Embroidery is a fascinating pastime that has roots deep in human history. The art form, which has been around for tens of thousands of years, continues to wow and inspire people to this very day. While it’s just a hobby for some, others have pushed the boundaries of their needle-and-thread creativity above and beyond anyone’s expectations.

The r/Embroidery online community is a great place to find inspiration and support for hobbyists all around the globe. Today, we’re featuring some of the community’s latest and most creative and coolest projects. Scroll down to check them out, and be sure to show some love for your favorite ones.

🍓🍓🍓

🍓🍓🍓

dreamscaperer Report

    #2

    Embroidered My University Bag

    Embroidered My University Bag

    FAThusky45 Report

    #3

    Thread Painting Of The Geri-Freki Glacier On The Olympic Peninsula

    Thread Painting Of The Geri-Freki Glacier On The Olympic Peninsula

    Kevensen34 Report

    The r/Embroidery online community was created all the way back in February 2010. Over the past decade and a half, the group has grown by drawing in embroidery enthusiasts—amateur and veteran alike—from all corners of the world. Currently, the subreddit is home to a whopping 893k members.

    Originally, the community was created as a place for embroiderers to share tips, techniques, resources, and ideas, whether they work by hand or use machines.
    #4

    I’m Used To Working On Pet Portraits With Just Their Faces Showing, But For This Wedding Ring Holder The Lady Wanted The Whole Picture, Including Their Bodies Because Of Their Cute Pose. I Decided To Tackle It, And After 49 Colors Of Thread And 67 Hours Of Stitching Here It Is! 🥹♥️

    I’m Used To Working On Pet Portraits With Just Their Faces Showing, But For This Wedding Ring Holder The Lady Wanted The Whole Picture, Including Their Bodies Because Of Their Cute Pose. I Decided To Tackle It, And After 49 Colors Of Thread And 67 Hours Of Stitching Here It Is! 🥹♥️

    monsterboxxx Report

    #5

    Clippy Always Knows 🫠📎

    Clippy Always Knows 🫠📎

    kenz024 Report

    #6

    2 Years And Finally

    2 Years And Finally

    tinanotfromchina Report

    The moderators are very light on the rules, all of which are straightforward and common sense.

    Broadly speaking, they expect all members to respect each other, give credit where it’s due if they’re sharing projects that aren’t theirs, and keep self-promotion to a minimum. If you want to promote yourself and your embroidery, you can do so either in the moderator-posted mega threads or share your work in other online communities.
    #7

    Alphonse Mucha Embroidery

    Alphonse Mucha Embroidery

    NinavMoria Report

    #8

    One Of My Best Embroideries To Date: A Wedding Anniversary

    One Of My Best Embroideries To Date: A Wedding Anniversary

    santoyotecanto Report

    #9

    I Embroidered A Sardine Tin That Opens 🐟🐟🐟

    I Embroidered A Sardine Tin That Opens 🐟🐟🐟

    bluehydrangea Report

    According to married artist couple Charles and Elin, embroidery is an ancient art form that traces its origins back to somewhere around the year 30,000 BC. Embroidery has been practiced across different cultures and classes throughout the ages. For the nobility, decorative embroidery was a pleasurable pastime.

    Meanwhile, the members of the working class would use their needle-and-thread skills mainly for mending clothes, quilting, and marking things like sheets, napkins, and tablecloths with letters and numbers.
    #10

    Flow

    Flow

    rosie578 Report

    #11

    12-String Celtic Harp Across Three Hoops - I Call This Piece “Trinity”

    12-String Celtic Harp Across Three Hoops - I Call This Piece “Trinity”

    colormuse Report

    #12

    Pomegranate Embroidery Club?

    Pomegranate Embroidery Club?

    FerusSiv Report

    As per Carrie Brummer, fossilized clothing from around 30,000 BC (the Cro-Magnon era) shows decorative stitching in clothing, boots, and hats. Advanced Printwear notes that examples of embroidery have been unearthed by archeologists pretty much everywhere around the globe. Of course, different cultures had different attitudes to embroidery that changed over time.

