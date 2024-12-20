ADVERTISEMENT

What started as love notes have evolved into the most precious account on Instagram, sharing silly jokes that might lift your spirits.

Sabby, the artist behind "Teabag Cartoon," is from Slovakia, and she wrote that creating silly animal illustrations started as a behavioral pattern of drawing for a person she liked. However, once their ways parted, Sabby still wanted to keep on drawing, and so she started to share her cartoons on Instagram.

Nowadays, the "Teabag Cartoon" page has over 755K followers who admire the artist's sense of humor and relate to her artwork. Previously, Sabby shared her work on Bored Panda as well, so if you'd like to see her collection of funny illustrated differences between words, take a look here.

More info: Instagram | youtube.com | ko-fi.com | teabagcartoon.gumroad.com | redbubble.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Chaotically Cute Illustrations By This Artist

teabag.cartoon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Chaotically Cute Illustrations By This Artist

    teabag.cartoon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He looks too sweet to be capable of stealing anything but hearts

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #3

    Chaotically Cute Illustrations By This Artist

    teabag.cartoon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Chaotically Cute Illustrations By This Artist

    teabag.cartoon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Chaotically Cute Illustrations By This Artist

    teabag.cartoon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Chaotically Cute Illustrations By This Artist

    teabag.cartoon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Chaotically Cute Illustrations By This Artist

    teabag.cartoon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Chaotically Cute Illustrations By This Artist

    teabag.cartoon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Chaotically Cute Illustrations By This Artist

    teabag.cartoon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Chaotically Cute Illustrations By This Artist

    teabag.cartoon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Chaotically Cute Illustrations By This Artist

    teabag.cartoon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Chaotically Cute Illustrations By This Artist

    teabag.cartoon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Chaotically Cute Illustrations By This Artist

    teabag.cartoon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Chaotically Cute Illustrations By This Artist

    teabag.cartoon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Chaotically Cute Illustrations By This Artist

    teabag.cartoon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Chaotically Cute Illustrations By This Artist

    teabag.cartoon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Chaotically Cute Illustrations By This Artist

    teabag.cartoon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Chaotically Cute Illustrations By This Artist

    teabag.cartoon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Chaotically Cute Illustrations By This Artist

    teabag.cartoon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Chaotically Cute Illustrations By This Artist

    teabag.cartoon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Chaotically Cute Illustrations By This Artist

    teabag.cartoon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Chaotically Cute Illustrations By This Artist

    teabag.cartoon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Chaotically Cute Illustrations By This Artist

    teabag.cartoon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Chaotically Cute Illustrations By This Artist

    teabag.cartoon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #25

    Chaotically Cute Illustrations By This Artist

    teabag.cartoon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Chaotically Cute Illustrations By This Artist

    teabag.cartoon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Chaotically Cute Illustrations By This Artist

    teabag.cartoon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Chaotically Cute Illustrations By This Artist

    teabag.cartoon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Chaotically Cute Illustrations By This Artist

    teabag.cartoon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Chaotically Cute Illustrations By This Artist

    teabag.cartoon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Chaotically Cute Illustrations By This Artist

    teabag.cartoon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #32

    Chaotically Cute Illustrations By This Artist

    teabag.cartoon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Chaotically Cute Illustrations By This Artist

    teabag.cartoon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Chaotically Cute Illustrations By This Artist

    teabag.cartoon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Chaotically Cute Illustrations By This Artist

    teabag.cartoon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Chaotically Cute Illustrations By This Artist

    teabag.cartoon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Chaotically Cute Illustrations By This Artist

    teabag.cartoon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Chaotically Cute Illustrations By This Artist

    teabag.cartoon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #39

    Chaotically Cute Illustrations By This Artist

    teabag.cartoon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!