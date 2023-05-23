85 Times Mother Nature Proved To Be Jeepers Creepers
There is a saying 'the Devil is in the details,' but for all we know he may well just be hiding in tree branches and our very own toilets in the form of wild creatures.
From evil-looking birds to nosy grizzlies, and a gazillion of different forms of daddy longlegs, it's safe to assume that not all encounters with wildlife are pleasant. Some of the furry bastards venture into the comfort of our homes, refuse to pay rent and serve as a chilling reminder that beauty, truly, is in the eye of the beholder. After preparing this scary list for you, we rather admire nature from a safe distance for a while, thanks.
The Security Sytem, Striking At Crime, One Lock At A Time
Let’s Go Paddle Boarding, They Said
I Saw Some Ants Carrying A Glove Up A Lamp
Gators At Night In Florida
Upside-Down Dried-Out Aloe Ferox Leaves Which The Sea Washed Ashore, Why Nature?
Was Told To Post Him Here. Just Casually Chilling In Our Beach House Bathroom
Saw this one. Huntsman Spider. The home owners in Australia let it stay because it got the other creepy crawlies that came in (like roaches). They are not generally harmful to humans as they withhold venom for prey.
Tarantula Infected With Cordycipitaceae
The process is quite interesting and scary. When a cordyceps fungus infects a tarantula, it begins by consuming the spider's internal organs. As the fungus grows, it spreads through the spider's body, hijacking its nervous system and altering its behavior. The spider becomes erratic and disoriented, eventually succumbing to the fungus, which sprouts through the spider's exoskeleton, releasing spores into the air to infect other unsuspecting arthropods. The result is a horrifying and gruesome transformation, as the once-proud spider is reduced to a mere host for the parasitic fungus. The Last of Us showed what happens when a cordyceps mutates and affects humans.
This Banana Blossom
Giant Male Dobsonfly
I Keep My Duck Eggs In My Pantry And Heard A Lot Of Commotion In There And Found This
Second picture - another view of the pantry snakes. Slowly digesting the fresh duck egg.
Was Mowing The Lawn And Discovered This Absolute Unit Of A Stick Insect, ~35cm
Sioux Falls, SD Turned Green (No Filter) During A Huge Storm Tonight
A Spider Came Back To Molt In The Same Place On A Book 4 Times
This Snake Was Found Coiled Inside A Toilet
Mother-Centipede Hugging Her Babies
The Horrific Mouth Of A Lamprey (Bloodsucking Parasite). This One Was Over 120cm (47”) Long And As Thick As A Man’s Arm
Their mouth is full of razor-sharp spikey teeth designed to attach themselves to a fish. It then use its tongue (which also has many teeth on it!) to bore into the flesh of fish and drink their blood. Sometimes they also attack humans.
Don't Know Whether To Put The Drying Clothes Back Inside Or Repent From My Sins
One Of The Weirdest Deep Sea Creatures
This Stump I Came Across That Looks Like A Wooden Sarlacc
My Friend's Plant That Looks Like Tarantula's Legs
One Of The Weirdest Things I've Caught In My House (Southern California)
A sun-spider. They are arachnids, like ticks, scorpions, true spiders, etc., but they are not in the same order as true spiders, but in a related order that includes camel spiders, those giant spider-like creatures from Australia and the middle east.
Looks Like A Creature From A Tim Burton Movie
Poor deep sea fish, the change in pressure destroys them
These Clouds That Look Like The Ocean
Wasps Emerging From A Statue
An Artichoke I Was Eating Had Teeth Of Its Own
A Soot-Covered Spiderweb
It Has The Body Of A Spider And Wings Of A Moth - (Northeast Oklahoma) Fat Moth Or Butterfly (Flying Tarantula)
Look At This Turtle! It Surfaced By The Boat
You Don't See This Every Day - A Catfish Eating An Armadillo
I Forgot A Bag Of Potatoes In My Room Go About 3 Months, And They’re Literally Sprouting Through The Joints
Was About To Sleep When I Found This Guy On My Pillow
Leaving A Picnic Unattended In Australia
This Person Went To His Rice Paddy For Some Work And Returned To This
Asperitas Clouds - Gorham, NH
Found This Under A Serving Table In An Older Home We Were Renovating
This Black Widow I Found On The Fence In My Backyard, TX
About To Start My Home Workout And Saw This Guy Hanging Out On My Deadball (Australia)
The New Child Safety Latch Is Working A Treat
Got In My Car Last Night, Turned Around, And Saw This. Australia’s "Huntsman" Spider. A Big One
Found In A House In Eastern Oregon (High Desert Area). Described As “Oozing” When Touched
150 Tarantula Spiderlings Produced In My Bedroom
Behold, One Of The Oldest Fish Alive - The Pacific Lamprey
The Snapdragon Flower When It Dies
Spider Hiding In My Apartment Peephole
This Sea Creature
Angler fish. Protrusion lights in deep water up to attract prey.
Small Creepy Little Hands
Tongue-Eating Louse In Carpenter Fish
Beautiful But Weirdly Creepy Icicles Grew On My House This Winter
Just A Huntsman That Crawled Out Of My Kettle This Morning
Mushrooms Growing Off Of A Stuffed Bear
Tick On A Tick That Was Latching On To My Dog
These Golden Orb Weavers Next To My Trash Can. About The Size Of My Palm
Creepy Sea Urchin
Crack Near Where I Live
This Camera Has A Spider Living Inside Of It