    #13

    "Pull Me Back In," 14" Hoop

    "Pull Me Back In," 14" Hoop

    taub_taube Report

    #14

    A Wheatfield With Cypresses - Vincent Van Gogh 🌾

    A Wheatfield With Cypresses - Vincent Van Gogh 🌾

    rollupstar Report

    #15

    A Pair Of Beaded Budgie Buddies

    A Pair Of Beaded Budgie Buddies

    hvalur87 Report

    However, it was only in the mid-1800s that embroidery took on a drastically different scale. The very first embroidery machines made in France automated part of the work and changed the process. In the late 20th century, cultural attitudes to embroidery changed, too, and it became an activity that even men of high social standing gladly took up in public.
    #16

    A Little Fishy Friend

    A Little Fishy Friend

    hvalur87 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Just Finished A 12” Hoop Of A New Zealand Harrier Hawk (Kāhu)

    Just Finished A 12” Hoop Of A New Zealand Harrier Hawk (Kāhu)

    sinistersista Report

    #18

    My Husband And I Have Been Married 10 Years Today So I Stitched Him This Anniversary Present. He’s My Very Favorite Person. 💚

    My Husband And I Have Been Married 10 Years Today So I Stitched Him This Anniversary Present. He’s My Very Favorite Person. 💚

    colormuse Report

    Starting any new hobby can be tough, but a growth-oriented mentality can make the entire process more pleasant. People tend to enjoy doing the things they’re good at and shy away from stuff they’re not skilled at. It’s only natural.

    So, it can be daunting to pick up a needle for the very first time. But if you focus on having fun and the process itself rather than the end result, you can avoid a lot of anxiety.

    #19

    I Made A Mini Terrarium And I'm Obsessed With How Cute It Turned Out 🍄

    I Made A Mini Terrarium And I'm Obsessed With How Cute It Turned Out 🍄

    bluehydrangea Report

    #20

    New Project Finished!!

    New Project Finished!!

    MarianaMolina Report

    #21

    I Embroidered A Corset I Made!

    I Embroidered A Corset I Made!

    verysofishticated Report

    To get started with embroidery, all you really need is a basic kit that includes a hoop, some fabric, a needle, and thread. But more than all the physical equipment, the most important things are having a bit of patience, the willingness to experiment, and reframing ‘failure’ as a learning opportunity, instead of something to be ‘ashamed’ of.

    Add a dash of research and a willingness to be part of the vast community of embroiderers, and you’ve got a good start.

    #22

    Whale Finished

    Whale Finished

    Wordswovenin Report

    #23

    Fish My Wish

    Fish My Wish

    skootiepuffjr Report

    #24

    Remembering Summer… My Latest Ribbon Embroidery Work

    Remembering Summer… My Latest Ribbon Embroidery Work

    RibbonPalette Report

    When you’re part of a community of like-minded hobbyists, it’s far easier to move past any failure, burnout, and roadblocks. Not only can you get emotional support when the going gets tough, but you can always rely on veterans to share some bits of advice that helped them deal with the challenges that you’re now facing.
    #25

    My 4-Yr-Old Daughter Calls Shredded Cheddar “Cheese Sprinkles” And Grated Parmesan “Sprinkle Cheese” And It Can Get Confusing, So I Stitched This Handy Guide To Hang In Our Kitchen

    My 4-Yr-Old Daughter Calls Shredded Cheddar “Cheese Sprinkles” And Grated Parmesan “Sprinkle Cheese” And It Can Get Confusing, So I Stitched This Handy Guide To Hang In Our Kitchen

    colormuse Report

    #26

    2.5 Months Of My Life

    2.5 Months Of My Life

    Occufood Report

    #27

    Another Emotional Tribute And Keepsake..💔

    Another Emotional Tribute And Keepsake..💔

    ThecraftyneedleGoods Report

    No matter the art form, no matter the issues you’re facing, you’re never really alone. And that’s an inspiring thought in and of itself. If you genuinely enjoy the hobby and it fulfills you, with a bit of persistence (and a helping hand!), you’ll get back in the swing of things. It’s human to be disappointed in your results once in a while. But don’t let that demotivate you or push you away from doing something you love.
    #28

    Mountain Triome

    Mountain Triome

    Vespren Report

    #29

    Added A Bit Of Stitching To My Favorite Pair Of Overalls 🐦‍⬛

    Added A Bit Of Stitching To My Favorite Pair Of Overalls 🐦‍⬛

    colormuse Report

    #30

    Just Finished This Floral Piece

    Just Finished This Floral Piece

    ImMxWorld Report

    Which of these embroidery projects impressed you the most, Pandas? Which of these did you love so much that you’d be happy to hang it up on the wall at home? Have you ever tried your hand at embroidery? If so, how did you enjoy it? Do you still find time for your hobby? On the flip side, maybe you’ve tried a similar hobby like crochet?

