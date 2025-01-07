ADVERTISEMENT

For many people, crafts are a perfect way to unwind, express their creativity, and maybe even make something useful for themselves. That’s why the process is often equally as important as the result, which, let’s be honest, is not always amazing.

Such not-really-amazing results of people doing crafts have a special place on the internet, and it’s called “That’s it, I’m craft shaming!”. This Facebook group with a pretty straightforward name is dedicated to all sorts of craft and DIY tragedies, so if you find cemeteries somewhat fascinating, you might be interested in this place online where crafts go to die. On the list below we have some examples, so put that crochet project away and enjoy the pictures!

#1

Ocean Aria Loraine Ward

Ocean Aria Loraine Ward Report

    #2

    Aaron Danger Moore

    Aaron Danger Moore Report

    #3

    Julia Shakespear

    Julia Shakespear Report

    #4

    Natalie Nalepa

    Natalie Nalepa Report

    #5

    Elifelet Sara Lavie

    Elifelet Sara Lavie Report

    #6

    Teryle Williams

    Teryle Williams Report

    #7

    Corrina Green

    Corrina Green Report

    #8

    Jean Claude

    Jean Claude Report

    #9

    Dalyvis Anonimas

    anon Report

    #10

    Cassandra Edits

    Cassandra Edits Report

    rafael_2 avatar
    BeesEelsAndPups
    BeesEelsAndPups
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I wouldn't want them, but I think this is fine. I could see my kids doing this and enjoying the output

    #11

    Tyler Mcdonald

    Tyler Mcdonald Report

    #12

    Nicole Lynn Cochran

    Nicole Lynn Cochran Report

    #13

    James Wright

    James Wright Report

    jacquelinewilliams avatar
    Nice Beast Ludo
    Nice Beast Ludo
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The hours of stain removal and rerolling would Take hours... And how the f**k does it even work? I don't see any Velcro(OUCH) do you just wipe and let the dirty part accumulate on the floor until the roll is done? Not even during the Great TP Shortage of 2020 would this be acceptable to me.

    #14

    Ina Taubig

    Ina Taubig Report

    #15

    Flower Gattone

    Flower Gattone Report

    #16

    Joy Steckler

    Joy Steckler Report

    jnogrimes avatar
    UncleJohn3000
    UncleJohn3000
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Women of PB, we found your pockets! This guy has them. Get this guy!

    #17

    Naomi Klockars

    Naomi Klockars Report

    #18

    Madde Arman

    Madde Arman Report

    #19

    Anon

    anon Report

    #20

    Jennifer Manby

    Jennifer Manby Report

    #21

    Hayley Jacinto

    Hayley Jacinto Report

    #22

    Donna Amber

    Donna Amber Report

    #23

    Jennifer Moore

    Jennifer Moore Report

    ericabrownrigg avatar
    Erica Brownrigg
    Erica Brownrigg
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I want to know what the inside looks like. My cats would love this.

    #24

    Katie Jane

    Katie Jane Report

    #25

    Brandi Tadlock

    Brandi Tadlock Report

    #26

    Binte Iqbal Chaudhry

    Binte Iqbal Chaudhry Report

    kds avatar
    KDS
    KDS
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And how exactly are we supposed to change the batteries when they die.

    #27

    Anon

    anon Report

    #28

    Andrea Sheehan

    Andrea Sheehan Report

    #29

    Paige Keith

    Paige Keith Report

    #30

    Andrea Ross

    Andrea Ross Report

    #31

    Rachael Hill

    Rachael Hill Report

    #32

    Summer Lavery

    Summer Lavery Report

    #33

    Anon

    anon Report

    #34

    Anon

    anon Report

    #35

    Jade Bourcier

    Jade Bourcier Report

    #36

    Anon

    anon Report

    #37

    Roland David Pierson

    Roland David Pierson Report

    #38

    Kristi Preston

    Kristi Preston Report

    #39

    Ella Kovanen

    Ella Kovanen Report

    jacquelinewilliams avatar
    Nice Beast Ludo
    Nice Beast Ludo
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This looks like the potato Christmas cards Frankie and Annette make on Pee Wees Christmas special except all over the wall

    #40

    Queencee Nefertari

    Queencee Nefertari Report

    #41

    Christina Pereira

    Christina Pereira Report

    #42

    Oriel Collins

    Oriel Collins Report

    #43

    Anon

    anon Report

    #44

    Vanessa Kruichak

    Vanessa Kruichak Report

    #45

    Cheryl Comer Moers

    Cheryl Comer Moers Report

    #46

    Angel Green

    www.facebook.com Report

    #47

    Lisa Mathusz

    Lisa Mathusz Report

    #48

    Tyler Mcdonald

    Tyler Mcdonald Report

    #49

    Clara Boling Storms

    Clara Boling Storms Report

    #50

    Joanne Edwards

    Joanne Edwards Report

    #51

    Erin Breean

    Erin Breean Report

    rafael_2 avatar
    BeesEelsAndPups
    BeesEelsAndPups
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes, among the stars. Where you will be floating in silent asphyxiation.

    #52

    Faye Webster

    Faye Webster Report

    danielmarsh avatar
    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I finally found the album cover for my 1980s satirical prog rock band.

    #53

    Anon

    anon Report

    #54

    Elizabeth A Frerking

    Elizabeth A Frerking Report

    #55

    Kerry Neuville

    Kerry Neuville Report

    #56

    Melissa Crosier

    Melissa Crosier Report

    #57

    Anon

    anon Report

    #58

    Eliot Barbaud

    Eliot Barbaud Report

    #59

    Jennie Law

    Jennie Law Report

    #60

    Tonya Gallagher

    Tonya Gallagher Report

    #61

    Chantal Flynn

    Chantal Flynn Report

    #62

    Suzanne Escobar

    Suzanne Escobar Report

    #63

    Anon

    anon Report

    #64

    Bethia S Wallace

    Bethia S Wallace Report

    #65

    Danielle Pennington

    Danielle Pennington Report

    #66

    Sarah Edmonds

    Sarah Edmonds Report

    #67

    Kimberly Lester

    Kimberly Lester Report

    #68

    Alexandra Wright-Phipps

    Alexandra Wright-Phipps Report

    #69

    Lynn Raccoon

    Lynn Raccoon Report

    #70

    Crystal Mccauley

    Crystal Mccauley Report

    #71

    Joy Metzger

    Joy Metzger Report

    #72

    Rosemarie Frangipane

    Rosemarie Frangipane Report

    #73

    Sophie Page

    Sophie Page Report

    #74

    Reese Barnes

    Reese Barnes Report

    #75

    Tabitha Hrobuchak

    Tabitha Hrobuchak Report

    #76

    Renée Veronica

    Renée Veronica Report

