A Book 4 Times

Yoddlydoddly Report

Feathered Dinosaur
Feathered Dinosaur
Community Member
40 minutes ago

And it will be back, bigger than ever before!

#14

This Snake Was Found Coiled Inside A Toilet

This Snake Was Found Coiled Inside A Toilet

Frank Curtis Report

sbj
sbj
Community Member
1 hour ago

I hope it was a happy snake after you let it out

#15

Mother-Centipede Hugging Her Babies

Mother-Centipede Hugging Her Babies

Get_Win Report

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago

You have 5 options here: 1. Light that entire thing on fire. 2. Light your house on fire and move away. 3. Have a heart attack and die on the spot. 4. Release them somewhere far away. 5. Free protein.

#16

The Horrific Mouth Of A Lamprey (Bloodsucking Parasite). This One Was Over 120cm (47”) Long And As Thick As A Man’s Arm

The Horrific Mouth Of A Lamprey (Bloodsucking Parasite). This One Was Over 120cm (47”) Long And As Thick As A Man’s Arm

Their mouth is full of razor-sharp spikey teeth designed to attach themselves to a fish. It then use its tongue (which also has many teeth on it!) to bore into the flesh of fish and drink their blood. Sometimes they also attack humans.

monster_fish_taxidermy Report

#17

Don't Know Whether To Put The Drying Clothes Back Inside Or Repent From My Sins

Don't Know Whether To Put The Drying Clothes Back Inside Or Repent From My Sins

JoyfulAccuracy Report

Alexia
Alexia
Community Member
1 hour ago

Repent! Doomsday is here

#18

One Of The Weirdest Deep Sea Creatures

One Of The Weirdest Deep Sea Creatures

rfedortsov_official_account Report

Alexia
Alexia
Community Member
1 hour ago

NO NO NOOOO! Why does it have human-like teeth

#19

This Stump I Came Across That Looks Like A Wooden Sarlacc

This Stump I Came Across That Looks Like A Wooden Sarlacc

Viacra Report

#20

My Friend's Plant That Looks Like Tarantula's Legs

My Friend's Plant That Looks Like Tarantula's Legs

officialdiscoking Report

#21

One Of The Weirdest Things I've Caught In My House (Southern California)

One Of The Weirdest Things I've Caught In My House (Southern California)

RC-Compton Report

The Original Bruno
The Original Bruno
Community Member
1 hour ago

A sun-spider. They are arachnids, like ticks, scorpions, true spiders, etc., but they are not in the same order as true spiders, but in a related order that includes camel spiders, those giant spider-like creatures from Australia and the middle east.

#22

Looks Like A Creature From A Tim Burton Movie

Looks Like A Creature From A Tim Burton Movie

rfedortsov_official_account Report

Crouching hippo hidden panda
Crouching hippo hidden panda
Community Member
1 hour ago

Poor deep sea fish, the change in pressure destroys them

#23

These Clouds That Look Like The Ocean

These Clouds That Look Like The Ocean

iwanttogoh0me Report

#24

Wasps Emerging From A Statue

Wasps Emerging From A Statue

EXTSZombiemaster Report

Feathered Dinosaur
Feathered Dinosaur
Community Member
32 minutes ago

Ok this article is getting too much for my poor dino heart

#25

An Artichoke I Was Eating Had Teeth Of Its Own

An Artichoke I Was Eating Had Teeth Of Its Own

kadavids23 Report

#26

A Soot-Covered Spiderweb

A Soot-Covered Spiderweb

gynecologuy Report

#27

It Has The Body Of A Spider And Wings Of A Moth - (Northeast Oklahoma) Fat Moth Or Butterfly (Flying Tarantula)

It Has The Body Of A Spider And Wings Of A Moth - (Northeast Oklahoma) Fat Moth Or Butterfly (Flying Tarantula)

NerJaro Report

#28

Look At This Turtle! It Surfaced By The Boat

Look At This Turtle! It Surfaced By The Boat

Niemeyer's Rugged River Resort Report

David Wambold
David Wambold
Community Member
1 hour ago

Gamera's kids. What ya gonna do?

#29

You Don't See This Every Day - A Catfish Eating An Armadillo

You Don't See This Every Day - A Catfish Eating An Armadillo

Pablo_The_Diablo Report

#30

I Forgot A Bag Of Potatoes In My Room Go About 3 Months, And They’re Literally Sprouting Through The Joints

I Forgot A Bag Of Potatoes In My Room Go About 3 Months, And They’re Literally Sprouting Through The Joints

mtlnd Report

Babsevs
Babsevs
Community Member
1 hour ago

Did you leave the building for 3 months!!!! How on earth did you not notice???