    We can’t wait to hear from you. Let us know what you think in the comments! And for awesome new embroidery pics, be sure to follow r/Embroidery.
    #31

    One I’ve Been Working On For A Bit That I Finally Finished Today🪡🪩💥

    One I’ve Been Working On For A Bit That I Finally Finished Today🪡🪩💥

    kenz024 Report

    #32

    Gift For My Girlfriend Is Almost Done :)

    Gift For My Girlfriend Is Almost Done :)

    Freyguy9 Report

    #33

    After +10k Hours Of Practice, 4 Years Ago When I Started Thread Painting vs. Now

    After +10k Hours Of Practice, 4 Years Ago When I Started Thread Painting vs. Now

    Miuembroidery Report

    #34

    Ocean Eye - Framed Embroidery

    Ocean Eye - Framed Embroidery

    epallos Report

    #35

    My 1st Piece

    My 1st Piece

    peenutbuttajellytime Report

    #36

    I Embroidered A Portrait Of The Most Soulful Lab

    I Embroidered A Portrait Of The Most Soulful Lab

    cremepat Report

    #37

    Some Detail Shots Of Recent Work

    Some Detail Shots Of Recent Work

    taub_taube Report

    #38

    Finished

    Finished

    EverWhatever202 Report

    #39

    My Two Loves, Pretty Frames And Insects. These Are A Few Of My Favorites I've Stitched Recently! 🐝🦋

    My Two Loves, Pretty Frames And Insects. These Are A Few Of My Favorites I've Stitched Recently! 🐝🦋

    bluehydrangea Report

    #40

    🪡🐸💚

    🪡🐸💚

    kenz024 Report

    #41

    All My Iridescent Bird Embroidery!

    All My Iridescent Bird Embroidery!

    FulmarusGlacialis Report

    #42

    Finished My Hoodie

    Finished My Hoodie

    turnthemoonup Report

    #43

    Eggward (On Sparkly Fabric) 😂🤷🏼‍♀️

    Eggward (On Sparkly Fabric) 😂🤷🏼‍♀️

    No_Efficiency1004 Report

    #44

    🪡🔮✨💥

    🪡🔮✨💥

    kenz024 Report

    #45

    I'm In My Fish Era: Brooches In Progress (More Sardines!!)

    I'm In My Fish Era: Brooches In Progress (More Sardines!!)

    9-year-cicada Report

    #46

    I Made All The Table Numbers For My Bil's Wedding. They Plan To Use Them For Baby Photos In The Future

    I Made All The Table Numbers For My Bil's Wedding. They Plan To Use Them For Baby Photos In The Future

    RealMelonLord Report

    #47

    Made These Mini Monogram Embroideries For My Daughter's Classmates As Year End Gifts

    Made These Mini Monogram Embroideries For My Daughter's Classmates As Year End Gifts

    ThecraftyneedleGoods Report

    #48

    Meet Stanley, My “I’m Bored, Let’s Try Something With All The Stitches!” Project. I’m Biased, But I Think He’s Pretty Majestic

    Meet Stanley, My “I’m Bored, Let’s Try Something With All The Stitches!” Project. I’m Biased, But I Think He’s Pretty Majestic

    five_foot_nothing Report

    #49

    A Little Chaos In A School Of Fish

    A Little Chaos In A School Of Fish

    croisebirds Report

    #50

    Some Of My August Hoops 🥺

    Some Of My August Hoops 🥺

    No-Zone-3429 Report

    #51

    Progress On UFO Jacket: Landscape Patch Is Done!

    Progress On UFO Jacket: Landscape Patch Is Done!

    improbablewhale Report

    #52

    First Self-Designed Pattern!

    First Self-Designed Pattern!

    Expensive-Recover-44 Report

    #53

    The Last Unicorn Is Alive(Finished)!!

