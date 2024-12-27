ADVERTISEMENT

Ryan Keats, a comic artist, uses humor to share his personal journey of living with ADHD. Through his webcomic series, ADHDinos, Ryan transforms his experiences into relatable and funny stories that resonate with people worldwide.

After being diagnosed with ADHD as an adult, he initially felt alone. However, discovering an online community full of support and shared experiences inspired him to create these heartfelt comics. With a cute cartoon dinosaur as the main character, Ryan tackles the everyday challenges of ADHD in a way that’s both entertaining and insightful. Scroll down to see some of Ryan’s latest creations!

More info: Instagram | adhdinos.com | Facebook | x.com | tiktok.com | patreon.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Cartoon dinosaurs humorously discussing ADHD distractions and essays.

adhdinos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST

ADHDinos isn’t just about making people laugh—it’s also about spreading awareness and helping others feel seen. Ryan started the series by listing struggles he personally faced, turning them into lighthearted yet meaningful stories. However, the artist shared that the list is very different now compared to what he mentioned in a previous interview with Bored Panda. "Ultimately, it’s still a list of things I struggle with, but I have some pretty neat systems in place to help me funnel all the flurry of ideas I have into a final product. For one, I write the comics in a structured sort of way that indicates things like who is talking, from what side, and how zoomed in it should be. This helps me visually plan a comic out a bit before getting something drawn on paper.

I’ve also been doing this thing where I rank individual notes; right now, it ranges from 1-7, but it started from 1-4, with 4 being the best. It’s a neat system because after I write a comic, I can evaluate it based on the discussion point and whether or not it’s actually funny.

ADVERTISEMENT

There are a lot of ideas that aren’t fully fleshed out, but that are still worth taking down. Every 6 months or so, I’ve been adding a new highest level, so next it will be 8. That seems to cause a sort of 'pseudo-inflation' across the notes that keeps the freshest ones near the top, because an idea loses value the longer it goes unused. It also means at this point in time, a deep dive into level 4 yields some great content."
RELATED:
    #2

    Cartoon dinosaur and brain character humorously discuss ADHD challenges in a scenic setting.

    adhdinos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Cartoon dinosaurs discussing ADHD: one asks about doing tasks after a break, the other responds humorously with doubt.

    adhdinos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    The creative process isn’t always smooth—artists often encounter creative blocks or struggle when a piece doesn’t come together as expected. Ryan, however, has a system in place to navigate those challenges. "A bit like the process with the notes, I do something with the finished comics I call the 'tumbler' (like those rock polishing machines). I like to pull my favorite content to the top, and anything that remains I continue to rehash or reinvent. For example, this comic didn’t actually include Brain, at first. I wasn’t happy with the punchline and sat on it for about 4 months before opting to include him."

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Cartoon dinosaur and brain character humorously discussing ADHD and purpose; comic by ADHDinos.

    adhdinos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Cartoon dinosaurs humorously depicting the chaos of ADHD with relatable dialogue.

    adhdinos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    ADHDinos seamlessly blends humor with real-life struggles. We asked Ryan how he strikes this balance, ensuring his comics remain relatable while respecting the challenges that come with ADHD.

    "Sometimes, when you’re struggling, the best you can do is laugh at the situation. It still sucks, but being sad only gets you so far as well, you know? Because I only write about my own experience, I’ve never really had an issue making the content relatable (myself meeting 17 out of 18 of the DSM-5 criteria for ADHD). Aside from this, I do often consider at whose expense a joke is being made in specific contexts. There’s a lot of really... reductive ADHD content out there, and I always want to make sure a comic offers some form of substance, whether it’s insight or a little joke."

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Dinosaur discussing ADHD chaos with a brain character in a comic strip.

    adhdinos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Cartoon dinosaurs discuss ADHD-related challenges and humor, highlighting relatable scenarios in light-hearted dialogues.

    adhdinos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Ryan revealed that creating ADHDinos has helped him gain deeper insights into himself. "I’ve been doing a lot of in-person events in the last two years. Through them, I’ve had the opportunity to meet tens of thousands of readers, and I’ve had so many amazing conversations with so many amazing people. I’ve gotten the joy of learning each of their perspectives and interpretations of the comics, and in turn, I’ve learned so much more about myself. I’ve now had over 120 (and counting) people tell me that the comics brought some issues to light that they otherwise weren’t aware of and that they’re now addressing those issues and doing much better as a result. I always tell people my goal is to be better every day—not necessarily perfect, but better."

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Cartoon dinosaurs humorously discussing stress and ADHD, with one mentioning a haiku in the ADHdinos comic strip.

    adhdinos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Cartoon dinosaurs humorously discussing ADHD challenges; one dinosaur describes difficulty visualizing images in the mind.

    adhdinos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    thelavendermyst avatar
    Lavender Myst
    Lavender Myst
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    i've ADhD and my inner monologue won't shut up. it's how i end up awake at 4am reading adhd comics on boredpanda instead of falling asleep.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply

    If you’re a dedicated fan of ADHDinos and want exclusive perks, behind-the-scenes content, and special offers, check out Ryan's Patreon page for unique rewards, early access, and more!
    #10

    Cartoon of Adhdinos featuring a dinosaur and a brain humorously discussing standards.

    adhdinos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    ADHDinos comic with a dinosaur feeling nauseous and a brain character discussing meal timing humorously.

    adhdinos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    samantha-hinson-sh avatar
    Helena
    Helena
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If I'm into what I'm doing, food, drink, bathroom, all cease to exist and I'm just lost in the flow.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #12

    Cartoon of a person and dinosaur humorously discussing the dopamine button, related to ADHD chaos.

    adhdinos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #13

    Cartoon featuring a dinosaur and brain humorously discussing ADHD chaos.

    adhdinos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Cartoon dinosaurs humorously discussing ADHD challenges and solutions in a comic strip format.

    adhdinos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Adhdinos comic featuring a brain and dinosaur humorously discussing ADHD chaos.

    adhdinos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Cartoon dinosaur humorously navigating life with ADHD, featuring a lighthearted twist on being in a "room without walls."

    adhdinos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Comic strip featuring ADHDinos characters humorously discussing distraction with dinosaurs.

    adhdinos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Cartoon dinosaur humorously discusses dopamine shortage with a "self-destruct" button by ADHdinos.

    adhdinos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Comic of a dinosaur and brain discussing lack of brain chemicals, humorous take on ADHD by ADHDinos.

    adhdinos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #20

    Two cartoon dinosaurs from ADHdinos discussing tasks, then laying on the ground humorously embracing chaos.

    adhdinos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!