#31

Was About To Sleep When I Found This Guy On My Pillow

Was About To Sleep When I Found This Guy On My Pillow

rometickles Report

#32

Leaving A Picnic Unattended In Australia

Leaving A Picnic Unattended In Australia

PM_me_yr_bonsai_tips Report

Feathered Dinosaur
Feathered Dinosaur
Community Member
23 minutes ago

Who remembers Joanna the Goanna from Rescuers Down Under? 😄

#33

This Person Went To His Rice Paddy For Some Work And Returned To This

This Person Went To His Rice Paddy For Some Work And Returned To This

savage-dragon Report

Alexia
Alexia
Community Member
1 hour ago

If these are bees, I hope the person called a beekeper

#34

Asperitas Clouds - Gorham, NH

Asperitas Clouds - Gorham, NH

Crystal Lee Report

#35

Found This Under A Serving Table In An Older Home We Were Renovating

Found This Under A Serving Table In An Older Home We Were Renovating

chainley Report

sbj
sbj
Community Member
1 hour ago

Frame it! It's a 'conversation' piece during a dinner party

#36

This Black Widow I Found On The Fence In My Backyard, TX

This Black Widow I Found On The Fence In My Backyard, TX

t_ste5k Report

#37

About To Start My Home Workout And Saw This Guy Hanging Out On My Deadball (Australia)

About To Start My Home Workout And Saw This Guy Hanging Out On My Deadball (Australia)

Mentiroso1 Report

ADHORTATOR
ADHORTATOR
Community Member
1 hour ago

Australia...sure, where else!

#38

The New Child Safety Latch Is Working A Treat

The New Child Safety Latch Is Working A Treat

-rock-bobster- Report

Feathered Dinosaur
Feathered Dinosaur
Community Member
23 minutes ago

Prettier than the usual child lock systems

#39

Got In My Car Last Night, Turned Around, And Saw This. Australia’s "Huntsman" Spider. A Big One

Got In My Car Last Night, Turned Around, And Saw This. Australia’s "Huntsman" Spider. A Big One

theblackbeltsurfer Report

#40

Found In A House In Eastern Oregon (High Desert Area). Described As “Oozing” When Touched

Found In A House In Eastern Oregon (High Desert Area). Described As “Oozing” When Touched

ecanem63 Report

#41

150 Tarantula Spiderlings Produced In My Bedroom

150 Tarantula Spiderlings Produced In My Bedroom

captiandad421 Report

#42

Behold, One Of The Oldest Fish Alive - The Pacific Lamprey

Behold, One Of The Oldest Fish Alive - The Pacific Lamprey

Sarah Ortiz / USFWS Report

#43

The Snapdragon Flower When It Dies

The Snapdragon Flower When It Dies

ICantTyping Report

Babsevs
Babsevs
Community Member
1 hour ago

Always loved these.....little papery skulls. Fascinated when I was little, used to try and get them off the stems without squashing them

#44

Spider Hiding In My Apartment Peephole

Spider Hiding In My Apartment Peephole

barely18characters Report

DP(Deadpool)
DP(Deadpool)
Community Member
19 minutes ago

It’s staring into my soul, it’s gonna jump out and land on my face!!

#45

This Sea Creature

This Sea Creature

rfedortsov_official_account Report

David Wambold
David Wambold
Community Member
1 hour ago

Angler fish. Protrusion lights in deep water up to attract prey.

#46

Small Creepy Little Hands

Small Creepy Little Hands

_roosterman_ Report

#47

Tongue-Eating Louse In Carpenter Fish

Tongue-Eating Louse In Carpenter Fish

ocean_ecstasea Report

#48

Beautiful But Weirdly Creepy Icicles Grew On My House This Winter

Beautiful But Weirdly Creepy Icicles Grew On My House This Winter

Icthus888 Report

#49

Just A Huntsman That Crawled Out Of My Kettle This Morning

Just A Huntsman That Crawled Out Of My Kettle This Morning

MissLethalla Report

Babsevs
Babsevs
Community Member
1 hour ago

Throw the whole kitchen away!

View more comments
#50

Mushrooms Growing Off Of A Stuffed Bear

Mushrooms Growing Off Of A Stuffed Bear

Mush4Brains- Report

#51

Tick On A Tick That Was Latching On To My Dog

Tick On A Tick That Was Latching On To My Dog

agodcherry Report

Babsevs
Babsevs
Community Member
1 hour ago

Horrid little f***ers.....hope pup is ok?

#52

These Golden Orb Weavers Next To My Trash Can. About The Size Of My Palm

These Golden Orb Weavers Next To My Trash Can. About The Size Of My Palm

Fat_sandwiches Report

Feathered Dinosaur
Feathered Dinosaur
Community Member
13 minutes ago

Time to move to the next continent... or planet

#53

Creepy Sea Urchin

Creepy Sea Urchin

rfedortsov_official_account Report

#54

Crack Near Where I Live

Crack Near Where I Live

fartfan141 Report

Barbra E. Nyberg
Barbra E. Nyberg
Community Member
1 hour ago

Walk slowly away before you wake some thing...

#55

This Camera Has A Spider Living Inside Of It

This Camera Has A Spider Living Inside Of It

JoelRobisonPhotography Report

Feathered Dinosaur
Feathered Dinosaur
Community Member
16 minutes ago

What I learned here: there are spiders EVERYWHERE! I'll just give up, what alien Panda will take me to their (spider-free) home planet?

#56

Woke Up To A Snake In My Drawer (Australia)

Woke Up To A Snake In My Drawer (Australia)