    The Last Unicorn Is Alive(Finished)!!

    Askget Report

    #54

    Floral Dog Paw

    Floral Dog Paw

    lavender_haze_1988 Report

    #55

    Hand Embroidered City Of Starlight - Velaris

    Hand Embroidered City Of Starlight - Velaris

    epallos Report

    #56

    Present For A Y2k Themed Birthday

    Present For A Y2k Themed Birthday

    stephstephstephi Report

    #57

    Nothing Goes Together Like Embroidery And Iridescent Feathers 🪶 (Wip)

    Nothing Goes Together Like Embroidery And Iridescent Feathers 🪶 (Wip)

    FulmarusGlacialis Report

    #58

    Finished!

    Finished!

    knittingkitten04 Report

    #59

    Finally Finished This Pillow Project I’ve Been Working On!

    Finally Finished This Pillow Project I’ve Been Working On!

    jeremeybearimy Report

    #60

    Beep Beep! Can You Spot The Coyote?

    Beep Beep! Can You Spot The Coyote?

    msmonocles Report

    #61

    Jellyfish Dreaming

    Jellyfish Dreaming

    RoseDelirium21 Report

    #62

    All Finished My 12” Hobbit Hole!

    All Finished My 12” Hobbit Hole!

    sinistersista Report

    #63

    My Second Ever Piece!

    My Second Ever Piece!

    NotYourAverageTaco Report

    #64

    D’oh

    D’oh

    Ok-Space763 Report

    #65

    Witch Hut For The Spooky Season 🧙‍♀️

    Witch Hut For The Spooky Season 🧙‍♀️

    UncannyValley2_0 Report

    #66

    This Took Forever, But I Love It

    This Took Forever, But I Love It

    CorgiQueen3 Report

    #67

    12” Hand Embroidery Of My Parents’ House

    12” Hand Embroidery Of My Parents’ House

    facelessbich47 Report

    #68

    First Attempt At A Heart Covered In Moss And Lichen - A Gift For A Cardiologist :)

    First Attempt At A Heart Covered In Moss And Lichen - A Gift For A Cardiologist :)

    meowski-s Report

    #69

    I Couldn’t Afford The West Elm Pillow So I Made A Cr*ppier Knockoff 🎃

    I Couldn’t Afford The West Elm Pillow So I Made A Cr*ppier Knockoff 🎃

    sensualsanta Report

    #70

    Embroidered The Back Of My Jeans- Should I Add More Leaves?

    Embroidered The Back Of My Jeans- Should I Add More Leaves?

    Dublingirl123 Report

    #71

    For My Roommate 🐱

    For My Roommate 🐱

    blueeyebookworm25 Report

    #72

    Jup’s Finished Portrait! 🥹🩷🌼

    Jup’s Finished Portrait! 🥹🩷🌼

    monsterboxxx Report

    #73

    My One Halloween Hoop For The Year! 🧡

    My One Halloween Hoop For The Year! 🧡

    jlskkslj Report

    #74

    Pumpkin Moo Deng!

    Pumpkin Moo Deng!

    PaintSabin Report

    #75

    A Throwback To Last Year’s Creation, This Bejewelled Bag

    A Throwback To Last Year’s Creation, This Bejewelled Bag

    DarknessDesires Report

    #76

    Had A Go At Turning One Of My Own Ink Drawings Into An Embroidery. Black Shuck, The 'Straunge And Terrible Wunder' Of East Anglia!

    Had A Go At Turning One Of My Own Ink Drawings Into An Embroidery. Black Shuck, The 'Straunge And Terrible Wunder' Of East Anglia!

    Reddishyroo Report

    #77

    Boyfriend's Birthday Gift~

    Boyfriend's Birthday Gift~

    attentionroulette Report

    #78

    Finally Finished! My Second Attempt At Embroidery

    Finally Finished! My Second Attempt At Embroidery

    Interesting-Cress-43 Report

    #79

    Snoopy’s Morning Routine

    Snoopy’s Morning Routine

    Sa1tyWaffles Report

    #80

    Sword In The Stone Beaded Embroidery With A Painted Background

    Sword In The Stone Beaded Embroidery With A Painted Background

    _dirtylittlestitch Report

