What started as love notes have evolved into the most precious account on Instagram, sharing silly jokes that might lift your spirits.

Sabby, the artist behind "Teabag Cartoon," is from Slovakia, and she wrote that creating silly animal illustrations started as a behavioral pattern of drawing for a person she liked. However, once their ways parted, Sabby still wanted to keep on drawing, and so she started to share her cartoons on Instagram.

Nowadays, the "Teabag Cartoon" page has over 755K followers who admire the artist's sense of humor and relate to her artwork. Previously, Sabby shared her work on Bored Panda as well, so if you'd like to see her collection of funny illustrated differences between words, take a look here .

More info: Instagram | youtube.com | ko-fi.com | teabagcartoon.gumroad.com | redbubble.com