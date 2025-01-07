ADVERTISEMENT

For many people, crafts are a perfect way to unwind, express their creativity, and maybe even make something useful for themselves. That’s why the process is often equally as important as the result, which, let’s be honest, is not always amazing.

Such not-really-amazing results of people doing crafts have a special place on the internet, and it’s called “That’s it, I’m craft shaming!”. This Facebook group with a pretty straightforward name is dedicated to all sorts of craft and DIY tragedies, so if you find cemeteries somewhat fascinating, you might be interested in this place online where crafts go to die. On the list below we have some examples, so put that crochet project away and enjoy the pictures!