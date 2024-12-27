ADHDinos isn’t just about making people laugh—it’s also about spreading awareness and helping others feel seen. Ryan started the series by listing struggles he personally faced, turning them into lighthearted yet meaningful stories. However, the artist shared that the list is very different now compared to what he mentioned in a previous interview with Bored Panda. "Ultimately, it’s still a list of things I struggle with, but I have some pretty neat systems in place to help me funnel all the flurry of ideas I have into a final product. For one, I write the comics in a structured sort of way that indicates things like who is talking, from what side, and how zoomed in it should be. This helps me visually plan a comic out a bit before getting something drawn on paper.

I’ve also been doing this thing where I rank individual notes; right now, it ranges from 1-7, but it started from 1-4, with 4 being the best. It’s a neat system because after I write a comic, I can evaluate it based on the discussion point and whether or not it’s actually funny.

ADVERTISEMENT

There are a lot of ideas that aren’t fully fleshed out, but that are still worth taking down. Every 6 months or so, I’ve been adding a new highest level, so next it will be 8. That seems to cause a sort of 'pseudo-inflation' across the notes that keeps the freshest ones near the top, because an idea loses value the longer it goes unused. It also means at this point in time, a deep dive into level 4 yields some great content."



