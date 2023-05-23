There is a saying 'the Devil is in the details,' but for all we know he may well just be hiding in tree branches and our very own toilets in the form of wild creatures.

From evil-looking birds to nosy grizzlies, and a gazillion of different forms of daddy longlegs, it's safe to assume that not all encounters with wildlife are pleasant. Some of the furry bastards venture into the comfort of our homes, refuse to pay rent and serve as a chilling reminder that beauty, truly, is in the eye of the beholder. After preparing this scary list for you, we rather admire nature from a safe distance for a while, thanks.